  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 1994 Honda Civic
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(84)
Appraise this car

1994 Honda Civic Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Honda Civic for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$732 - $1,730
Used Civic for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

The passenger airbag is now standard on all Civics. Antilock brakes are optional on the LX Sedan, EX Coupe and Si Hatchback.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Honda Civic.

5(69%)
4(25%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
84 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 84 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1994 civic cx
webster,01/19/2016
CX 2dr Hatchback
i bought this car for $1400, i was looking for a cx, in red, a 5 speed, and only a hatchback. took me almost 4 years to find exactly what i wanted. 165,000 miles on it, burns a little oil but runs great. can't believe how much people are paying for repairs. i've replaced the radiator, used $25, fuel pump replaced new $40, turned out it was the fuel pump relay, $30. took less than 5 minutes to replace. want consistent 40+ mpg? get good radial tires and run tire pressure around 38 psi, and learn to drive. this car has plenty of power for the 1.5 liter 8 valve motor. run it with super unleaded, big difference, a few cents more but i'm getting as high 46 mpg and actually got 51 mpg on a recent trip. open a book people, learn to fix your own car, very easy to repair. i don't need ABS, or cruise control, seats are comfy but i don't weigh 250 pounds or move like a sloth. cupholders too small, dump the big gulp and get a bottle of water. of course the interior may break, its plastic, and it gets brittle, its almost 25 years old. parts to replace or repair are so cheap, it just make sense to buy a civic.
I hate to sell it!
Proud owner,08/28/2010
I bought my 1994 Honda Civic hatchback brand new and only use to go grocery shopping and other local driving. It has approx. 43,000 miles on it and is in great condition. I'm thinking about selling it mainly for new and improved safety features. but I hate to let it go!
Like the Energizer Bunny!
David McDonald,10/14/2015
LX 4dr Sedan
I bought my Civic LX with 30,000 miles back in early 1998 while I was still in college. I sold it in December 2007 with 157,000 miles; the engine was as strong and dependable as when I bought it. Major maintenance costs were as follows: 80,000 mi: slave clutch cylinder died ($120) 100,000 mi: replaced timing belt ($400) 130,000 mi: master clutch cylinder died ($200) 130,000 mi: radiator cracked on plastic head ($350) 130,000 mi: replaced both front axles due to cracked boots ($400) 150,000 mi: replaced steering cracking rack boot ($300) 155,000 mi: ignition switch started to go bad While I went through about 3 pairs of front brake pads, the rear brake shoes were still the originals. Brake pads cost me as little as $9, and with a single bolt holding each front caliper in place, they were a snap (30 minutes) to replace. At around 100,000, the car just wouldn't start up one day; I replaced the spark plugs (~$15), and it started right back up. At 155,000, the car just shut off on the road on the way to work, and all the instrumentation shut off. It started up again, but did the same to me a couple of additional times throughout the week. I traced the issue to a bad ignition switch, common in high-mileage Hondas. Cost is about $200. While this car is extremely dependable, it's most certainly not a luxury car (even with the "LX" moniker). Road noise is quite noticeable, and the rear plastic bumper panel keeps trying to pry loose from its attach point on the quarter panel. The engine vibrates going through 4000 rpm while accelerating, and the whole vehicle shutters in response. The original sound system leaves much to be desired, and the paper speakers will most certainly die well before the car. Despite its shortcomings, I most heartily recommend this car. Its 30-40 mpg gas mileage, its extreme reliability, and its inexpensive maintenance make up for its shortcomings in spades.
Can't go wrong
frankjfavela,08/20/2013
I bought my younger brothers 94 Honda Civic Lx after he could no longer afford it and I my 2003 Ford Expedition XLT, the MPG was killing me I was spending about $100 a week just on gas and I was only able to use it for work. The Civic was a blessing the car even though it's underpowered gets amazing MPG plus filling up with only $40 a every 1 1/2 for me makes it worth every penny, the car has cosmetic issues the paint was all burned and the paint scratched but she runs like if she was new and with 138K on her already I expect another 200K easy. I would sell my Civic for anything.
See all 84 reviews of the 1994 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
35 city / 41 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
29 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
39 city / 50 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Honda Civic

Used 1994 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 1994 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Hatchback. Available styles include EX 2dr Coupe, CX 2dr Hatchback, Si 2dr Hatchback, EX 4dr Sedan, DX 2dr Coupe, LX 4dr Sedan, DX 4dr Sedan, DX 2dr Hatchback, and VX 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Honda Civic?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Honda Civic for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Honda Civic.

Can't find a used 1994 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,081.

Find a used Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,425.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,642.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,132.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Honda Civic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Civic lease specials

Related Used 1994 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles