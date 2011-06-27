I just had the bushings replaced on my 93 Si hatchback last week. That, combined with the strut replacement last year, has my Civic driving like new. And it has 282k miles on it. Mileage has always been great. Only wear and tear issues over time. Clutch replaced a few years ago. Engine gaskets and hoses all replaced a couple years ago. All done by great local mechanic. Never any drive train issues. I change the oil myself every 3k miles. All the Si options still work too - moon roof, power side mirrors... I just replaced the muffler with a "sport" muffler - a little more power, gas mileage and "rumble." I don't drive it super easy - combination of aggressive city driving and road trips. I look forward to it passing 325k and letting my son use it in 10-11 more years. Update: 2017 - a leak developed somewhere near the front windshield - leaving water on the driver side floor. Appears to be a known problem with older Civics. Could be due to poor installation of replacement windshield. Applied some liquid silicone to obvious gaps and now leak is intermittent. Exact source of leak not reliably determined.

Read more