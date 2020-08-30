Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Located 22 miles away from Ashburn , VA

You will instantly feel at home once you step into this Jaguar XF-Series S AWD 8-Speed Automatic. Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Merlex Auto Group have the title records to prove this car is a one-owner vehicle. With only 15,341 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked car? Not this Jaguar XF-Series S AWD 8-Speed Automatic and we can guarantee it! If getting noticed is what you are after, then this car is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine and people will know you've arrived. The 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V SUPERCHARGED engine gets great gas mileage and performs well on the highway. The sporty handling will make driving fun and help you gracefully handle even the toughest of curves and turns. This car can help take you on your next great adventure by getting you to places that most can't with it's off-road suspension. Two things essential to every king was his castle and royal carriage. While getting your own castle may be a bit of a challenge, you can still travel like a royalty. Be your own king behind the wheel of this Jaguar XF-Series S AWD 8-Speed Automatic. The best thing about this Jaguar XF-Series S AWD 8-Speed Automatic is that its features have features. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. We have made sure that this Jaguar has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. The interior of this car has been perfectly maintained. The drive train and other major mechanical systems are all confirmed to be in good shape and ready to hit the road. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. We also provide a free CARFAX report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. All our vehicles are CARFAX CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included Carfax history report. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. All our vehicles are AutoCheck CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included AutoCheck history report. Our STANDARD WARRANTY on this car covers the drive train and more. Call us today or stop by for specific details. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. Want a new car? Have bad credit or no credit? Not a problem! We here at Merlex Auto Group offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our inventory and will get you approved for this car. We offer great low monthly payments to qualified buyers with low money down and your clean used trade-in. Call us to day at (703) 685-9312 to find out more. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast. We are only minutes away from Ft Myer, stop by and visit us today. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Jaguar XF S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJBM4BV5HCY41921

Stock: Y41921

Certified Pre-Owned: No

