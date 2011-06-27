Vehicle overview

Can the 2007 Honda Civic be all things to small-car buyers? This legendary nameplate comes in a wide range of configurations, from the green-themed Hybrid and natural-gas-fueled models to the adrenaline-pumping Si. If this car were human, therapists would probably be trying to treat it for multiple personality disorder.

Thankfully, all is well with the Honda Civic. The wide selection of styles only enhances the car's legendary strengths of fuel efficiency, intelligent design, safety, refinement and performance. Rather than have just one model trying to do it all, Honda offers different versions to suit just about every interested shopper.

The 2007 Civic follows up on a full redesign that took place last year. The redesign brought about a more contemporary look, added more distinctiveness between the coupe and sedan models, and introduced new features. There were also major improvements to the Hybrid and Si specialty models. For 2007, Honda hasn't changed the Civic much, though it did expand the availability of the Si trim. For the first time ever in the U.S., you can buy an Si sedan.

Will a Civic be the next car in your garage? Some of our editors find certain qualities in the Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Rabbit/GTI more appealing. We've also compared the Civic Hybrid to the Toyota Prius and found the Prius to be a better "hybrid." But overall, the 2007 Honda Civic is a very competent vehicle, with an excellent reputation for reliability and value. In light of this, it should come as no surprise that we've named it the winner of our 2007 Editors' Most Wanted award for best coupe and sedan under $20,000.