1993 Honda Civic Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A coupe body style is added to the Civic stable. EX models get standard power steering and a sunroof. A passenger airbag is available on the EX Coupe.

4.8
85 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 Honda Civic LX
DMF,04/10/2006
My 93 Civic LX has >130K miles, and STILL gets >30 MPG! DOHC engine still very quick and reliable -- cruise very comfortably at fast speeds (would NEVER do with other older-mileage vehicles). Mechanically excellent, but some of the interior components starting to deteriorate after 13 years (LED on stereo, speakers, plastic door handle snapped, spring clip for wipers). Recently test-drove 2003 Civic EX -- difference in performance between 2 was negligible -- I was quite surprised! (Or maybe I couldn't really "test" it because salesperson was sitting next to me). Best car I've owned yet!
Amazing vehicle
gabe,03/11/2009
Got car with 150K and unknown maintenance record. Used for commute and some long road trips (1,000+ miles) without any problem. Very frugal on fuel and maintenance, good brakes, decent takeoff, good steering and handling, seats 4 w/comfort, heating/cooling OK, good trunk space. The bad: Engine started burning oil at 175K miles. I like mechanics so I did a partial rebuilt (piston rings were worn) and took care of things that mechanics could not (e.g. oil leaks). Cost: about $400 (parts+tools) Car has run great ever since; now at 205K miles gets 25-29mpg in only-city driving and 35-40mpg hwy. We got stranded only once when ignition coil died at 197k miles. Overall, I love the car!
Great on gas and reliable
honda637,07/12/2013
I bought it when it had 97K miles original miles on it and at 130K miles I pulled out old weak motor and transmission aka d15z1 vtec-e out and put in a stronger sohc d16y8 and never looked back. I remember back then this car couldn't climb up a hill or beat my moms Geo Prizm, lmao! This car pays for it self within one year on gas saving powers! A die hard Honda fan! If you want a gas saver, this car is the way to go. If you want a monster horse power machine, this car is the way to go after a motor swap. What can i say this car is easy to fix/maintain and is awesome on gas. Plus mechanically, it will out last any other 1993 car, I swear! This car will probably be passed on to my kids.
original owner & will pass on to my 7yo son
dextersinister,03/11/2014
Si 2dr Hatchback
I just had the bushings replaced on my 93 Si hatchback last week. That, combined with the strut replacement last year, has my Civic driving like new. And it has 282k miles on it. Mileage has always been great. Only wear and tear issues over time. Clutch replaced a few years ago. Engine gaskets and hoses all replaced a couple years ago. All done by great local mechanic. Never any drive train issues. I change the oil myself every 3k miles. All the Si options still work too - moon roof, power side mirrors... I just replaced the muffler with a "sport" muffler - a little more power, gas mileage and "rumble." I don't drive it super easy - combination of aggressive city driving and road trips. I look forward to it passing 325k and letting my son use it in 10-11 more years. Update: 2017 - a leak developed somewhere near the front windshield - leaving water on the driver side floor. Appears to be a known problem with older Civics. Could be due to poor installation of replacement windshield. Applied some liquid silicone to obvious gaps and now leak is intermittent. Exact source of leak not reliably determined.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
29 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
35 city / 41 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
39 city / 49 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Honda Civic

Used 1993 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 1993 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Hatchback. Available styles include DX 4dr Sedan, Si 2dr Hatchback, DX 2dr Coupe, EX 2dr Coupe, DX 2dr Hatchback, EX 4dr Sedan, CX 2dr Hatchback, LX 4dr Sedan, and VX 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Honda Civic?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Honda Civic for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Honda Civic.

Can't find a used 1993 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,860.

Find a used Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,745.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,134.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,567.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Honda Civic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Related Used 1993 Honda Civic info

