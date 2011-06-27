  1. Home
1998 Honda Civic Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

More than two decades ago, Honda introduced the Civic. It was a small, anonymous, unassuming car, competing in a market saturated by mammoth sedans sporting ornate chrome, garish styling treatments, and acres of sheetmetal. The producers of these defunct dinosaurs didn't bat an eye at Honda's fuel sipping entry, despite the fuel crisis of 1973. Big mistake.

Since then, Americans have seen four generations of the Civic come and go, each much improved over the previous model, and each becoming immensely popular with consumers. 1996 brought us a new generation; certainly improved but not so much so that we'd consider it revolutionary. The 1998 Civic isn't much smaller than an Accord. Available in hatchback, sedan and coupe body styles, Honda has heeded customers who claimed the 1992-1995 Civic was too sporty looking. A grille was tacked on up front, sheetmetal contours provide a squarish profile, and larger rear taillamps give the Civic a more conservative look. Sedans, coupes, and hatchbacks have been given more individualistic styling themes, with the hatchback retaining honors as most odd among the trio.

Dual airbags are part of the package, with antilock brakes standard on EX sedan and optional on EX coupe models. HX coupes carry through with an available continuously-variable transmission, making it the most exciting Civic offered.

The Civic has few shortcomings, aside from its anonymous personality. Hondas tend to be on the expensive end of the scale when new, but over time, they are a far better value than most of their contemporaries. The Civic is no exception to the rule. It is a car for people who don't enjoy repair garage waiting rooms. It is a car that holds its resale value better than most of the cars it competes with. It is a car that easily endears itself to its owner.

We think the Civic is a solid buy. For those who like a bit of spice in their commute, try the EX version of the coupe. Want a fuel miser? The HX coupe is your car. Strict budgets demand a look at the CX, while sedans are aimed more at the creature comfort side of the scale. Style-conscious buyers will go for the svelte coupe, or the suave EX sedan. Whatever your needs, Honda offers a Civic that will meet them.

1998 Highlights

Select 1998 Honda Civic models get new wheel covers, a rear hatch handle and map lights.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Honda Civic.

5(64%)
4(30%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.5
165 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Does it even have a check engine light?
funk53daba,10/11/2012
I really don't know, now that I think about it. I found a nice one-owner with 124K. After two years it has 175K and the only thing that has not been routine maintenance has been some rust thru the exhaust system. That's it. Brakes/tires, fluids, filters, and spark plugs. That's all I've had to touch. Everything works. I've owned a lot of high mileage cars b/c I prefer them for various reasons but this one acts half it's age. It also beasted thru the Appalachian mountains loaded with myself and about 250lbs of military gear, so don't underestimate the power under the hood. And I average 35 mpg.
Love My Honda XD
jamie_taylor,03/24/2011
I love my little red Honda! It currently has 199,602 miles on it, I have had it for about 3 years now and I have never had a car that has has this much fuel economy and power and still runs like new at 200k miles! I have done some minor modifications on this car, and now have about 55+mpg highway and about 45+city. All I did was put in performance spark plugs, wires and distributor, run full synthetic oil, and cold air intake with a k&n Filter (It cost me all of about 100 bucks)! I was always sceptical of 'Ricers' (this car was a gift from my fiance) and I WILL NEVER GO BACK!!! I love my Honda :) It has been nothing but an exceptional vehicle, I am planning on making it last to 400k miles..
The little honda that could...
matt h.,09/10/2016
EX 2dr Coupe
I bought my '98 ex 5 speed manual in 2006 with 69k miles on it for $5000. When this car finally reached the end of its useful value in 2013 it had 397,000 miles on it and still started and ran no problem rain, snow, or sun. With snow tires on it I could get through anything, and I even took it in the muddy fields and off road, and drove it like a race car, engine next to redline, on pavement and dirt a few times. As long as you do regular maintenance, especially change the timing belt, spark plugs, and distributor cap; and adjust the valves when recommended this engine will outlive you. Two major problems-the door lock assembly on the driver's side broke, and there was no way to open the door, so I had to cut it open with a torch to replace it; and the ignition coil inside the distributor burned out and left me stranded once. Other than that, just routine stuff you expect with a car that old-radiator replacement, timing sprockets and oil/water pump replacements....but the alternator, a/c system, power steering, struts, 3/4 ball joints, and rear brakes were original and working properly within specification when I retired it. Overall a fantastic car that won't give up on you, and trust me, mine got driven and abused.
Great Car
joegti10,08/14/2012
My sister bought it a few years old with very low miles and I picked it up off of her 7 years ago with 100K. Its still going strong at 201K with regular 3k oil changes. This is a northeast car where it battles large blizzards, oppressive heat and salt. Here's what has failed and replaced in the last 100k...it was pretty much flawless for the first 100k. I beat on it a bit, lol. Exhaust system (still has orig manifold), distributor cap, radiator, rear swing arm, front brakes a few times, rear brake line, drivers side power window motor, headliner issues, few sets of tires, relay issue with blinker, rear 02 sensor, clearcoat starting to peel. Otherwise it's a great car...
Write a review
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 1998 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 1998 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Hatchback. Available styles include CX 2dr Hatchback, DX 2dr Hatchback, DX 2dr Coupe, EX 2dr Coupe, HX 2dr Coupe, LX 4dr Sedan, EX 4dr Sedan, and DX 4dr Sedan.

