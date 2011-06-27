  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(96)
2015 Honda Civic Review

2015 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and composed ride
  • good fuel economy
  • spacious interior
  • wide variety of engines available
  • available coupe body style.
  • Finicky sound system controls for most models
  • coupe's cramped backseat
  • hybrid's small trunk.
List Price Range
$10,399 - $17,495
Used Civic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The Honda Civic may not be as automatic a choice as it once was due to improved competition, but its variety of configurations, high fuel economy and ease of ownership keep it among the best compact sedans and coupes.

Vehicle overview

Trying to stay at the head of the compact car segment is like trying to remain a top seed in professional tennis: Fresher and newer rivals are always putting a target on your back. Yet just like Roger Federer or Serena Williams, Honda's Civic has remained near or at the top of the rankings for years. True, Honda took its eye off the ball a few years ago and let this stalwart slip in terms of cabin quality and features. But the company quickly took care of those weak areas the following year. For 2015, the Honda Civic continues to be one of the top picks in a field packed with talented entries.

Any No. 1 in the world will have a lot of key strengths, and the Civic is no different. Smooth and fuel-efficient performance is near the top of the list. Most Civics come with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that provides solid fuel economy -- up to 35 mpg in combined driving if you pick the HF trim level. Alternatively, you can get the Civic Hybrid for even better fuel economy (45 mpg), the Natural Gas model (the only car in its class to run on CNG) or the Civic Si and its 205-horsepower engine for sportier performance.

A comfortable ride, a spacious interior and very good safety scores buff out the Civic's appeal. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands or going with a few friends for a night out, the Civic will be an agreeable companion. Honda has also packed the Civic with a solid number of available technology features, including keyless ignition and entry, a 7-inch touchscreen interface with smartphone integration and a blind spot camera display.

Still, there are some very worthy rivals. The 2015 Ford Focus, 2015 Kia Forte and 2015 Mazda 3 are three of our favorites. In comparison with the Civic, the Ford and Mazda stand out for their sporty performance and style, and the Forte for its features and value. Civic Hybrid shoppers will find that the Toyota Prius and Volkswagen Golf or Jetta TDI are strong alternatives, while performance enthusiasts considering the Civic Si should also test-drive the rowdy Ford Focus ST and refined Volkswagen GTI. Overall, though, we're very impressed with Honda's player in the competitive compact car game and have given it an Edmunds.com "A" rating and included it as a top recommended car in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide.

2015 Honda Civic models

The 2015 Honda Civic is a compact car offered in coupe and sedan body styles.

The standard Civic coupe and sedan come in LX, midrange EX and top-of-the-line EX-L and EX-L Navi trims. The sedan is also available in SE, fuel-efficient HF, Hybrid and Natural Gas trims. The sporty Civic Si is available in both coupe and sedan body styles.

Entry-level LX models come equipped with 15-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a one-piece fold-down rear seatback and cruise control. Electronic features include a 5-inch display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, SMS text messaging functionality and a four-speaker (six for the coupe) sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and Pandora radio functionality.

The Civic SE sedan adds 15-inch alloy wheels, a right-side blind spot camera, automatic climate control, HondaLink smartphone integration (includes Aha radio and Apple-based Siri Eyes Free voice command functionality) and upgraded audio with six speakers.

The EX adds to or supplants those features with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, rear disc brakes, keyless ignition and entry, a sunroof, an additional 7-inch central touchscreen display, an HDMI interface and a 60/40-split-folding rear seatback. EX coupes get an upgraded seven-speaker sound system.

The EX-L adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, leather upholstery and heated front seats. The sedan version of the EX-L also includes an eight-way power driver seat. As you'd expect, the EX-L Navi adds a navigation system as well as HD and satellite radio.

Picking the Civic HF sedan gets you standard features similar to those of the LX sedan plus a few upgrades designed to deliver maximum mpg. These include low-rolling-resistance tires, aerodynamic cast aluminum wheels, wind-cheating underbody panels and a rear spoiler.

The Civic Hybrid sedan is available in four trim levels: base, Leather, Navi and Leather with Navi. The base version's standard equipment essentially mirrors that of the EX sedan minus the sunroof, rear disc brakes and 16-inch wheels (it has 15s). The Leather version adds most of the EX-L features minus the 17-inch wheels and power driver seat. Both hybrids also come with forward collision warning and lane departure warning systems. Those with Navi add the navigation system (which also includes HD and satellite radio).

The Civic Natural Gas is available in two trim levels: base and Leather with Navi. The standard features on the base trim largely mirror those of the LX but also include a few EX touches such as the right-side blind spot camera and HondaLink with the 7-inch central touchscreen display. The Leather with Navi version adds the navigation system and most of the EX-L features, minus the 17-inch wheels and power driver seat.

Aimed at driving enthusiasts, the Civic Si (available in standard and Navi trims) includes 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, unique front and rear styling tweaks, a rear spoiler, a bigger engine, a limited-slip front differential and a sport-tuned suspension. Interior upgrades include most of the EX's features along with front sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an aluminum shift knob, simulated carbon-fiber accents and red backlit gauges.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Honda Civic gains a new SE trim level. Offered only in sedan form, the Civic SE slots in between the LX and EX sedans.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2015 Honda Civic is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 143 hp and 129 pound-feet of torque. For the Civic LX sedan, Honda offers either a five-speed manual transmission or an optional continuously variable transmission (CVT). For the SE, EX, EX-L and HF sedans, the CVT is standard. For the coupe, manual transmission availability is extended to the EX.

The whole Civic family scores highly in terms of EPA fuel economy estimates. With the CVT, the Civic LX, EX and EX-L will achieve an EPA-estimated 33 mpg combined (30 city/39 highway). With the manual, fuel economy drops a bit, to 31 mpg combined (28/36). The Civic HF rates 35 mpg combined (31 city/41 highway).

During Edmunds' track testing, a Civic EX-L coupe with the CVT ran from zero to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds, and an EX sedan with the CVT did it in 9.1 seconds -- that's about half a second slower than average for this class.

The Civic Hybrid gets a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack, a combination that's good for 110 hp and 127 lb-ft of torque. A CVT is standard. EPA estimates stand at 45 mpg combined (44 city/47 highway). In prior Edmunds testing of the hybrid, we recorded a 0-60 time of 10.1 seconds -- on par with most economy hybrids.

The Civic Natural Gas features a natural-gas-powered version of the Civic's 1.8-liter engine. It produces only 110 hp and 106 lb-ft of torque, however. A five-speed automatic is standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy is the gasoline equivalent of 31 mpg combined (27 city/38 highway).

The Civic Si sports a 2.4-liter four with 205 hp and 174 lb-ft. A six-speed manual is the sole transmission offered. Fuel economy estimates for the Si stand at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway). At the test track, a Civic Si coupe sprinted to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, about average for a sport compact in its price range.

Safety

The 2015 Honda Civic comes standard with stability control, antilock brakes (four-wheel discs with the EX and Si), front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. EX and EX-L versions also include a right-side blind spot camera (LaneWatch). The HondaLink system also includes emergency crash notification.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Civic EX-L coupe came to a stop from 60 mph in 115 feet and an EX sedan took 118 feet, both notably better than average for this class. An Si coupe performed the same test in just 112 feet, about average for a sport compact on summer tires.

In government crash tests, the Civic sedan received a top five-star rating overall, with four stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side crash safety. The coupe received four stars overall, with four stars for frontal and five stars for side crash categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Civic sedan and coupe its highest possible rating of "Good" in its small-overlap frontal offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests. The Civic's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The Honda Civic has long been one of the better-driving cars in its class, and this tradition continues with precise, well-weighted steering and composed handling. The Civic also offers one of the most comfortable and composed rides in the class as well as low levels of noise at freeway speeds.

