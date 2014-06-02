Used 2014 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me
- 30,343 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,595$2,697 Below Market
Pompano Ford Lincoln - Pompano Beach / Florida
Pompano Ford Lincoln is excited to offer this outstanding 2014 Honda Civic Urban Titanium Metallic LX with the following features: SUPER LOW MILES!!!!, 4D Sedan, 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Odometer is 16042 miles below market average! 30/39 City/Highway MPGPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFB2F51EH523132
Stock: EH523132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 77,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,695$2,319 Below Market
Napleton North Palm Hyundai - Lake Park / Florida
2014 Honda Civic EX Modern Steel Metallic 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC **CLEAN CARFAX**, **BLUETOOTH**, 7 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Dual front side impact airbags, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Radio: 360-Watt AM/FM/CD Premium Audio System, Reclining Front Bucket Seats. FWD CVT Recent Arrival! 29/38 City/Highway MPG #1 since 1931! Shop with us and experience the NAPLETON ADVANTAGE. Call 561-721-3800. We proudly serve the following communities West Palm Beach, Wellington, Boynton Beach, Delray, Royal Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, Pembroke Pines, Green Acres, Palm Springs & Palm Beach Gardens. At Ed Napleton's North Palm Hyundai you can buy with confidence as every pre-owned vehicle gets a 110 point inspection. We provide excellent financing for everyone!!! Shop online 24/7 at www.northpalmhyundai.com Price excludes any applicable state sales tax, title, license, and dealer administration fee. Tax, title and tags not included in vehicle prices shown . While great effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information on this site, errors do occur so please verify information with a store manager. This is easily done by calling us at (561)721-3800 or by visiting us at the dealership. Errors may occur in pricing and should be verified by dealership management. Price subject to change without notice. STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER INFO!! Due to our EXTREME LOW PRICE POLICY, we have a large volume of customers responding daily to our online vehicles. Some cars only last a few days and SOME SELL WITHIN 24 HOURS!!!! Don't delay CALL TODAY!!! Vehicle Pricing may not include Dealer installed equipment and RECONDITIONING/ CERTIFICATION FEE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFG3B83EH525441
Stock: HTLP525441
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 58,890 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$3,836 Below Market
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours. Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience. Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFG3B59EH506480
Stock: 5506480A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 80,108 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,950$1,706 Below Market
Sterling Auto Sales - Franktown / Colorado
If you would like to view more photos of this vehicle please visit our website at www.sterlingautosales.net! All active retired military Law Enforcement and First Responder personell will automatically receive a $500 discount on any vehicle!!! If you are looking for a pressure free car buying experience you will love your experience at Sterling Auto Sales. We move our vehicles fast so please call to verify availability before making the trip. Contact one of our friendly sales consultants for the most pleasant buying experiences you will ever have. Family owned and operated for over 50 years!! This vehicle has had a full service and inspection by our ASE certified techs and is ready for your to take home today! Need financing? Sterling Auto Sales offers great on-the-spot financing for most credit types even if your credit is less than perfect - we can help! Stop in or call on this great value today and see just how easy your next vehicle purchase can be! Visit our website www.sterlingautosales.net or www.sterlingautosalesft.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 1(970)-522-4326 or 1(303)663-4300 TOLL FREE 1(866)605-3104
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFB2F55EE264395
Stock: 264395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,435 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,026$1,596 Below Market
Heritage Volkswagen of South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
2014 Honda Civic LX RECENT TRADE IN, 160-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 30/39 City/Highway MPG Contact us at in store at 770-729-4827 or online at www.heritagevolkswagen.com and see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Heritage Volkswagen.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFB2F5XEE078108
Stock: K0278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 36,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,500$1,740 Below Market
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1756027 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFB2F53EH519244
Stock: c111294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 93,620 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,994$1,940 Below Market
Montgomeryville Nissan - Montgomeryville / Pennsylvania
This is a 2014 Honda Civic LX . Value priced below the market average!This Civic, has a great Crystal Black Pearl exterior, and a clean Black interior!Recently underwent a rigorous pre-buy inspection.This model has many valuable options Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Aux. Audio Input, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, Power Locks, Power Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, Rear Bench Seats, and Automatic Transmission.On top of that, it has many safety features Security System, Tire Pressure Monitors, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Stability Control, and ABS Brakes.Save money at the pump, knowing this Honda Civic gets 39.0/30.0 MPG!Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 991 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomeryville, PA 18936.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFB2F59EH549865
