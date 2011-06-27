I bought my Civic LX with 30,000 miles back in early 1998 while I was still in college. I sold it in December 2007 with 157,000 miles; the engine was as strong and dependable as when I bought it. Major maintenance costs were as follows: 80,000 mi: slave clutch cylinder died ($120) 100,000 mi: replaced timing belt ($400) 130,000 mi: master clutch cylinder died ($200) 130,000 mi: radiator cracked on plastic head ($350) 130,000 mi: replaced both front axles due to cracked boots ($400) 150,000 mi: replaced steering cracking rack boot ($300) 155,000 mi: ignition switch started to go bad While I went through about 3 pairs of front brake pads, the rear brake shoes were still the originals. Brake pads cost me as little as $9, and with a single bolt holding each front caliper in place, they were a snap (30 minutes) to replace. At around 100,000, the car just wouldn't start up one day; I replaced the spark plugs (~$15), and it started right back up. At 155,000, the car just shut off on the road on the way to work, and all the instrumentation shut off. It started up again, but did the same to me a couple of additional times throughout the week. I traced the issue to a bad ignition switch, common in high-mileage Hondas. Cost is about $200. While this car is extremely dependable, it's most certainly not a luxury car (even with the "LX" moniker). Road noise is quite noticeable, and the rear plastic bumper panel keeps trying to pry loose from its attach point on the quarter panel. The engine vibrates going through 4000 rpm while accelerating, and the whole vehicle shutters in response. The original sound system leaves much to be desired, and the paper speakers will most certainly die well before the car. Despite its shortcomings, I most heartily recommend this car. Its 30-40 mpg gas mileage, its extreme reliability, and its inexpensive maintenance make up for its shortcomings in spades.

