Consumer Rating
(127)
2010 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide variety of powertrains, good fuel economy, comfortable and well-built interior, available coupe body style.
  • Some common convenience and safety features are only available on fancier models, elevated road noise, hybrid's high price and slow acceleration.
List Price Range
$4,900 - $10,988
Used Civic for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

For a reliable and enjoyable-to-drive small car, you're not going to do much better than the 2010 Honda Civic.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Honda Civic compact sedan/coupe is one iconic car whose reputation is well-deserved. Icons often get complacent after establishing their excellence, but the Civic continues to be a leader more than three decades after its first appearance on American soil. The fact that the current-generation Civic is still one of our top compact-car picks in its fifth year on the market speaks volumes about Honda's commitment to excellence with this bread-and-butter vehicle. Offered in a variety of flavors to suit a wide range of tastes, the Civic belongs on every compact-car shopping list.

Long known as Honda's smallest car, the Civic no longer holds this title, as the company's own Fit and Insight are more diminutive. Indeed, the compact segment has become more of a junior midsize segment in recent years -- the current Civic is virtually the same size as the Accord was 15 years ago. But this pumped-up Civic nonetheless retains the virtues for which it is justly famed: agility, efficiency, comfort and a reputation for reliability. Its only glaring flaw is the unavailability of desirable features like Bluetooth, stability control and rear disc brakes on lower trim levels such as the volume-selling LX.

Some of the Civic's aesthetic touches are a bit bizarre, particularly its dual-tiered instrument panel, which combines digital and analog gauges into a "Jetsons"-style presentation. But most shoppers will probably view this as a forgivable quirk in an all-around impressive car. They'll likely be more focused on the Civic's extensive array of models, from the efficiency-minded (though rather pricey) Hybrid and clean-burning natural-gas GX to the high-performance Si. If you like the way the Civic looks and feels, chances are there's a specific model to fit your lifestyle.

The compact segment has become quite competitive in recent years, and the Civic is by no means alone at the top. The redesigned Mazda 3 is its strongest rival, offering performance that only the Civic Si can best, plus superior sophistication and the convenience of a hatchback model. The Volkswagen Golf and Jetta also perform well and offer more refinement and hatchback/wagon versions, though their fuel economy in non-diesel form is lackluster. The Subaru Impreza is also worth considering, as is the Hyundai Elantra, a better-equipped and more affordable take on the Toyota Corolla's formula. And if you want a hybrid, we'd recommend the Toyota Prius over the expensive and slow Civic Hybrid. But otherwise, you can't go wrong with the justly iconic 2010 Honda Civic.

2010 Honda Civic models

The 2010 Honda Civic is a compact car available as a sedan or coupe. For both, there are five main trim levels: DX, LX, EX, EX-L and Si. On the Civic sedan, Honda also offers the DX Value package, the LX-S, the Hybrid and the GX.

The DX comes with just the basics, including 15-inch steel wheels, power windows, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a height-adjustable driver seat. It doesn't even have a stereo, though the DX sedan's optional Value package includes a four-speaker CD/MP3 audio system, an auxiliary audio jack and air-conditioning. The LX adds 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, cruise control, full power accessories, a center console with a sliding armrest, a folding rear seatback and cruise control. The LX-S sedan tacks on alloy wheels, a chrome exhaust outlet, a rear spoiler, front sport seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Going with a Civic EX gets you 16-inch alloys, a sunroof, a six-speaker sound system (coupes also feature an exclusive subwoofer) with steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a USB input, ambient console lighting and a 60/40-split rear seatback with a fold-down armrest. The EX-L comes with heated exterior mirrors, leather upholstery and heated front seats. The sporty Civic Si has most of the EX's features plus a more powerful engine, a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels with high-performance tires, foglights, sport seats and special interior trim.

As for the efficiency-minded Civics, the GX has a feature list similar to the LX's, while the Hybrid is equipped similarly to the EX but adds automatic climate control.

Options are limited to a navigation system with Bluetooth phone connectivity (the only way to get Bluetooth on a Civic) and satellite radio. It's available only on Si, EX, EX-L and Hybrid models. Heated leather seats can be added to the Hybrid.

