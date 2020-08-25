Used 2016 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me
10,552 listings
- 34,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,484$4,397 Below Market
- 63,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,784$3,048 Below Market
- certified
2016 Honda Civic EX22,135 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,379$2,404 Below Market
- 24,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,888$2,087 Below Market
- 32,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,895$2,467 Below Market
- 43,069 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,350$2,416 Below Market
- 45,324 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,250$2,434 Below Market
- 57,953 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,998$2,078 Below Market
- 60,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,900$2,191 Below Market
- 45,332 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,496$1,950 Below Market
- 42,620 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,900$2,174 Below Market
- 48,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,900$2,694 Below Market
- 70,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,645$2,117 Below Market
- 50,107 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,999$1,647 Below Market
- certified
2016 Honda Civic EX31,868 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,438$1,294 Below Market
- 46,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,991$1,747 Below Market
- 31,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,991$2,349 Below Market
- 51,428 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,990$2,116 Below Market
The rear view camera has 3 permitted views and is confusing at first. It is best for negotiating upwards and downward slopes, but so so for left or right movements. The bottom rear camera view just behind the car is useful for parking as is the passenger side view camera. A little longer than I wanted in a compact sedan and therefore harder to park in tight spaces. However no other compact sedan has nearly as much trunk space. The look of the car is striking in its class especially the metallic blue color. Horn volume is puny. The car drives beautifully and steers beautifully with little or no noise. Once I was at 90 mph and had no idea I was moving that fast. Turning radius is great also for size.The rolling resistance is very low and the car goes a long distance before stopping with the foot off the pedal. I mean it can coast! Continuously variable transmission did not seem to affect the driving negatively. It picks up acceleration very quickly and is not an issue entering a highway ramp. Handles small bumps fine, but hit a big bump and the tires tell you. Great fuel efficiency especially in eco mode which I use for city driving. 30 mpg city, 40 mpg highway. Average is 33-34 mpg. Winter mpg falls 20% from summer mpg in Michigan. Brakes are great. Even has a brake hold if you are stuck in traffic for a while. Would have liked a volume button for navigation. It is buried deep in the screen and can't be changed easily on the run. Price a bit on the high side but it does have a lot of technology in this price range. Love the lane guidance system ( slight steering wheel judder warning) and the brake warning system which can be adjusted to distance from the car in front. Not always optimal but useful if one is sleepy or tired. Phone pairs easily and automatically using bluetooth. Has Airplay. Remote start is great for both hot and cold days. A/C and heater comes on as appropriate to settings left in the car from previous trip with remote start. Side view camera on the right is great. Now why not a side view camera on the left? Audio was OK. There was no volume button on the panel , but there was one on the steering wheel. AC works just fine and adjustments are easily done on the run. Front seats are low compared to the back seat. I am 5' 11". The driver's seats has little lumbar support. A clear design flaw. The back seats on the other hand are spacious and much more comfortable. Passenger seat way too low and not adjustable and have had complaints about this. The back windshield slopes such as to give a limited field of view in the rear view mirror. I saw this as a glaring safety shortfall that could have been easily fixed by design adjustments but this seems to be a common problem in newer cars as they emphasize form over safety function. However I do love all the warnings you get in the speedometer screen if you have left a door open, etc. Not sure I would trade it for any other car though. It was between the Elantra Ultimate package which has similar technology features and the Honda Civic and the Honda won but not by much though. The Mazda 3 was a great driving experience , did not have the same level of technology in its touring version as did the other two cars mentioned above, but the stand alone navigation screen on top of the dash would be tempting to thieves as it can easily be ripped out and that is why that was out too. Preferred the navigation style in the Mazda and the Elantra to that in the Honda. Would have liked automatic folding in of side-view mirrors to make it easier to get it into my garage and left side blind spot view on screen as right side is great. Did not look at American brand cars due to reliability issues. Was told Subaru was good but was treated badly by several Subaru area dealers. Not sure they care for minority folks it seems as the looked eager to serve white buyers. Would not let us even take test drive! The Elantra has the best warranty. The Honda warranty is confusing. They indicate they will support repair for 36,000 miles bumper to bumper or 3 years. Any of these three cars in their loaded versions are all high quality and will not disappoint. These are all good cars for senior citizens in their seventies, who prefer a lot of safety and technology in the car as aids to increasingly slowing reflexes, and vision impairment with age. Younger drivers may save some money with the EX version which has some of the technology features available in the touring version. Get the 1.5 L turbo engine though. Best car purchase I ever made. Battery died after 3.5 years and 30,000 miles. Maintenance issue with a/c, fixed under warranty.
