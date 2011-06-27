  1. Home
2005 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly engines, roomy interior, reputation for durability and quality, impressive crash test scores.
  • Top-of-the-line models are pricey, antilock brakes not available on DX or LX.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Still the head of its class, the 2005 Honda Civic is the most refined, solidly built economy car on the market.

Vehicle overview

Thanks to its frugal and clean engines, spunky performance and reputation for excellent reliability and durability, the Honda Civic has been a consistent benchmark for the economy car class ever since its introduction in 1973. Those qualities continue to apply to the current Civic. Last redesigned in 2001, the Civic is available as a sedan, coupe or hatchback and comes in a number of different trims. While it's a fine car for just about anyone, it should appeal mainly to younger owners, whether they are college students or newly minted parents. It's easy to drive, easy to maintain and comfortable for the entire range of driving, from commuting to long-distance road trips. The Civic coupe has flashier styling than the sedan, but there's really no functional difference between the two. Just pick the trim level that most suits your desires (and budget) and you're on your way. The Si hatchback is the most sporting Civic in the lineup, featuring a more powerful 160-hp engine and a sport-tuned suspension. Though competent and refined, it's lacking in personality and we've found it a step behind cars like the Mazda 3 and Mini Cooper S. For those interested more in fuel economy rather than 0-to-60-mph times, there's the Civic Hybrid sedan. For the Hybrid, Honda has taken the technology pioneered in the Insight and improved on it. It uses a small 1.3-liter, four-cylinder gas engine (85 horsepower) assisted by a 13-hp electric motor. When the driver backs off the throttle or hits the brakes, the energy that is usually wasted is captured in a bank of batteries mounted behind the rear passenger seat. The next time extra power is needed, when pulling away from a dead stop, for instance, that captured energy is, in a sense, recycled. Honda calls this give-and-take between the gasoline engine and the battery the Integrated Motor Assist (IMA) system. Whatever you choose, it's pretty hard to go wrong with the 2005 Honda Civic. Every time you get into it, you'll know that you're driving a safe, dependable car that causes minimal damage to the environment and will provide years of faithful service.

2005 Honda Civic models

The 2005 Honda Civic comes as a coupe, sedan or hatchback. For the coupe and sedan, there are four main trim levels: the base DX (sedan only), base Value Package (coupe), LX and EX. The basic DX offers little more than an AM/FM radio. The VP adds air conditioning and a CD player. If you can swing it, the LX is the better choice, and you'll get most of the features you need, including cruise control; keyless entry; power windows, locks and mirrors; and a tachometer. Going with the EX nets you a moonroof, antilock brakes, variable wipers, a driver seat-height adjuster and alloy wheels. There are also four specialty models: the HX coupe, SE coupe and sedan, Si hatchback and Hybrid sedan. The frugal HX coupe is equipped similarly to the DX coupe, while the SE matches closely to the LX sedan, with the addition of a premium audio system and cosmetic enhancements. The Si hatchback boasts standard rear disc brakes, a sport-tuned suspension, sport seats and special gauges. The Hybrid, in addition to its special powertrain, is most similar to the EX, less the moonroof.

2005 Highlights

A Special Edition package is introduced for both the sedan and coupe; it features an upgraded audio system with MP3 capability, six-disc CD changer and an auxiliary jack for portable music devices. SE models also include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a wing spoiler and alloy wheels.

Performance & mpg

DX, VP and LX models are powered by a 115-horsepower, 1.7-liter four-cylinder engine. The EX powers up to 127 hp, while the lean-burn 117-hp HX boasts more miserly fuel economy. The HX and Hybrid can be equipped with a continuously variable transmission. The 1.3-liter gasoline-electric powertrain found in the Civic Hybrid makes 93 hp and boasts the best fuel economy figures of the Civic range -- 45 city and 51 highway for manual transmission-equipped cars. The 160-hp Si is the most powerful Civic and comes matched to a close-ratio five-speed manual transmission.

Safety

The Civic has a perfect five-star rating for frontal impacts. When equipped with side airbags, the coupe earns a full five stars for side impacts, while the sedan gets four stars with or without the bags. The IIHS gave the Civic a "Good" rating (its best) for frontal offset crash results. Dual front seatbelt pre-tensioners, three-point seatbelts for all five occupants and optional side airbags with a cutoff system that can detect a child or occupant out of position are all offered. ABS isn't offered on DX, VP, HX or LX trims.

Driving

With the sedan and coupes, the driving experience isn't the most exciting to be found in this class. The suspension is tuned for a refined and comfortable ride, not necessarily performance. The interior is roomy and quiet, however, and this allows the 2005 Honda Civic to be an excellent car for both commuting and long-distance trips. The Si hatchback is more fun, though not as much as other sporty coupes.

