Used 2002 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof. This Honda Civic also includes Clock, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Honda Civic EX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1HGES26732L045565

Stock: 122043

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020