Power from the gasoline-fueled 1.8-liter engine is a little underwhelming, but its high fuel efficiency and typically refined character nevertheless make it a winner. Performance of the CVT is commendable, as it swiftly "downshifts" when you need quick acceleration, unlike some other CVTs that seem to produce more noise than action. Overall, we think that just about all Civic buyers will be happy with the CVT's operation. You can expect slower acceleration from the Civic Hybrid, though obviously, efficiency is the overriding priority.

The Civic Si, as expected, is certainly the most fun to drive. Refined suspension tuning, quick steering, snappy acceleration and one of the slickest, easiest-to-drive manual transmissions around give the Si a sharp and playful attitude around town or on curving roads.

Interior

Inside, the 2015 Honda Civic has a driver-oriented two-tier dash display, which includes a 5-inch monitor on the top tier that displays information for audio, hands-free phone use and various vehicle systems. Materials quality is solid, and there's plenty of storage space available for your personal items.

Most of the cabin's controls are well placed, but the audio controls for all but the LX and those equipped with navigation are rather annoying to use. Simply setting a radio station requires you to jockey back and forth between searching and setting. The lack of a tuning knob doesn't help matters here, nor does a rather awkward touch-slide bar for volume. The more intuitive steering-wheel-mounted audio controls help alleviate this gripe.

On the upper trims, the Civic boasts smartphone amenities via the HondaLink system (as of this writing, it's for Apple smartphones only), which operates through the 7-inch touchscreen to provide voice control (Siri Eyes Free) plus a variety of search, audio, navigation and social media functions. Overall, we find the system's menu design a little cumbersome, but responses are quick and we appreciate the touchscreen's swipe-and-pinch functionality.

In the Honda Civic sedan, legroom and headroom for front passengers is competitive, while the rear-seat accommodations are excellent for this class. The rear bench is mounted high enough to provide proper thigh support for adults, and it boasts significantly more real-world legroom than key rivals like the Chevrolet Cruze and Ford Focus. The Civic coupe's rear seat, however, has noticeably less available legroom and headroom. Rival two-doors like the Elantra coupe or Scion tC are more accommodating in back.

The Civic offers 11.7 cubic feet of cargo capacity in the coupe and 12.5 cubic feet in the sedan, which is less capacity than in the Cruze and Focus sedans. The hybrid models sacrifice some trunk space to the battery pack, leaving 10.7 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Honda Civic.

5(65%)
4(22%)
3(5%)
2(4%)
1(4%)
4.4
96 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

