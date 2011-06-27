I am in sales and I can drive as much as 300 miles in one day. Probably an average of 130 or so. The Civic runs great, and gets 41mpg! They say these VXs can get as much as 50mpg... I don't know why I don't get that, but I'm not complaining... It could be that it's a 95 with 180k on it and it's just not going to get 50mpg. I think it's funny that these hybrids today get the same mpg as my little cheapo honda. It's pretty slow and could definitely use some more hp.. espically with the AC on. If performance is important, don't go with a VX.. get an SI. Also, make sure you change the timing belts and water pump every 90k mi.