Stock: PN7057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 57,387 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,499$1,562 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl Gray; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2014 Honda Civic Coupe EX with 57,387mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 2014 Honda Civic Coupe has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. In addition to being well-cared for, this Honda Civic Coupe has very low mileage making it a rare find. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Honda Civic Coupe is so immaculate it is practically new. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Honda Civic Coupe EX as it packs a beast under the hood. This Honda Civic Coupe EX has a flawless finish that complements its wonderful interior. A perfect find to complement any rare automotive collection. This beautiful lass will turn heads everywhere she goes. More information about the 2014 Honda Civic Coupe: For decades, the Civic has offered one of the best compact-car picks for those who want to keep their ownership costs low and plan to keep their cars a long time. The Civic is also one of the roomiest small sedans, with even better ride comfort and interior refinement this year. Top models can still be appointed with the works--including a navigation system and full leather upholstery--making the Civic feel more like a compact luxury sedan than an affordable commuter. Strengths of this model include roomy interior, responsive driving feel, Sedan or coupe body styles, and improved standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFG3B82EH508338
Stock: EH508338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 71,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,991
AutoNation Toyota Gulf Freeway - Houston / Texas
Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan LX is proudly offered by AutoNation Toyota Gulf Freeway This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Honda Civic Sedan. This low mileage Honda Civic Sedan has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan: For decades, the Civic has offered one of the best compact-car picks for those who want to keep their ownership costs low and plan to keep their cars a long time. The Civic is also one of the roomiest small sedans, with even better ride comfort and interior refinement this year. Top models can still be appointed with the works--including a navigation system and full leather upholstery--making the Civic feel more like a compact luxury sedan than an affordable commuter. This model sets itself apart with responsive driving feel, roomy interior, Sedan or coupe body styles, and improved standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFB2F50EH526538
Stock: EH526538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 140,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,499$2,139 Below Market
Daves Deals On Wheels - Tulsa / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFB2F50EH542660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,645 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,505$1,274 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of San Jose - San Jose / California
Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFB2F89EE027144
Stock: EE027144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 62,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,998$1,297 Below Market
Luther Mankato Honda - Mankato / Minnesota
: Dyno Blue Pearl exterior and Gray interior, LX trim. Dependable, GREAT MILES 62,023! WAS $12,001, EPA 36 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input. AND MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US?: Our dealership is one of the premier dealerships in the country. Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer one of the most comprehensive parts and service department in the automotive industry. Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our customers. Our online dealership was created to enhance the buying experience for each and every one of our internet customers. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains . the rear-seat accommodations are excellent for this class. The rear bench is mounted high enough to provide proper thigh support for adults, and it boasts significantly more real-world legroom than key rivals like the Chevrolet Cruze and Ford Focus.. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFB2E52EE018213
Stock: D0090A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,887 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,719 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **1.8 I4 GAS**GAS SAVER**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC, CVT, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Honda Civic LX FWD Coupe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFG3B53EH525087
Stock: 29250B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 79,662 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,999$2,417 Below Market
Elite Motors - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFB2F57EE036916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,797 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,995$1,883 Below Market
ACA Auto Sales - Lynbrook / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HGFB2F89EH554607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,350 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,295$1,771 Below Market
Affordable Auto Sales - Irvington / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFB2F52EE214022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,352 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,200$1,171 Below Market
Integrity Autoplex - Elkhart / Indiana
This 2014 Honda Civic has solid reliability and safety ratings a premium interior refined handling and a zippy engine. As a result it ranks near the top of the compact car class with great fuel economy and low ownership costs! Equipped with features like keyless entry back-up camera power windows power locks power mirrors economy mode AM/FM/CD stereo traction control steering wheel controls cruise control large trunk spare tire and rear defrost! We offer the easiest and fastest vehicle purchasing experience anywhere! Every vehicle purchased from us includes a full tank of gasand NO DOCUMENTATION FEES! No need to dread the back and forth negotiating forhours at a dealership we give our best price right away which can be found ineach vehicle and online. Visit Integrity Autoplex online at integrityautoplex.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 574-333-2978 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFB2F59EE009619
Stock: 10471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,498 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,549$1,396 Below Market
Parks Alfa Romeo of Wesley Chapel - Wesley Chapel / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19XFB2F50EE078974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