Interior

The Civic's interior is one of the best found in the economy class. It's roomy for the driver and passengers, and possesses a straightforward design and high-quality materials. If you plan on frequently moving bulky items, the Si hatchback, with its 35.7-cubic-foot cargo hold, is the logical choice.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Honda Civic.

5(76%)
4(15%)
3(6%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
414 reviews
414 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellant purchase!!!
browntown101,07/06/2016
Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Front Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A)
I bought mine used at ~111k, and I have put another 100k on it in four years. This has been a fantastic and reliable runner, it is easy to work on, takes nearly no maintenance, is very economical to own and operate, and with the 5 speed manual transmission, is a lot of fun. Highly recommended to anyone who wants something that is sound, cheap, and fun. I am very satisfied, and plan to run this one until life dictates I need something different, or until the wheels come off this one (but lets be real, I won't live that long!). Not recommended for a family car, or for those who have a hard time getting in and out, or those who haul a lot of bulky cargo, and no, it is not the best suspension, biggest motor, fastest car, however --- that's not why anyone buys a Honda Civic... It will (and has) hold up very well for commuting, travel, everyday use, work, fun, college, grad school and about anything else that you can throw at it. And good god it is nimble!
200,000+ and still going
nelsonoah,03/05/2013
Update to my 11/19/09 review. I'm still driving it and have done nothing but regular stuff (oil/filter, brakes, tires). I now have roughly 205k miles on it. The IMA warning light came on about 1.5 years ago (around 190k miles). Honda said the hybrid battery was testing weak and needed replaced ($2,500 and 3-year/30k warranty). I decided not to replace it and to just see what it'd do. Battery doesn't keep charged up as well as it used to, but I'm still getting over 40mpg driving in town. I found a place that will put in a used battery with a 1-year guarantee for $1,275. Besides the battery, everything else seems to be in great shape.
Poor man's hybrid
profwho,07/28/2014
Bought mine in 2009 for $7500 and 140,000 miles on the odometer. Now it has almost 200,000 miles and not a sneeze! The 1.3L engine is a little slow even with electric assist, but not as bad as most people think. I have no trouble merging on highway. Going up a long stretch of highway need to move to the slow lane, esp. after all the battery capacity is drained. Without A/C, the average gas mileage is pretty good, hovering between 44 to 50 MPG. In the summer, however, when it is hot outside, A/C can sap gas mileage, esp. on short local trips. On longer trips, the A/C does not drain as much energy because once the interior cools down, the A/C is not engaged as frequently.
Savings? None!
atcpro,08/11/2013
The hybrids fuel economy is great until you do the math on the cost to own. You're going to pay an extra 2k for the hybrid. Over five years, you'll save about $2925 in fuel. Sounds great until you have spit out $3900 for a new hybrid battery. Honda lost their case because they knew the battery had a shorter lifespan than advertised. So they were forced to extend the warranty to 9 years. Again, sounds great until find out they did an "update" at your last service visit on the battery that extends its life another year. Ironically, just enough for the warranty to be invalid. All together, you can expect to pay about 3k more than your gas guzzling neighbor. Cust. Serv. is a joke.
See all 414 reviews of the 2005 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
23 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
127 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
115 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2005 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Honda Civic
More About This Model

Hybrids are hogging the fuel economy limelight, but there's another alternative that's flying below the radar. It's the 2005 Honda Civic GX and it runs on compressed natural gas (CNG).

You probably already know about the Honda Civic itself. It's the ultimate workhorse that gets commuters to work or college students to class. In its common gasoline-powered setup it's already pretty darned fuel-efficient. (And just so we're clear, here, the Civic GX in this review is an '05 model, not the all-new 2006 Civic. A redesigned version of the Civic GX will, however, be appearing early in 2006.)

Now, take the basic Civic; cut the trunk space in half (to allow for the larger natural-gas tank); couple the 1.7-liter, four-cylinder engine to a continuously variable transmission; offer some attractive tax incentives; add a bunch of NASCAR-style stickers touting zero emissions and carpool lane entry; and you have the GX. It stickers for $21,760 and gets the equivalent of about 30 miles per gallon of gasoline (the EPA estimates 30/34 mpg).

So far, you might be really pumped about this car (pun intended). But there are a few bumps on the road to Civic CNG bliss. How much these problems bother you will depend on what you use the car for. We'll tell you up front that, as a commuter car or for around-town transportation, the GX might be a panacea for you. Using it for road trips is not out of the question, but it does require advance planning. But don't worry that the interior dimensions have been reduced; rear legroom is unaffected even though trunk space is diminished by the larger fuel tank.

The GX can be refilled at numerous sites in metropolitan areas. Our first experience with putting CNG into our test car was an adventure, and the strange noises the mechanism emits had us needlessly ducking for cover for fear of explosions. The "pump" was located in a cul de sac in a remote area, and there was no helpful attendant to answer questions. We resorted to using a telephone to call for help and spoke to an operator in Texas who seemed as baffled as we were. We eventually aborted our refueling efforts only to find, as we drove away, that we had successfully filled the tank.

