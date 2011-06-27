1995 Honda Civic Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,076 - $2,543
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
No changes for the last year of the current Civic.
Most helpful consumer reviews
CN,08/30/2010
It just runs and runs. At this point I might simply keep another 3 yrs and give to my kid. At 156,000 miles, this puppy is still running strong, no blue smoke. I simply change oil regularly and perform general maintenance; CV boots, brakes, oil, wiper blades, etc. Generally speaking minimal repairs. I've saved a boat-load of money driving this car for so many years. It's comfortable, zippy, easy to park. I wish I had bought the sun roof model back the. My next one will have all the bells and whistles as I've had many years to save money to buy now. Great car!
kendaddy126,05/22/2012
I have had my civic for a while now. It gets as high as 48mpg. I average around 39mpg. It's not big on creature comforts... no cruse, no power steering, no power locks, no power windows. It's got AC and a radio. It also has over 200,000 miles on it. Still runs strong. I've done the timing belt once (time for another) CV axels, master cylinder, battery, alternator, and general mantance.. that's it! I'm now debateing spending more money on another timing belt and to have the seat re-done.. don't know if it's worth it on a car this old, but it's paid for and runs great so I probably will... It's also bone stock.. no rice rocket here
kendaddy126,11/03/2011
I am in sales and I can drive as much as 300 miles in one day. Probably an average of 130 or so. The Civic runs great, and gets 41mpg! They say these VXs can get as much as 50mpg... I don't know why I don't get that, but I'm not complaining... It could be that it's a 95 with 180k on it and it's just not going to get 50mpg. I think it's funny that these hybrids today get the same mpg as my little cheapo honda. It's pretty slow and could definitely use some more hp.. espically with the AC on. If performance is important, don't go with a VX.. get an SI. Also, make sure you change the timing belts and water pump every 90k mi.
Jehova Smith,04/05/2002
I have just rolled 180,000 miles (290k) on my baby and it keeps chugging along. I've vowed to buy a new car when this one died...I'm still waiting. The performance hasn't suffered with age. This car costs less than 25 cents a km. My advice, if you find one with 100,000 miles on it, it's just a baby with more life to live. This car has outlasted two of my friends cars... a neon and a sunfire.
Features & Specs
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
29 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
39 city / 50 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
35 city / 41 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5000 rpm
