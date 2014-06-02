Used 2014 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado

Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Crystal Black Pearl Gray; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2014 Honda Civic Coupe EX with 57,387mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 2014 Honda Civic Coupe has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. In addition to being well-cared for, this Honda Civic Coupe has very low mileage making it a rare find. Beautiful exterior. Clean interior. This Honda Civic Coupe is so immaculate it is practically new. You will never have to worry about keeping up with traffic in this Honda Civic Coupe EX as it packs a beast under the hood. This Honda Civic Coupe EX has a flawless finish that complements its wonderful interior. A perfect find to complement any rare automotive collection. This beautiful lass will turn heads everywhere she goes. More information about the 2014 Honda Civic Coupe: For decades, the Civic has offered one of the best compact-car picks for those who want to keep their ownership costs low and plan to keep their cars a long time. The Civic is also one of the roomiest small sedans, with even better ride comfort and interior refinement this year. Top models can still be appointed with the works--including a navigation system and full leather upholstery--making the Civic feel more like a compact luxury sedan than an affordable commuter. Strengths of this model include roomy interior, responsive driving feel, Sedan or coupe body styles, and improved standard features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Honda Civic EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HGFG3B82EH508338

Stock: EH508338

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-23-2020