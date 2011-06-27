  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2007 Honda Civic
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(545)
Appraise this car

2007 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional array of fuel-efficient and performance-oriented engines, roomy and refined interior, high safety ratings, sedan and coupe body styles, low True Cost to Own.
  • Controversial gauge cluster design, slow acceleration times of Hybrid and GX models.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Honda Civic for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$3,900 - $6,995
Used Civic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Honda Civic continues to set the bar for the small car segment. Strong on comfort, safety and customization, this is one car that every shopper needs to consider.

Vehicle overview

Can the 2007 Honda Civic be all things to small-car buyers? This legendary nameplate comes in a wide range of configurations, from the green-themed Hybrid and natural-gas-fueled models to the adrenaline-pumping Si. If this car were human, therapists would probably be trying to treat it for multiple personality disorder.

Thankfully, all is well with the Honda Civic. The wide selection of styles only enhances the car's legendary strengths of fuel efficiency, intelligent design, safety, refinement and performance. Rather than have just one model trying to do it all, Honda offers different versions to suit just about every interested shopper.

The 2007 Civic follows up on a full redesign that took place last year. The redesign brought about a more contemporary look, added more distinctiveness between the coupe and sedan models, and introduced new features. There were also major improvements to the Hybrid and Si specialty models. For 2007, Honda hasn't changed the Civic much, though it did expand the availability of the Si trim. For the first time ever in the U.S., you can buy an Si sedan.

Will a Civic be the next car in your garage? Some of our editors find certain qualities in the Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Rabbit/GTI more appealing. We've also compared the Civic Hybrid to the Toyota Prius and found the Prius to be a better "hybrid." But overall, the 2007 Honda Civic is a very competent vehicle, with an excellent reputation for reliability and value. In light of this, it should come as no surprise that we've named it the winner of our 2007 Editors' Most Wanted award for best coupe and sedan under $20,000.

2007 Honda Civic models

The 2007 Honda Civic is a small car available as a sedan or coupe. Each is offered in three primary trim levels. The DX is meant for those on a tight budget and offers little more than power windows, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel and a height-adjustable driver seat. The more popular midgrade LX comes with 16-inch wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry, cruise control and a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary input jack. The top-of-the-line EX adds alloy wheels, a moonroof, a 60/40-split rear seatback and a premium audio system with steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

There are also three specialty models: the Civic Hybrid sedan, the Civic GX sedan and the Civic Si. The natural-gas GX is equipped similarly to the LX, while the Hybrid and Si have most of the EX's features. The Si also comes with a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch wheels and special interior trim, while the Hybrid has automatic climate control but no moonroof. For the EX, Hybrid and Si, satellite radio and a navigation system are optional.

2007 Highlights

The performance-oriented Si trim level becomes available for the sedan body style in addition to the coupe.

Performance & mpg

Civic DX, LX and EX models are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 140 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. That power is sent through the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission or an optional five-speed automatic. The GX also has a 1.8-liter engine, but it's fueled by clean-burning compressed natural gas and makes 113 hp. It only has a cruising range of 200 miles, but with Honda's Phill device, you can refuel from the comfort of your own garage. For the Civic Si, Honda installs a 197-hp 2.0-liter engine and an exclusive six-speed manual transmission with a performance-enhancing limited-slip front differential.

The gasoline-fueled 1.8-liter engine delivers above-average fuel economy for the small car class; EPA ratings are 30 mpg city/40 mpg highway. The 2007 Civic Hybrid, meanwhile, uses a gasoline/electric hybrid powertrain to maximize fuel economy. Its 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine is paired to the latest version of Honda's IMA technology and a continuously variable transmission to deliver 110 hp and 49/51 mpg ratings.