2010 Highlights

After a handful of tweaks last year, the 2010 Honda Civic is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2010 Honda Civic has a whole bunch of available engines and transmissions. DX, LX and EX models are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 140 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a five-speed automatic is optional. With an automatic transmission, the Civic sedan goes from zero to 60 mph in a class-typical 9.6 seconds. Manual transmission models are notably quicker.

The GX also has a 1.8-liter engine, but it's fueled by compressed natural gas and makes 113 hp. It has a cruising range of only 200 miles, but a refueling machine can be installed in your garage. The GX is also America's cleanest mass-production internal-combustion engine car in terms of tailpipe emissions.

The Civic Hybrid uses a gasoline/electric hybrid powertrain to maximize fuel economy. Its 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine makes 110 hp and is paired to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). For the Civic Si, Honda installs a 197-hp 2.0-liter engine and a limited-slip front differential; a six-speed manual is the only available transmission. The Civic Si zips from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds.

Nearly all Civic models boast above-average fuel efficiency. Civics fitted with the standard 1.8-liter engine earn EPA estimates of 25 mpg city/36 highway and 29 mpg combined (26/34/29 with the manual shifter). The GX posts similar 24/36/28 mpg ratings. The Hybrid tops the Civic lineup with fuel mileage of 40 city/45 highway and 42 combined. Civic Si models have 21/29/24 mpg estimates.

Safety

All Civics come with front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Antilock brakes are also standard; however, only EX and Si models have four-wheel disc brakes, while the rest have rear drums. Stability control comes on EX-L, Hybrid and Si trims but is unavailable on the others.

In government crash testing, the 2010 Honda Civic earned a perfect five stars for its protection of occupants in frontal impacts. Side-impact tests resulted in a four-star rating for front passenger protection and five stars for protection of rear passengers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gives the Civic sedan its top rating of "Good" for the car's performance in frontal-offset and side-impact tests, but the Civic coupe drops to "Acceptable" (second best) in side impacts.

Driving

The 2010 Honda Civic handles more confidently than the average compact car, but it's not as capable as the class-leading Mazda 3. Still, for most drivers the Civic's handling will be just fine, and for enthusiasts the Civic Si's sporty suspension tuning and high-revving engine should satisfy. Ride quality is smooth enough, but not as cushy as, say, the Elantra's. In typical Honda fashion, road noise is elevated even at moderate speeds. The Civic Hybrid and natural-gas GX are quite slow; we're inclined to forgive the uniquely powered GX, but not the Hybrid, as the Toyota Prius is quicker and cheaper.

