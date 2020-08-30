Jaguar Sedans for Sale Near Me
$51,847Est. Loan: $836/mo
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
TECHNOLOGY PACK,16-WAY POWERED HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY,CONNECTED NAVIGATION PACK,CONVENIENCE PACK,Sun/Moonroof,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,Leather Seats,Navigation System,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,AUTO-DIMMING POWER FOLD HEATED DOOR MIRRORS W/MEMORY,MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM (380W),SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,GARAGE DOOR OPENER (HOMELINK),CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Heads-Up Display,Cooled Front Seat(s),All Wheel Drive,EBONY/TONAL STITCH; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM,FUJI WHITE
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar XE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4FXXLCP62849
Stock: LCP62849
Listed since: 01-07-2020
$50,010Est. Loan: $806/mo
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CONNECTED NAVIGATION PACK,CONVENIENCE PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,PORTOFINO BLUE METALLIC,Sun/Moonroof,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,HEATED FRONT SEATS,Leather Seats,Navigation System,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,AUTO-DIMMING POWER FOLD HEATED DOOR MIRRORS,MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM (380W),SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,GARAGE DOOR OPENER (HOMELINK),WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,All Wheel Drive,LIGHT OYSTER/TONAL STITCH; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar XE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4FX2LCP62389
Stock: LCP62389
Listed since: 01-13-2020
$51,400Est. Loan: $828/mo
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
TECHNOLOGY PACK,CONNECTED NAVIGATION PACK,CONVENIENCE PACK,HEATED FRONT SEATS W/DRIVER SEAT MEMORY,COLD CLIMATE PACK,Sun/Moonroof,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,Leather Seats,Navigation System,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,AUTO-DIMMING POWER FOLD HEATED DOOR MIRRORS W/MEMORY,MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM (380W),SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,GARAGE DOOR OPENER (HOMELINK),Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Heads-Up Display,All Wheel Drive,ECRU/TONAL STITCH; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM,NARVIK BLACK
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar XE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4FX6LCP64422
Stock: LCP64422
Listed since: 03-18-2020
- ExteriorInterior20 mi awayHome delivery available*
$67,710Est. Loan: $989/mo
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE,VISION ASSIST PACKAGE,WHEELS: 20" 9 SPLIT-SPOKE (STYLE 9004),TECH PACK,Sun/Moonroof,Navigation System,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS PACKAGE & HD RADIO,GLOSS BURL WALNUT VENEER,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,CHROME LOCKS WHEEL PROTECTION PACK,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Cooled Front Seat(s),All Wheel Drive,NARVIK BLACK
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar XF 25t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4FX8LCY85700
Stock: LCY85700
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- ExteriorInterior20 mi awayHome delivery available*
$71,250Est. Loan: $1,052/mo
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE,EIGER GREY METALLIC,Sun/Moonroof,Navigation System,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,HEATED FRONT WINDSHIELD,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,CHROME LOCKS WHEEL PROTECTION PACK,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Rear Spoiler,Cooled Front Seat(s),All Wheel Drive,WHEELS: 19" 10 SPOKE (STYLE 1018)
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar XF 30t Checkered Flag Limited Edition with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBX4GX3LCY84289
Stock: LCY84289
Listed since: 05-08-2020
$51,930Est. Loan: $838/mo
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
TECHNOLOGY PACK,16-WAY POWERED HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY,CONNECTED NAVIGATION PACK,CONVENIENCE PACK,Sun/Moonroof,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,Leather Seats,Navigation System,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,AUTO-DIMMING POWER FOLD HEATED DOOR MIRRORS W/MEMORY,MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM (380W),SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,GARAGE DOOR OPENER (HOMELINK),CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Heads-Up Display,Cooled Front Seat(s),All Wheel Drive,ECRU/TONAL STITCH; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM,NARVIK BLACK
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar XE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4FX5LCP62922
Stock: LCP62922
Listed since: 01-30-2020
$50,375Est. Loan: $811/mo
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CONNECTED NAVIGATION PACK,CONVENIENCE PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,WHEELS: 18" GLOSS BLACK FINISH (STYLE 7009),Sun/Moonroof,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,HEATED FRONT SEATS,Leather Seats,Navigation System,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,BLACK EXTERIOR PACK,AUTO-DIMMING POWER FOLD HEATED DOOR MIRRORS,MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM (380W),SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,GARAGE DOOR OPENER (HOMELINK),WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,All Wheel Drive,LIGHT OYSTER/TONAL STITCH; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM,NARVIK BLACK
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar XE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4FXXLCP62429
Stock: LCP62429
Listed since: 01-13-2020
- ExteriorInterior20 mi awayHome delivery available*
$61,680Est. Loan: $998/mo
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
TECHNOLOGY PACK,DRIVE PACK,16-WAY POWERED HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY,CONNECTED NAVIGATION PACK,CONVENIENCE PACK,WHEELS: 19" GLOSS BLACK FINISH (STYLE 5031),MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM (825W),COLD CLIMATE PACK,EIGER GREY METALLIC,Sun/Moonroof,HEATED REAR SEATS,Leather Seats,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK BLACK LOCKS,Navigation System,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,BLACK EXTERIOR PACK,AUTO-DIMMING POWER FOLD HEATED DOOR MIRRORS W/MEMORY,SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,GARAGE DOOR OPENER (HOMELINK),CABIN AIR IONIZATION,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,Heads-Up Display,Cooled Front Seat(s),All Wheel Drive,EBONY/LIGHT OYSTER STITCH; WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/CONTRAST STITCHING,GLOSS BLACK TRIM FINISHER
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar XE R-Dynamic S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAT4GX2LCP63700
Stock: LCP63700
Listed since: 03-23-2020
$50,375Est. Loan: $810/mo
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CONNECTED NAVIGATION PACK,CONVENIENCE PACK,COLD CLIMATE PACK,WHEELS: 18" GLOSS BLACK FINISH (STYLE 7009),Sun/Moonroof,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,HEATED FRONT SEATS,Leather Seats,Navigation System,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,BLACK EXTERIOR PACK,AUTO-DIMMING POWER FOLD HEATED DOOR MIRRORS,MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM (380W),SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,GARAGE DOOR OPENER (HOMELINK),WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,All Wheel Drive,FUJI WHITE,LIGHT OYSTER/TONAL STITCH; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar XE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4FX6LCP62380