Safety

All Civics come with front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Antilock brakes are also standard; EX and Si models have four-wheel discs, while the rest have rear drums. Stability control is an exclusive standard feature on the Si sedan only. In NHTSA crash testing, the 2007 Honda Civic sedan earned a perfect five stars for its protection of occupants in frontal impacts. Side-impact tests resulted in a four-star rating for front passengers and five stars for rear passengers. The IIHS gives the Civic its top rating of "Good" for the car's performance in frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

The mainstream Civic models are responsive in a way that Honda fans will instantly recognize. The Civic's suspension, steering and brakes all work together seamlessly, and it's clear that Honda's design ethos has regard for some mild sporting character. It's also a simple car to drive, with intuitive response to inputs and controls falling readily at hand. This is also true of the Civic Hybrid; other than being slower in acceleration, it has few vices. The natural-gas GX is the least sporting member of the Civic family, though its limited fuel range means it's best suited as a city car anyway. The Civic Si, meanwhile, is a fantastic performance bargain. Possessing nimble handling, spirited acceleration and an addictive engine note, the Si is one of the few cars available in any price range that makes you want to drive it just for the sake of driving.

Read our 2007 Honda Civic GX Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The Civic's large dash features an unusual layout. Honda has kept the analog tachometer in the traditional location and placed a digital speedometer and gas gauge at the base of the windshield. Though some drivers find the two-tier display distracting, others say it makes quick visual checks of speed easier. Otherwise, the Honda Civic continues to be one of the best small cars in terms of room and refinement. Its controls are easy to operate and materials are of high quality.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Honda Civic.

5(71%)
4(16%)
3(9%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
545 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 545 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This is a GREAT car
Todd,12/06/2006
I waited almost 4 months for my hybrid, and it was worth the wait. I've had it for 2 months with almost 3000 miles and no complaints. I really like the gauge layout, I'm not bothered by the emergency brake handle, and I've had several cars that I can't quite see the front of from inside. I was a little concerned about poor acceleration until I passed someone my first day with the car with no problem. I wasn't sure how it would do in the Minnesota cold...no problem. This car teaches you to drive efficiently. Mileage was around 50mpg when it was warmer, but dropped in the cold. I'm not sure if global warming is real, but in case it is, I'm trying to do my part to pollute as little as possible
Superb little car!
Ashutosh D,12/13/2006
This is a superb car! It's very powerful for that comparatively small engine. Both the interior and exterior are attractive. Buttons/controls are well placed. The interiors are very spacious and so is the boot....I didn't expect the boot to be so big considering that its a coupe. Honda has done a great job in making a compact yet spacious car. Overall this car drives very smoothly and gives good mileage too! I'm happy with my experiences. A smart, powerful, economical car is how I will summarize it. Go for it!
first honda ever owned
Nadar,01/08/2007
This is my first time driving Honda and I am a guy who has owned Lexus, BMW and other domestic brands before. For this price, this is an excellent car in terms of handling, mpg, comfort and maintenance. I would highly recommend this car to all age groups. I drive about 200 miles per day and this is a very fun to drive car and the best choice for budget minded people.
Bad Rear Control Arms
kgoz,06/23/2014
The 2007 Civics have been involved in a class action lawsuit involving the rear control arms. If you purchase a used civic make sure the rear control arms have the letter "C" stamped on them, otherwise you will rapidly wear out tires. The fix for this problem costs several hundred dollars (and Honda WILL NOT PAY for the repair). Fuel economy is excellent.
See all 545 reviews of the 2007 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
197 hp @ 7800 rpm
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2007 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Honda Civic

Used 2007 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 2007 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Si, Civic Hybrid, Civic Natural Gas. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5A), LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navi (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M), DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Si 4dr Sedan w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl 6M), EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5M), DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M), DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), Si 2dr Coupe w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl 6M), DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Si 4dr Sedan w/Navi, Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Si 2dr Coupe w/Navi, Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Honda Civic?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Honda Civic trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Honda Civic LX is priced between $4,700 and$9,595 with odometer readings between 47388 and177948 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Honda Civic EX is priced between $3,450 and$5,900 with odometer readings between 128338 and187455 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Honda Civic Si is priced between $5,775 and$8,429 with odometer readings between 95103 and177002 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Honda Civic Hybrid is priced between $5,500 and$5,500 with odometer readings between 140174 and140174 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Honda Civic for sale near. There are currently 21 used and CPO 2007 Civics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,450 and mileage as low as 47388 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Honda Civic.

Can't find a used 2007 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $18,603.

Find a used Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,419.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,927.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,130.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Honda Civic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Civic lease specials

Related Used 2007 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles