Edmunds Rating
8.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(118)
2018 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy and performance from turbocharged engines
  • Ride quality expertly balances comfort and athleticism
  • Many available advanced technology and safety features
  • Roomy cabin with high-quality materials
  • Touchscreen interface is confusing and slow to respond to inputs
  • Overly vigilant forward collision warning system is frustrating
  • Slow-responding adaptive cruise control system
Which Civic does Edmunds recommend?

For mainstream Civic buyers, we think the extra power and fuel economy of the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine make it one of the Civic's best options. To that end, we recommend the EX-T sedan or EX hatchback. Both add a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, an upgraded sound system, dual-zone climate control, proximity entry with push-button start and Honda's LaneWatch camera, all of which improve day-to-day satisfaction. There's nothing wrong with the base LX, but we think the upgrades are worth the money.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.4 / 10

It's hard to overstate how much we like the 2018 Honda Civic. Equipped with the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, it's one of the best cars in its class for delivering both impressive acceleration and high fuel economy. Inside, it has plenty of room for passengers, clever storage solutions and more cargo space than most competitors in any body style. It also offers technology features that put some other compact cars to shame and safety ratings that are among the best.

Available as a sedan, coupe or hatchback, in a variety of powertrains, the Civic has a version for every niche, and all of them are good. Want more sauce? There's the sportier Civic Si, as well as the absolutely bananas Civic Type R. Just as impressive, neither one sacrifices the qualities we love about the standard variants.

The Civic does have some weaknesses. The infotainment interface is far from the easiest system to use, and the available forward collision alert system is prone to overreaction. Also, though cargo volume is good, the sloping rear glass of the hatchback and deck of the sedan mean that taller or bulkier items can sometimes be hard to fit.

There are competitors with specific strengths that make them worth checking out. The Mazda 3 is engaging to drive and, in higher trims, offers a near-luxury cabin. The Subaru Impreza, which comes standard with all-wheel drive, and the value-packed Kia Forte also merit consideration. Overall, though, the Civic wins the day with its multitude of strengths.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Honda Civic Si as one of Edmunds' Best Sport Sedans for this year.

What's it like to live with?

The Honda Civic has long been one of the better compact cars, but its 2016 redesign was nothing short of game-changing. Not only did it help revitalize the Civic nameplate, it shifted our expectations of what a compact car could be. This generation Civic is well-regarded for its spacious cabin, excellent ride quality, upscale interior materials and superb handling. We're also smitten with its powerful and efficient turbocharged engine. We liked it so much, in fact, that we plunked down our own money to buy one. To read about our experiences with a top-of-the-line Touring sedan, read our long-term Civic test. Note that while we tested a 2016 Civic, all of our observations still apply to the 2018 model.

2018 Honda Civic models

The 2018 Honda Civic is a compact car offered as a sedan, coupe or hatchback. The sedan is available in six different trim levels: LX, EX, EX-T, EX-L, Touring and Si. There are also three hatchback-specific trims — Sport, Sport Touring and Type R — and one coupe-specific trim, LX-P.

Note that the following trim level feature info primarily relates to the sedan. The coupe and hatchback are similarly equipped but can vary slightly in certain instances.

Though it may be the base trim, the standard Civic LX sedan comes with a lot of equipment for the money. Standard equipment highlights include a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (158 horsepower, 138 lb-ft of torque), a six-speed manual transmission (a continuously variable automatic transmission is also available), front-wheel drive, 16-inch steel wheels, LED running lights, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, automatic climate control and a height-adjustable driver seat. Electronics features include a 5-inch central display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port.

Optional for just about every Civic is the Honda Sensing safety package. It includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and intervention, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

In the Civic Hatchback, the LX trim comes with the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine (174 horsepower, 167 lb-ft of torque), while the coupe-only LX-P trim comes standard with the 2.0-liter engine, the CVT automatic, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, and remote start.

The hatchback-specific Sport comes with the LX equipment plus a more powerful version of the turbocharged engine (180 hp, 177 lb-ft of torque), 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a center-outlet dual exhaust, aerodynamic bodywork, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

The Honda Civic EX sedan builds off the base LX, adding the CVT as standard along with a sunroof, alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, a rear center armrest with cupholders, an eight-speaker audio system with dual USB ports, Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot camera, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry with remote start, and a 7-inch touchscreen interface with satellite radio, HondaLink, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration (including app-based navigation).

Stepping up to the EX-T sedan gets you the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Thanks to impressive acceleration and big fuel economy numbers (up to 32 mpg city), the turbocharged four-cylinder is enough reason alone to buy an EX-T Civic or above if you're opting for the sedan. But the EX-T also adds 17-inch wheels, foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control and heated front seats. For the coupe, the EX-T gets an upgraded 10-speaker stereo system. The EX hatchback is equipped similarly to the EX-T sedan, lacking only the sedan's heated front seats.

Right near the top of the heap is the EX-L sedan, which gets leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. An integrated navigation system is available as an option.

The hatchback-only Sport Touring essentially builds off the regular Sport trim and adds different 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic wipers, a four-way power passenger seat, heated rear seats and a 12-speaker audio system. Also standard is the Honda Sensing safety package.

The Touring trim level (for the sedan and coupe) essentially comes with the same equipment as the Sport Touring hatchback noted above, but the stereo has 10 speakers instead of 12.

The Si is a midlevel performance version of the Civic that comes as a coupe or sedan, both with a more powerful version of the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (205 hp, 192 pound-feet of torque). A six-speed manual is the only transmission offered. Standard equipment is similar to what Honda has on the EX-T trim, but you also get a sport-tuned multilink suspension with adaptive dampers, bigger front brakes, a limited-slip front differential, a unique rear spoiler, Si branded seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, the 10-speaker stereo, and a unique instrument panel with faux carbon-fiber surfaces.

For detailed Civic Si information and driving impressions, please read our First Drive Si review.

At the top of the performance ladder for the Civic is the hatchback-only Type R. It is equipped much like the Sport Touring trim level, but it gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (306 hp, 285 lb-ft). Like the Si, it is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. Other additions include 20-inch wheels with high-performance tires, bigger front and rear brakes, a massive rear wing, a Type R-specific suspension with adaptive dampers, and special interior and exterior styling enhancements. 

You can also learn more about the new Type R in our First Drive Type R review.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Honda Civic Touring Sedan (turbo 1.5L inline-4 | CVT automatic | FWD).

Driving

8.5
The optional 1.5-liter turbo-four is unusual in its sound and power delivery for a Honda engine, but it offers best-in-class power and fuel economy. It's worth the extra money. All around, the Civic's driving performance is top-notch, with strong brakes and accurate steering.

Acceleration

9.5
The Civic feels strong when you roll onto the gas to execute a pass and it's quick at city speeds thanks to ample low-end power. The strong 1.5-liter turbocharged engine accelerates like few others in the class. It pulls seamlessly to cruising speed, with an outstanding 0-60 mph time of 6.7 seconds.

Braking

9.0
Whether it's a casual suburban stop or heavy braking at a surprise red light, stops are sure and straight with a firm pedal that's easy to modulate. In our emergency braking test, the Civic posted slightly better than average stopping distances.

Steering

8.0
Steering is precise, with consistent, natural-feeling weighting. The variable-ratio system combines excellent steadiness when cruising straight with quick reflexes in corners and tight turning in parking lots. Feedback through the thick-rimmed wheel is good for the class.

Handling

8.0
Body roll is controlled, and quick transitions are handled nicely, inspiring driver confidence. It feels playful, and there's lots of freedom and control for the driver — the well-tuned stability system doesn't quash the fun either.

Drivability

7.5
Honda's CVT simulates shifts under hard acceleration. But it is otherwise very smooth, eliminating shift shock and transmission indecisiveness because it doesn't shift in the traditional sense. The accelerator is smooth and predictable, which makes the Civic easy to drive.

Comfort

8.5
The Civic has a lot of the midsize Accord's strengths but in a smaller package. The seats are comfortable and supportive without going overboard. The ride is smooth and well-controlled without being too cushy. Road and engine noise is never far away, but the noise is never enough to be distracting.

Seat comfort

8.5
An available eight-way power driver's seat offers a huge range of motion, making it suitable for drivers of varying heights. There's a good balance of compliance and support, and the seats remain comfortable on longer drives. The back seat is comfy as well and doesn't feel like an afterthought.

Ride comfort

9.0
The Civic rides like a bigger, more refined car. You can still feel road textures beneath but impacts are very well damped. Big undulations, especially midcorner, are handled with impeccable control and betray not one iota of float.

Noise & vibration

7.5
The turbocharged engine has a very un-Honda-like growl to it and the CVT causes a light drone when accelerating. Otherwise, wind and road noise is kept in check, becoming more noticeable over coarse surfaces. There are quieter choices, but this Civic improves a good deal on previous generations.

Climate control

8.0
The dual-zone automatic climate control does a good job of regulating the temperature with even coverage from the vents. You'll have to occasionally adjust the setting between sunny and cloudy conditions, but only by a few degrees. Full manual control requires interacting with the touchscreen. Three-stage heated front seats and two-stage rears take a little while to warm up but are nice and toasty at full blast.

Interior

8.0
The Civic delivers a spacious, versatile cabin for both people and their things, with good rear legroom and clever storage solutions. The easy-to-use interior control layout is marred by terrible touch-sensitive audio volume and tuning controls and a poorly optimized touchscreen interface.

Ease of use

6.0
The primary controls are well placed and won't require the driver to adjust how they're used. There are a lot of functions at your command, but the simple design makes them approachable. The lack of a volume knob is a source of constant frustration, but Honda rectifies this for the 2019 Civic.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Up front the Civic offers easy access through light doors with large openings. The rear doors open wide, making it easy to climb in, but the sloped roof might require tall people to duck in. The low ride height makes it tough for long-legged passengers to enter gracefully, but most people won't have a problem.

Driving position

8.0
The driver's seat offers a ton of adjustment, with enough vertical travel to accommodate tall and short drivers alike. The steering wheel could use a bit more telescoping range, and tall drivers might have to scoot forward a little more than they might expect for comfortable control of the wheel. Not a deal-breaker, though.

Roominess

9.0
The Civic is one of the most spacious compact sedans, offering plenty of headroom up front even with the sunroof. In the back, a 6-foot-tall rear passenger will have plenty of legroom behind a like-heighted driver but may wish for more headroom, but this is common in this segment.

Visibility

8.0
There's good visibility out the front and side windows, thanks in part to front pillars that aren't too thick. The sloping roof impinges on the rear three-quarter view, but the large side mirrors, a rearview camera and Honda's LaneWatch camera take the guesswork out of almost all maneuvers.

Quality

9.0
Construction is tight and solid inside and out, so even though there's quite a bit of plastic around the cabin, everything feels well-built. On higher trims a number of surfaces, especially major touch points, are covered in higher-quality materials, which elevate the interior feel.

Utility

8.5
The Civic features a nice, spacious trunk and clever interior storage solutions. You'll have no problem fitting large bags in back or finding a spot for your personal effects in the cabin. The roomy back seat also makes it easier to load a car seat than it is in many rival compact sedans.

Small-item storage

8.5
The small, narrow front door pockets will hold a water bottle and a few other goodies. A cool, two-tiered cubby in the center console features a pass-through for a cord, for tidy smartphone stowage and charging. There's tons of storage under the front armrest, too, with large cupholders underneath. The rear cupholders are also sizable.

Cargo space

8.5
At 15.1 cubic feet, the Civic's trunk is one of the best in the class. There's tons of vertical room, so large suitcases should fit without a problem. There are pulls in the trunk to lower the rear seats, but you will have to push the seats down to fold them. The seats don't fold flat, but the opening between the trunk and cabin is very large.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Four LATCH anchors are hidden behind the seats, with medium-firm leather that requires a little wiggling to push aside. Luckily, the anchors are close to the front of the seatback. The large door openings and the roomy back seat should make it easier to fit a car seat in the Civic than in other compacts.

Technology

8.0
Though the user interface is difficult to use, the rest of the Civic's tech is great by class standards. The premium audio system is good compared to rivals, and navigation input is easy and intuitive. Most models have dual USB ports and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Honda Sensing includes all the main advanced driving aids you'd want and is available on all trims.

Audio & navigation

8.5
The slightly sluggish touchscreen interface is strangely quicker when operating within the navigation screens. There's some front speaker rattle with loud bass and a little distortion from higher-pitched music. But the 12-speaker audio system sounds better than most rival systems at this price point. The nav system is excellent and also features destination search.

Smartphone integration

8.0
EX models and up include the full suite of smartphone integration features available with the Civic, including dual USB ports (in lieu of just one) and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. These systems are far easier to use than Honda's native infotainment, making a strong case for at least the EX model.

Driver aids

7.5
The Honda Sensing package — which includes adaptive cruise control and lane departure mitigation, among others — is a $1,000 option on most Civics but standard on the Touring. Many cars in this price class have these systems and they're nice to have and technically work, but they aren't as refined as systems in the luxury segment.

Voice control

7.5
The standard voice control system requires the user to issue a specific set of commands. Like other systems on budget-friendly cars, it doesn't offer natural speech detection. Your phone's voice assistant is better, and you can access it by pressing and holding the voice control button on the wheel.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Honda Civic.

5(68%)
4(19%)
3(4%)
2(4%)
1(5%)
4.4
118 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 118 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Superb All-Rounder
AW,09/26/2018
Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I am a middle-aged gearhead with an 80-mile commute, and was looking for an economy car that can perform family duties in a pinch. I considered various options including hybrids, but was drawn to the Civic’s sharp looks and highway MPG, and bought the Si. I was instantly hooked by the deep bucket seats and short-throw shifter, where my backside says “AHHH…. YESSS!!” every time I enter the car. You sit really close to the floor like a go-kart, which is part of its character. Being spoiled by automatics for the last 20 years, I was initially reluctant to drive this for my daily commute, and it is a bit clumsy at low speeds. But the shifter and clutch are very light and precise, and this car becomes alive at higher speeds. I also love the wide foot-well with a perfectly placed footrest, and the dashboard looks as clean and modern as the exterior. My only gripe is that the tach needle is too thin for my ageing eyes, causing the screaming engine to hit the rev limiter before I can catch it. The engine is a gem, with sharp response and no turbo lag – I just wish the red-line went higher!! The firmly weighted steering with lots of feedback is another highlight, which I find easier to drive than some of the newer cars with super light steering, never mind the ones that are just artificially heavy. So much for the emotional stuff, what does my left brain say? First off, even though premium gas is recommended, it runs well on regular unleaded, where I would not have bought it otherwise. I mostly drive on the freeway at moderate speeds, and average 43 MPG (or 18 km/L) overall, which ticks my first box. It also has sufficient room for my family of five, where even the middle seat is soft and comfortable. The Si costs more than the LX or EX, but it saves me money because the family often rides this car on weekends as opposed to our SUV. What this car lacks in space, it more than compensates with the WOW factor. The ride is firm but smooth, and the way it remains so flat in corners is comforting. Just watch out for potholes which produce a loud BANG, and Sport mode amplifies road imperfections at high speed so use it with discretion. At the end, this is an amusement ride with a low cost of entry that you can enjoy every day. Not just a cosmetic upgrade, it is bursting with sports car DNA while also fulfilling the bulk of my automotive duties. It is not ideal for stop and go traffic, where a CVT or hybrid would be smoother and more economical, but it suits my needs quite well. I have owned and driven luxury cars costing several times more, and they are excellent in their own right, but the Civic Si’s virtues are equally superb, and I am as happy as I have ever been!! Update on Nov. 16: After a bit more driving, the manual shifter has become second nature, where I often drive on city streets rather than freeway to savor the shifter and engine. Brakes are firm and reassuring with ZERO nose dive. Tires have strong grip yet minimal road noise. Fuel-sipping engine pins you back to the seat the moment you stab the gas. Rear seat has more than enough room, trunk swallows three golf bags, I have even attached an external bike rack that carries three bikes (and one more inside the trunk). There is hardly a family task that the Si cannot accomplish. Nothing is ever perfect, and you can nit-pick this car all day long if you want, but you are missing the big picture. 10k miles into the ownership, I can only say “This is too good to be true.” Nov. 2019: Still loving it with 74k miles. The AWESOME seats and handling never get old, makes you unable to drive any other car. In fact when I recently drove a sporty European sedan that is getting rave reviews, it felt utterly horrible... the Si is twice the car at half the price IMHO.
The best new fun to drive car easily for under 25k
MGM,01/11/2018
Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I've had my new 2018 Civic Si coupe since December 26th 2017 and I got a great year end lease deal. This is an incredibly fun to drive car for the money at $22,000 before tax and the other dealer charges. The press is stupid tough on this car probably because the Type R is so damn good from what I've read no test drives are still allowed. But this car is far cheaper, is a two door coupe, and does not look like it came out of a cereal box! The handling is incredible, engine power is great for a 1.5 liter engine, the controls are perfectly placed and logical, the stereo sounds amazing turned all the way up, the shifter and clutch are Honda perfection, the steering is amazing, the limited slip differential pulls the car out of turns and provides improved traction in inclement weather, the all-season tires offer great grip in all conditions and there is no need to have another set just for winter, the visibility is great especially considering it is a two door, the interior and trunk have tons of room for such a small car, and the gas mileage is great as I have been averaging 32 mpg in seriously frigid New England winter temperatures! My only gripe is that with the dampers in the normal mode the ride is a bit much on bumpy pavement but that is it. And I am surprised of all the attention this car gets on the road. Maybe it is the nice pearl white on my car or the fact that every vehicle on the road has four doors and is some type of stupid cross over / suv I am not sure. I've had many performance cars in the past (vortech supercharged Honda S2000, three Camaros, among some others) as well as other Honda vehicles but I am telling you do not listen to the press reviews on this car except maybe for Car and Driver who has put the Si on their ten best list along with the Sport hatch and Type R. It is well deserved indeed. Check one out for yourself, life is short. You will not be disappointed.