Stock: LCP62380
Listed since: 01-13-2020
$50,527Est. Loan: $813/mo
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CONNECTED NAVIGATION PACK,CONVENIENCE PACK,HEATED FRONT SEATS W/DRIVER SEAT MEMORY,COLD CLIMATE PACK,SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC,Sun/Moonroof,BLIND SPOT ASSIST,Leather Seats,Navigation System,GLOSS GREY FIGURED EBONY WOOD VENEER,PREMIUM INTERIOR PROTECTION PACK,AUTO-DIMMING POWER FOLD HEATED DOOR MIRRORS W/MEMORY,MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM (380W),SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO,BASIC REAR SEAT CONVENIENCE PACK,WHEEL PROTECTION PACK CHROME LOCKS,GARAGE DOOR OPENER (HOMELINK),WIRELESS DEVICE CHARGING,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,CAR CARE PACK,All Wheel Drive,EBONY/TONAL STITCH; GRAINED LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Jaguar XE S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4FX0LCP55912
Stock: LCP55912
Listed since: 10-15-2019
- used
2017 Jaguar XF S15,341 miles22 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,966$8,332 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Jaguar XF-Series S AWD 8-Speed Automatic. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. With only 15,341 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked car? Not this Jaguar XF-Series S AWD 8-Speed Automatic and we can guarantee it! If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine and people will know you've arrived. The 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. This car can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Jaguar XF-Series S AWD 8-Speed Automatic. The best thing about this Jaguar XF-Series S AWD 8-Speed Automatic is that its features have features. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. We have made sure that this Jaguar has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. All our vehicles are AutoCheck CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included AutoCheck history report. Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at Merlex Auto Group offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this car. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. We are only minutes away from Ft Myer, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBM4BV5HCY41921
Stock: Y41921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,358 miles22 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,966$4,143 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Jaguar XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 14,358 miles, you can feel confident that this XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is in prime condition. Want that 'new car' smell? This car still has it, because it has never been smoked in. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY, since it was new so you can see for yourself that it was properly cared for and maintained. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this car through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. This car can hold its own with its powerful 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine. The 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. This car can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Jaguar XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic. The best thing about this Jaguar XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is that its features have features. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. Given that this is a used car, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. This car is a one-owner vehicle according to the report by CARFAX, which we run on every vehicle that we sell. Ask about getting a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. Like with most of our inventory, a STANDARD WARRANTY applies to this car. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. We set this car's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! ! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAK4BV8HA976064
Stock: 976064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,329 miles22 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,966$2,494 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Feel right at home behind the wheel of this Jaguar XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 13,329 miles, you can feel confident that this XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic is in prime condition. This Jaguar XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic has been smoke free since when it was new. No need to stress over if this Jaguar XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine under the hood. You can count on the 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Jaguar XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Jaguar XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Jaguar XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Unless you plan on driving this one straight into a mud pit you won't have to worry about any exterior maintenance for quite some time. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. We know this car is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We are an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership which means that this car has met all the rigorous requirements that not only we expect for every car we sell but also is fully documented by AutoCheck to have a clean history behind it. We included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this car, so you can rest easy with your purchase. Stop by or call us for specific details. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Silver Spring. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4BV9HA957137
Stock: 957137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,652 miles22 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,566$4,111 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Jaguar XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 56,652 miles, you can feel confident that this XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is in prime condition. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. Looking for power? Look no further! This 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. You will not find another Jaguar XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. We have gone over this car with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this car is incomparable. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this car. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. The interior shows only the slightest amount of wear and is in excellent overall condition. At Merlex Auto Group, we secure your confidence by running a CARFAX report on every vehicle. Our CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to CARFAX's rigorous standards. Looking to buy a one owner car? Not a problem. We have the CARFAX report to prove that this car has had only one owner. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free AutoCheck report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. AutoCheck is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by AutoCheck. For peace of mind, this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. Don't let credit stand in the way of you getting the vehicle you want. We have GUARANTEED FINANCING on this vehicle or any other on our lot. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this XE 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. We are only minutes away from Takoma Park, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAK4BV4HA950285
Stock: 950285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,960 miles22 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,966$3,672 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