Interior

The Civic's dash features an unusual gauge layout. An analog tachometer is in the traditional location behind the steering wheel, but a digital speedometer and gas gauge reside at the base of the windshield. Some of our editors find the two-tier display distracting, though others say it makes quick visual checks of speed easier. Otherwise, the Civic's controls are well laid out and easy to operate, and materials are of acceptable though not outstanding quality. Seats are comfortable front and rear, and the rear floor is flat all the way across, making the middle passenger's life easier. Rear passenger space is quite good for this class. Regular Civic sedans have 12 cubic feet of trunk space, but it drops to about 10 for the Hybrid and 6 for the GX.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Honda Civic.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
mrm,04/03/2016
LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
Update: I still have this car and it now has over 210k miles on it and runs great. the reliability of this car has been amazing. I purchased this car new in 2010. I have almost 190,000 miles on it and have had to put no problems with it whatsoever. I drive it for work so I put a lot of miles on it. No major repairs (other than an $400 oil pan after Walmart's service technicians ruined my oil pan after an oil change). Now, I take the car to repair facilities that I trust and I have not had any more repairs. The only thing that I do faithfully is keep up with regular maintenance such as oil changes, tire replacements, brakes and batteries (have had to put two batteries in it). I took the car on a 7-hour (14 hour round trip) road trip with 180,000 miles and no problems at all. It is very reliable.
Good Value
lizdriver123,12/09/2011
OK. so do I like my Civic, and it is a great car for the value (but there are a couple issues). Had it for a year, 16,000 miles, yet to have a break down or major repair. Tune up here and there, and that's it. Great for city and highway driving, great gas mileage. Pretty comfortable. I am short and small, but my dad who is 6'2" can fit in the drivers seat and passengers seat comfortably for long trips. The but: winter driving. Even with top notch snow tires (and yes, for the record I am a capable driver in the snow), I had one or two close calls and am now looking for an AWD vehicle. This car is not even slightly equipped for the snow.
Decent Car
dendo1,05/30/2013
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A)
I've owned for 13 months; have driven it 23,000 miles. Gas mileage is awesome, usually 35-37. Visibility is pretty good. Stereo sounds like a more expensive car. I like the funky dash also. The car rides fairly well for a small car but you do feel some bumps. Is very light, which isn't so good in the snow or on windy days. Build quality isn't bad overall. My biggest gripe is that Honda apparently leaves out desirable features to keep costs down. My car has only two cup holders and I can't adjust the intermittent wipers. It appears to be a good choice, but the competition probably gives you more features at a lower price. UPDATE: Three years after my original review, I'm still enjoying this car. Probably hitting the 100k milestone later this week and no major problems at all. The only money I've put in this car aside from maintenance was for repairs from hitting two separate deer, which the car stood up to great in both collisions. It also slid off an icy road and was retrieved with no damage back in 2014. It also went through what I would call a fairly intense hailstorm with no damage. It's been a pretty sturdy car over the last four plus years. One glaring exception - the finish on the factory hubcaps is awful. If I do keep the car (discussed below) I'll be getting new ones. All that said, I'm seriously considering trading, as I have found this car to not be comfortable on the highway or on long trips. The seats start to kill my back after about two hours, and the car is extremely bumpy and loud on the highway...and you better hope it's not a windy day or you'll be blown in and out of your lane the whole trip. A mechanic once used the phrase "rides like a covered wagon" when discussing a previous car of theirs, and I think this probably fits here also. In addition, the car is powerful enough on flat land, but it is lacking on mountainous drives, which I often find myself taking. The gas mileage is still great in normal driving, but once again, in the mountains the car struggles with that, and the high revs drop the mpgs to about 33-34. These days, many modern midsize sedans do better than that while delivering more comfort and power. Summary: My experience with this car has been overwhelmingly positive. It's been the most reliable car I've ever owned, has held its own in minor traffic incidents, and is very economical in typical driving. If you drive a lot, though, you may find that it beats you up too much and might find a more modern, economical mid size to be a better bet. This is a better city/suburban runaround than a long distance cruiser. And yes, the non-adjustable intermittent wipers still aggravate me.
It's been a good car so far...
ratphink,01/20/2011
Bought the civic last summer and its been pretty good so far. She had a body noise that I was told was a problem with the 2010 civics but the dealer took care of it. It still shows up when the road is especially bumpy but its ok. Milage is great and the car sips gas. Handles great and because I am average height, there's plenty of room for me and friends. It really is fun to drive and I love the reliability. I also notice that people arent dinging my doors cuz the car is slimmer than my Camry yet has the same room inside as my old car(98 camry). So far, overall, I would buy another.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2010 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2010 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 2010 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Si, Civic Hybrid, Civic Natural Gas. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Si 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M), EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A), DX-VP 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), LX-S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A), GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Lthr, Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A), Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M), DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav (2.0L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Si 4dr Sedan w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5A), DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Si 2dr Coupe w/Nav, High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M), EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M), DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Si 4dr Sedan w/Nav, High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Si 2dr Coupe w/High Performance Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M), EX 4dr Sedan w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Nav (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Honda Civic?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Honda Civic trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Honda Civic LX is priced between $4,900 and$10,988 with odometer readings between 64368 and169359 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Civic LX-S is priced between $5,695 and$8,887 with odometer readings between 93442 and150462 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Civic EX is priced between $6,199 and$9,850 with odometer readings between 70989 and148849 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Civic EX-L is priced between $7,800 and$8,450 with odometer readings between 89123 and96600 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Civic Hybrid is priced between $5,900 and$6,994 with odometer readings between 132394 and154487 miles.

Which used 2010 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Honda Civic for sale near. There are currently 31 used and CPO 2010 Civics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,900 and mileage as low as 64368 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Honda Civic.