Civic Coupe Punches Up
John Carocci,03/26/2018
LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
First, some background. I was a loyal Hyundai driver for many years. They were a good value and reliable transportation. Until I got one that was neither. It died for good two months before it was paid for. I test drove a Honda Fit and became a loyal Honda driver in less than half an hour. The Fit rode nicely, had a great interior, swallowed all my cargo and got excellent mileage. All with a feeling of quality that far surpassed my Hyundais. Only two things kept my Fit from perfection - I wasn't able to get a manual (I was under the gun and didn't have time to wait) and, well, the looks. I recently bought a Honda Civic Coupe in the LX trim, with a manual transmission. The very bottom of the Civic ladder, but it drives and feels and looks like a premium car. I couldn't be happier. The 2.0L engine has 158 HP and is more than powerful enough for city and highway driving. I can't compare it to the 1.5L Turbo since I never drove that one, but my Civic is up to anything I've thrown at it so far. The manual transmission is fantastic. Very smooth, and very forgiving. After a bit over a month, I'm averaging 32 mpg in mixed driving. The downsides are more about it being a coupe - the doors are huge, and you sit very low, so getting in and out might be tough for people who are older or have mobility issues. The visibility could be better, but I'm coming from a Fit which had exceptional visibility all around. It's also probably not a good choice for people with children, as the back seat is tough to get in and out of for things like child seats, etc. What I like best is that after a lifetime of economy car compromises, I'm driving an economy car that doesn't make me feel like I'm settling. Update: it's now nearly 13 months since I've gotten the Civic. I'm still just as pleased with the car as on the day I drove it off the lot, but of course spending some time with any car will reveal the flaws. Fortunately, all of these flaws are very minor. First, the exterior design does a poor job of keeping water out of the trunk. Water collects in a small groove just above the trunk, so if you open the trunk in even a light rain, water drips into the open trunk. Like I said, minor, but I've never experienced this in another car. Also, as we approach 2020 there's no excuse for not having variable speed intermittent wipers. My bottom of the barrel 2002 Hyundai had this feature. The scan feature on the stereo takes three steps to activate. Finally, the base 158 hp engine is great - more than enough power for any situation - but you have to rev high to get the full power. I think the turbo delivers power at much lower rpms so if that's important to you, go with the turbo. Other than these quibbles? Amazing car. Roomy as heck on the inside. Comfortable seats - at the end of a 2.5 hour drive I make regularly I'm just started to get fidgety. The mileage is a step down from the Fit but I'm averaging just over 32 mpg in combined city/highway driving. I get a casual "nice car!" comment at least once a week.
1.5L Earth Dreams engine is a nightmare
Kristen and Steve,10/18/2018
EX-T w/Honda Sensing 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
Ours is a brand new 2018, bought July 30, 2018. Initially thrilled with it until I tried to accelerate to merge onto a highway and it wouldn’t go. Engine was still on. I put it in park to restart but the engine wasn’t stalled. The car responded and drove fine on the way back home, but I was so unnerved, I researched any reported issues. Holy cow, there are class action lawsuits based on the Earth Dreams 1.5L engine stalling, including while the car is moving at more than 70mph. Owners are having to repeatedly haul their CRV’s and Civics in because of stalling , “limp mode,” and finding their oil levels well above the high mark. Fuel is mixing with engine oil, raising the level. We checked ours. It was high, in a brand new car. Also, I smell fuel in the cabin, something I attributed to residue from pumping gas and a sensitive sense of smell. But, many owners are reporting a continuous gas smell in the cabin. We took it in and got the same denial from sales and service at our Honda dealership that so many others are reporting across the country. They will not exchange for a Civic with the 2.0L. They offered to exchange for a $10,000 cheaper Honda Fit Sport. Our family has bought Hondas since the 1980’s for three reasons: safety, reliability and fuel efficiency. No longer. PLEASE do your research before considering a purchase of any vehicle with this engine. We are just sick and so disappointed in how Honda has, for years, continued to sell vehicles with engines consistently presenting known significant safety and performance issues. For anyone stuck with one if these vehicles, research lemon laws regarding breach of warranty/loss of value. Would love to know if anyone who has successfully received a replacement vehicle or a full refund. Still in shock that Honda has been so very irresponsible and woefully unresponsive.
See all 118 reviews of the 2018 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Civic models:

Collision Mitigation Braking System
Applies the brakes automatically to stop the vehicle in order to avoid a collision.
Lane Keeping Assist System
Adjusts the vehicle's direction automatically in order to keep it from drifting out of its lane.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Adjusts the vehicle speed to maintain a constant distance from the car in front.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