One look at this Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic and you will just know, this is your ride. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Finding the right used car can create some real headaches when mileage is a factor. At only 25,960 miles, you can feel confident that this XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic is in prime condition. The interior of this beautiful Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic is completely smoke free. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. We here at Merlex Auto Group want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked car? Not this Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic and we can guarantee it! Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic's 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine is anything but humble. With the 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Driving has never been so much fun than with this sports tuned suspension. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Get all the power, safety, and convenience rolled into one with this Jaguar XJ-Series XJL Portfolio AWD 8-Speed Automatic. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. Looking at this car, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. You will not find any tears, rips, or stains on the interior, and it is unusually clean for a used vehicle. We provide a free CARFAX report without the run around and hassle on this vehicle and all others on our lot. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. If you are looking to own a super clean car, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. Want to see the AutoCheck? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive AutoCheck report for every vehicle on our lot. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. For added security, an extended warranty is available. Ask a sales associate for details. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Let us make your car buying experience a little easier by getting you the lowest monthly payment possible. Are you a bargain shopper? We have a deal for you. This car is beneath the BLUE BOOK value. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Falls Church! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWJ2GDXG8W02946
Stock: W02946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,467 miles22 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,566$3,638 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Jaguar XF-Series 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. It is a super clean one-owner car, one of the best that we have ever seen. Yes, the odometer does read only 46,467 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this XF-Series 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is one really great deal. The interior of this beautiful Jaguar XF-Series 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic is completely smoke free. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. It has never been in a wreck nor had any body work done to it at all. Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Jaguar XF-Series 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic's 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine is anything but humble. The 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED will help keep your hard earned money in your pocket with its great fuel efficiency. Grip the road like never before with this sports tuned suspension. Take the road least traveled with this formidable off-road suspension. One thing we can assure you of is that pampered luxury is what this ride is all about. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Jaguar XF-Series 35t Prestige AWD 8-Speed Automatic like this at any price! You can rest assured that this car is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. We have made sure that this Jaguar has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. One way to judge how well a car has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. With no significant exterior damage, this one has been kept in quality shape over the years. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. Merlex Auto Group is conveniently located near Silver Spring. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF 35t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJBK4BV1HCY26872
Stock: Y26872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,992 miles22 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,966$2,089 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Jaguar XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this car is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Yes, the odometer does read only 27,992 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic is one really great deal. The interior of this beautiful Jaguar XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic is completely smoke free. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Merlex Auto Group, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked car? Not this Jaguar XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic and we can guarantee it! Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine under the hood. The 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The precision handling that the sports tuned suspension gives will straighten out even the curviest of roadways. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Jaguar XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Jaguar XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional car. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. This car has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. We have checked and double checked all of the major mechanical systems and know they are in great shape and waiting for you to drive it. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. Every car we sell comes with a CARFAX report. According to their latest, this car is a one-owner vehicle. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car. For more information, stop by or give us a call. As with all our cars that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Everyone has credit problems but at Merlex Auto Group we don't feel this should prevent you from affording transportation. Our GUARANTEED FINANCING will do the heavy lifting, get you approved, and have you back on the road in no time. Get great financing and low monthly payments on this XE 35t Premium AWD 8-Speed Automatic with approved credit. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 for more information. BLUE BOOK sets the standard for vehicle pricing and we have pushed this car's price way below its recommended BLUE BOOK value. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Spencerville! Runs and drives great!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XE 35t Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAJ4BV1HA972666
Stock: 972666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,696 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$34,195$2,960 Below Market
Jaguar Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1-OWNER * CARFAX CERTIFIED * $3,425 IN OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $49,145 * VISION PACKAGE - $2,680 (Blind Spot Monitor w/Close Vehicle Sensing, Emergency Braking, Adaptive Xenon Headlights w/LED Signature, Front Rear Parking Aids, Headlight Washers, Auto High Beam Assist, Reverse Traffic Detection, Lane Departure Warning) * HEATED FRONT WINDSHIELD * SIRIUS XM RADIO 3-MONTH TRIAL - $360
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jaguar XE 25t Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJAK4FX0JCP34665
Stock: PV6159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