You can't go wrong with Honda
Anir Bhat,08/04/2015
LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I drove several other brands in this category but kept coming back to Honda Civic. Mazda 3 was sporty and fun to drive but was noisy and had poor visibility due to small windows. Hyundai Elantra seemed unrefined but was cheaper. Honda Civic does a great job across the board. Acceleration is not bad. The car is smooth and quiet. Steering is soft and precise. Lots of features are standard. I love the two tier dash and Navi Assist. Interior is spacious and looks good. Excellent visibility all around. If you are looking for a work horse for long commute with smooth quiet and comfortable ride this is the car you want to consider. Yes excellent MPG that nobody else can beat.
Choices
askabry1,05/23/2015
EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I'm a long time Honda fan, returning to the fold. End of the day, there are STILL no free lunches. When you look at the Accord EX-L and the Civic EX-L, you will simply give up speed and size to gain MPG and dollars. Fit and finish of materials are good. The array of technological controls are mind-boggling; if that is cool to you, at this price point I can't see where you'd do better. Bottom line, is the juice worth the squeeze? All in (no games on trade-ins), Accord EX-L w/4cyl, $10,400 for three years of lease ownership. The Civic is $8600, plus 10-12% savings in gas/ins. Hard to justify it.
I really really like this car
unearthed,04/28/2015
Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
I bought this car because it looks fantastic and is fun to drive. I know it's not as fast and/or doesn't handle as well as the WRX/GTI/Focus St etc etc, but that most certainly does not disqualify it from being a great value. I honestly think it looks better than the other cars mentioned, and a big reason is the re-styled front. The new 18" wheels also look great, I'm a huge fan. The interior is very nice as well, the touch screen radio works great, and the side view and rear view cameras are a huge help when driving. As far as performance, yes it could use a bump. Yes it looks faster than it is. But I don't even drive this car to it's limits, so I am not sure why I need more.
I'm Back in a Honda Again
James,10/23/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I've been through a lot of cars in my life, and I'd love to recount them for you all, but there's a character limit here. Instead, let me just say that everything about this car meets or exceeds what I expected, aside from a few small things. The interior is huge, the car is gorgeous, the electronics are beyond what I expected, and the price is very reasonable for a low-end sedan. I'm financing my new Civic, and I have it in "Honda commercial silver", but I already love it. It's smooth, comfortable and quiet. The stereo is great, and the velocity-based audio is a treat. It's getting 37mpg right now, but it's not even broken in. Acceleration and braking are too smooth to be real, and slamming on the brakes or putting the pedal to the metal feel like you're barely changing speed. The smooth changing transmission is amazing for that. No jerky shifting in this auto. I'm dropping about $400 a month on it, and when it's paid off, I'll be happy about that. The seats are comfortable, the touch screen works well, and I would give it a "great" if it weren't for the fact that only iPhones seem to mesh well. Still, bluetooth and USB work excellently with this car. Overall, a quiet, well-controlled environment inside, a beautiful exterior with the chrome bar in the front and the smooth styling, and for a sedan, it's really sexy. There are some "bad" parts though. The trunk is relatively small, compared to say, a Hyundai Sonata, but that's more like a 4-banger Accord. Ultimately, I'd much rather drive my Civic than a Sonata. The backup and right-turn cameras are awesome, but I'm not sure I trust them yet. I'm still really leery of both cameras. The little guide rails given are great, but I just can't hand myself over to the computer and camera and still find myself wrapping my right arm around the passenger seat to look out the back. The pillars in the back are atrociously huge and create giant blind spots, but that's where the right-turn camera comes into play. It really doesn't have the guts that the older Civics did, with its roughly 10 second 0-60, but it does still feel responsive, despite that. The ABS is strong and you never feel the jerky push-pull of older systems, and hitting curves feels just as simple as the 1995 version. All-manual seat adjustment is kinda sad for a car in this range, but it's a tiny quibble, with the ability to raise and lower the seat being a new thing for me, even if I do have to do it manually. It also has a slightly wider turn radius than I expected, but still pretty nice. It also seems to attract bugs, maybe they're turned on by the beauty of the front end, which is far better than model years newer and older. Overall, these minor issues are extremely minor, while the positives are huge. If you want a new car that will save you money on gas for a relatively low price, this is absolutely the way to go. Keep the eco on, drive the speed limit, and ignore the jerks who want to get to work a whole 3 minutes earlier. This is no beastly sports car, but if you're looking for that, you're in the wrong place. If you want something that won't cost you and arm and a leg to use, you've found it. Don't bother leasing; this thing will keep its value far more than most cars. It's smooth, simple, efficient and fun to drive. There are so many things I like and so few I don't, give it a test drive at least before the 2016s ruin the look for you.
See all 96 reviews of the 2015 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 39 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
29 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
29 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Honda Civic

Used 2015 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 2015 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Si w/Navigation, Civic Coupe, Civic Si, Civic Hybrid, Civic Si w/Summer Tires, Civic Natural Gas, Civic Si w/Navigation and Summer Tires. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT), HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M), Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A), and Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Honda Civic?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Honda Civic trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Honda Civic LX is priced between $6,500 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 2901 and118772 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Civic EX is priced between $11,646 and$15,998 with odometer readings between 38041 and101880 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Civic EX-L is priced between $10,400 and$14,411 with odometer readings between 43144 and122545 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Civic Si is priced between $13,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 58562 and126342 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Civic SE is priced between $9,990 and$13,990 with odometer readings between 60025 and98177 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Honda Civic Hybrid is priced between $14,500 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 33185 and33185 miles.

Which used 2015 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Honda Civic for sale near. There are currently 65 used and CPO 2015 Civics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,500 and mileage as low as 2901 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Honda Civic.