Our subsequent refuelings were much smoother. However, on a trip from Los Angeles to Monterey, there was only one station along the way. As we pulled up to the pump another CNG driver appeared and breathlessly asked "Is it working?" in a tone that led us to believe it frequently was not. We were relieved to find everything in order and shuddered to realize we would have been dead in the water if it wasn't. The next pump was some 125 miles up the road in Salinas.

When we first began refilling our test car, CNG was $1.79 for the equivalent of a gallon of gasoline and cost about $8.50 for a typical fill-up. Only two weeks later the price had shot up to $2.50. (Because the fuel is pumped at different compression rates, the exact amount of fuel in the tank is difficult to gauge. Consequently, we couldn't provide our own fuel economy findings. All we can confirm is that the GX will go 200 miles on an average of $10 worth of CNG.)

However, there is a very attractive alternative, a unit that can be installed in your garage called the Phill. The Phill costs about $4,000 installed, but there is almost $3,000 worth of tax incentives available. This electric-powered device connects to your ordinary city gas line and takes much longer to fill the GX (average of about 4 hours but up to 12 hours for a complete fill-up). But who cares if you are asleep anyway? Also, natural gas metered at homes costs much less; one Los Angeles GX owner reports it is nearly $1 a gallon equivalent.

After seeing the CNG stickers on the GX, everyone wants to know what it's like to drive this car. Rated at just 100 horsepower and 98 pound-feet of torque, the GX is 15 hp shy of the standard four-cylinder Civic. The CVT gives it an odd feeling at first, since the rpm are nearly level even during acceleration. But after a few days in the GX, we began to feel that the CVT made more efficient use of the lower-horsepower engine. It seemed pleasantly responsive around town, and it cruised nicely at highway speeds. On long climbs, the engine gets buzzy and feels a little weak. There is one peculiarity — in reverse, the GX feels like it backs up more slowly than other cars.

We were interested to see the cold hard numbers on the Civic GX so we took it to the test track. Accelerating from zero to 60 took 12 seconds which by today's standards is about as slow as it gets. This surprised us since, as we mentioned, it felt peppy around town. Other Edmunds drivers reported the same impression that the acceleration, coupled with agile handling, made the GX seem very capable. For those keeping score, the braking distance from 60 to zero was 132 feet (ABS is standard on the GX).

There is an overwhelming sense of agreeableness to this Civic. It humbly does what you tell it while providing comfort and intelligent practicality. We are tempted to say that driving it is the ultimate no-brainer, but that would be selling it short. It is so likeable that, at times, this quality actually calls attention to itself.

Will the GX save you money compared to a gasoline-powered Civic? It's hard to make an accurate comparison because the cost of both CNG and gasoline is so volatile. If you installed the Phill and pumped CNG at $1 equivalent it could be one-third to half the price of gasoline. At the CNG pump where we paid from $1.79 to $2.50, the thrifty Civic HX, with an EPA rating of 35/40 mpg (automatic transmission) could match the GX. Then, consider the higher upfront cost of the GX which costs as much as $5,000 more than a base DX. The upfront costs could be offset by tax credits depending on where you live. So, as you see, there are many tradeoffs to be considered as you make your decision.

Despite the limitations imposed by the sparse infrastructure of the refilling stations, the GX is a real-world alternative to rising fuel costs. Environmentalists will feel good that it spews almost nothing into our skies (the EPA dubbed it the cleanest internal-combustion vehicle on Earth); patriots will like the fact that they are shunning Saudi oil; time- and cost-conscious commuters will love using the carpool lanes and paying only a buck a gallon for fuel. With all these advantages, it's a wonder that the car-buying public's radar hasn't picked up on this stealth attraction.

Used 2005 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 2005 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Hybrid, Civic Hatchback, Civic Natural Gas. Available styles include Value Package 2dr Coupe w/ Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Front Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), Si 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), Si 2dr Hatchback w/Side Airbags (2.0L 4cyl 5M), EX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), Value Package 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), EX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), LX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), GX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl CVT), GX w/ABS 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl CVT), DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), Value Package 4dr Sedan w/Front side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), Value Package 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), LX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), EX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), HX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), EX Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Value Package 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX Special Edition 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), HX 2dr Coupe w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT), DX 4dr Sedan w/Front Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), and HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Honda Civic?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Honda Civic trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Honda Civic LX is priced between $4,995 and$5,985 with odometer readings between 82842 and141474 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Honda Civic Hybrid is priced between $2,888 and$2,888 with odometer readings between 128000 and128000 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Honda Civic LX Special Edition is priced between $5,944 and$5,944 with odometer readings between 82219 and82219 miles.
  • The Used 2005 Honda Civic Value Package is priced between $2,500 and$2,500 with odometer readings between 227428 and227428 miles.

