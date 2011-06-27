  1. Home
2000 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomier than many cars in this class, agreeable levels of comfort in any trim level, powerful Si engine.
  • Antilock brakes should be available on more than one trim level, styling won't set you apart from the crowd.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though a redesigned Civic comes out next year, excellent value has made the 2000 Honda Civic one of the most popular economy cars in America.

Vehicle overview

More than two decades ago, Honda introduced the Civic. It was a small, anonymous, unassuming car, competing in a market saturated by mammoth sedans sporting ornate chrome, garish styling treatments and acres of sheet metal. The producers of these defunct dinosaurs didn't bat an eye at Honda's fuel-sipping entry, despite the fuel crisis of 1973. Big mistake.

Since then, Americans have seen six generations of the Civic come and go, each much improved over the previous model, and each becoming immensely popular with consumers. 1996 brought us a new generation; certainly improved but not so much so that we'd consider it revolutionary. Available in hatchback, sedan and coupe body styles, Honda heeded customers who claimed the 1992-1995 Civic was too sporty-looking. A grille was tacked on up front, sheet metal contours provide a squarish profile, and larger rear taillamps give the Civic a more conservative look.

Dual airbags are part of the package, with antilock brakes standard on EX Sedan and Coupe models equipped with an automatic transmission. HX Coupes remain the only model to have available the continuously variable transmission, making it the most technologically interesting Civic offered.

Three different versions of a 1.6-liter, SOHC four-cylinder aluminum engine are available on the Civic. The most common variety has an output of 106 horsepower at 6,200 rpm. EX models get 127 VTEC-inspired horsepower at 6,600 rpm, and the HX Coupe uses an economical VTEC-E engine with 115 horsepower at 6,300 rpm. The Si Coupe sports a DOHC four-cylinder that makes 160 horsepower at 7,000 rpm.

The Civic has few shortcomings, aside from its anonymous personality. Hondas tend to be on the expensive end of the scale when new, but over time, they are a far better value than most of their contemporaries. The Civic is no exception to the rule. It is a car for people who don't enjoy repair-shop waiting rooms. It is a car that holds its resale value better than most of the cars it competes with. It is a car that easily endears itself to its owner.

The Civic is a solid buy. For those who like a bit of fun in their commute, try the Si version of the coupe. Want a fuel miser? The HX Coupe is your car, getting up to 44 mpg. Strict budgets demand a look at the CX, while sedans are aimed more at the creature-comfort side of the scale. Style-conscious buyers will go for the svelte coupe, or the suave EX Sedan. Whatever your needs, Honda offers a Civic that will meet them -- unless your needs include towing trailers or carrying a family of five.

2000 Highlights

No styling, content or trim changes for the 2000 Honda Civic. The performance-oriented Si continues for 2000, and there have been paint comings and goings: Taffeta White has been added to the CX and DX Hatchback, and Dark Amethyst has been dropped; Titanium Metallic comes to the DX, LX and EX Sedan, and Vogue Silver is gone. Vintage Plum is now available to the LX and EX Sedan, and Inza Red has been eliminated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Honda Civic.

5(74%)
4(22%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
195 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 195 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Why didn't someone tell me these were so fun??
smooshies,06/01/2011
This is the best car I have ever owned, and I have owned about 10 different cars and trucks. This even beats the Toyota Truck that took me to Canada, Mexico, New York, Seattle, San Diego, Chicago, and everywhere in between. I bought this go cart from a super shady dealer, but even they couldn't make it not run. Best 5 grand I ever spent. It's comfy enough for my two year old, but zippy enough to scoot around town quickly and easily. And, you can park in the tiniest spots EVER. No complaints here. Just wish they were easier to find unmolested... No I do not want that terrible body kit and engine that you slapped together with your buddies!
335K and Counting
Frank Ruelas,07/11/2015
DX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
Changing the oil every 3,000 miles without fail and doing other maintenance has kept my Civic running beautifully. I drive 100 miles round trip every day to work. Enough said...getting 40 MPG. I received and email for an update...car now at 350K...and still running great!
2000 Honda Civic LX Sedan
lazarus629,02/28/2002
Simply unbelievable value. Typical Honda "bullet-proof" quality in a fun to drive, roomy, economical, slow-depreciating car. A real home run. In terms of total cost (which of course includes depreciation), probably the least expensive car to drive. And it really can fit four adults! Miserly with gas and still peppy and can run all day at freeway speeds.
Great commuter car
Jimbo,10/30/2009
Bought this car new and have put 230,000 trouble free miles on it. Seriously I have only done oil changes, tires, brakes, and the timing belt. Although I am still getting 36 mpg in mostly highway driving, it is getting a little long in the tooth and am looking for a new car. Want to by domestic, but cannot bring myself to not buy a Honda.
See all 195 reviews of the 2000 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
106 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

