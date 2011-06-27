I've owned for 13 months; have driven it 23,000 miles. Gas mileage is awesome, usually 35-37. Visibility is pretty good. Stereo sounds like a more expensive car. I like the funky dash also. The car rides fairly well for a small car but you do feel some bumps. Is very light, which isn't so good in the snow or on windy days. Build quality isn't bad overall. My biggest gripe is that Honda apparently leaves out desirable features to keep costs down. My car has only two cup holders and I can't adjust the intermittent wipers. It appears to be a good choice, but the competition probably gives you more features at a lower price. UPDATE: Three years after my original review, I'm still enjoying this car. Probably hitting the 100k milestone later this week and no major problems at all. The only money I've put in this car aside from maintenance was for repairs from hitting two separate deer, which the car stood up to great in both collisions. It also slid off an icy road and was retrieved with no damage back in 2014. It also went through what I would call a fairly intense hailstorm with no damage. It's been a pretty sturdy car over the last four plus years. One glaring exception - the finish on the factory hubcaps is awful. If I do keep the car (discussed below) I'll be getting new ones. All that said, I'm seriously considering trading, as I have found this car to not be comfortable on the highway or on long trips. The seats start to kill my back after about two hours, and the car is extremely bumpy and loud on the highway...and you better hope it's not a windy day or you'll be blown in and out of your lane the whole trip. A mechanic once used the phrase "rides like a covered wagon" when discussing a previous car of theirs, and I think this probably fits here also. In addition, the car is powerful enough on flat land, but it is lacking on mountainous drives, which I often find myself taking. The gas mileage is still great in normal driving, but once again, in the mountains the car struggles with that, and the high revs drop the mpgs to about 33-34. These days, many modern midsize sedans do better than that while delivering more comfort and power. Summary: My experience with this car has been overwhelmingly positive. It's been the most reliable car I've ever owned, has held its own in minor traffic incidents, and is very economical in typical driving. If you drive a lot, though, you may find that it beats you up too much and might find a more modern, economical mid size to be a better bet. This is a better city/suburban runaround than a long distance cruiser. And yes, the non-adjustable intermittent wipers still aggravate me.

