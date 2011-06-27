  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(129)
Appraise this car

1995 Honda Civic Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes for the last year of the current Civic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Honda Civic.

5(69%)
4(26%)
3(2%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
129 reviews
See all 129 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Will this car ever die?
CN,08/30/2010
It just runs and runs. At this point I might simply keep another 3 yrs and give to my kid. At 156,000 miles, this puppy is still running strong, no blue smoke. I simply change oil regularly and perform general maintenance; CV boots, brakes, oil, wiper blades, etc. Generally speaking minimal repairs. I've saved a boat-load of money driving this car for so many years. It's comfortable, zippy, easy to park. I wish I had bought the sun roof model back the. My next one will have all the bells and whistles as I've had many years to save money to buy now. Great car!
Great Car / Great Mileage
kendaddy126,05/22/2012
I have had my civic for a while now. It gets as high as 48mpg. I average around 39mpg. It's not big on creature comforts... no cruse, no power steering, no power locks, no power windows. It's got AC and a radio. It also has over 200,000 miles on it. Still runs strong. I've done the timing belt once (time for another) CV axels, master cylinder, battery, alternator, and general mantance.. that's it! I'm now debateing spending more money on another timing belt and to have the seat re-done.. don't know if it's worth it on a car this old, but it's paid for and runs great so I probably will... It's also bone stock.. no rice rocket here
Great Little Car
kendaddy126,11/03/2011
I am in sales and I can drive as much as 300 miles in one day. Probably an average of 130 or so. The Civic runs great, and gets 41mpg! They say these VXs can get as much as 50mpg... I don't know why I don't get that, but I'm not complaining... It could be that it's a 95 with 180k on it and it's just not going to get 50mpg. I think it's funny that these hybrids today get the same mpg as my little cheapo honda. It's pretty slow and could definitely use some more hp.. espically with the AC on. If performance is important, don't go with a VX.. get an SI. Also, make sure you change the timing belts and water pump every 90k mi.
Great Basic Car
Jehova Smith,04/05/2002
I have just rolled 180,000 miles (290k) on my baby and it keeps chugging along. I've vowed to buy a new car when this one died...I'm still waiting. The performance hasn't suffered with age. This car costs less than 25 cents a km. My advice, if you find one with 100,000 miles on it, it's just a baby with more life to live. This car has outlasted two of my friends cars... a neon and a sunfire.
See all 129 reviews of the 1995 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
29 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
39 city / 50 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
35 city / 41 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Honda Civic

Used 1995 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 1995 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Hatchback. Available styles include Si 2dr Hatchback, EX 4dr Sedan, EX 2dr Coupe, LX 4dr Sedan, DX 4dr Sedan, DX 2dr Coupe, DX 2dr Hatchback, VX 2dr Hatchback, and CX 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Honda Civic?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Honda Civic for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Honda Civic.

Can't find a used 1995 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,848.

Find a used Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $7,488.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $24,998.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,257.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Honda Civic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

