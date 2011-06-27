  1. Home
2003 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly engines, roomy interior, reputation for durability, impressive crash test scores.
  • Antilock brakes not available on DX or LX.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're shopping for a small car and you skip the 2003 Honda Civic, you're doing yourself a tremendous disservice.

Vehicle overview

Model HistoryEver since its introduction in 1973, the Honda Civic has been one of America's most popular cars. Thanks to its frugal and clean engines, spunky performance and reputation for excellent reliability and durability, the Civic has been a consistent benchmark for the economy car class. It was last redesigned in 2001 and was the best-selling small car for that year. For 2003, the Civic Hybrid will bolster the Civic's already high prestige.

Body Styles, Trim Levels and OptionsFor now, the Civic Hybrid is offered in sedan format only. In terms of features, the Hybrid is similar to the regular EX trim. Nearly everything is standard, including power doors, locks and mirrors; automatic climate control; a CD player; keyless entry; and cruise control.

Powertrains and PerformanceThe concept for the 2003 Civic Hybrid's powertrain is grounded in simplicity -- use a highly efficient gasoline engine and supplement the performance with an electric motor. On the surface, the system may appear complex, but the Civic Hybrid powertrain provides a simple solution for the seemingly incompatible task of combining both efficiency and performance.

Honda's solution is its Integrated Motor Assist (IMA) system, which is also referred to as a "hybrid" system because it uses two power sources -- gasoline and electricity. This system first appeared on the Honda Insight. It allows the Civic Hybrid to use a smaller gasoline engine (compared to other Civics') without any significant loss of performance.

The Civic Hybrid IMA system is more advanced than the Insight's, though it is still comprised of the same basic components: a gasoline engine, an electric motor and an energy storage device. The engine is a 1.3-liter four-cylinder. Though it has one overhead camshaft and just two valves per cylinder (when was the last time you heard of a Honda car engine with just eight valves?), the engine is one of Honda's most advanced creations. Nearly everything on it has been designed to promote combustion efficiency and low fuel consumption. It even goes as far as shutting down up to three cylinders during deceleration to improve recharging. By itself, the engine develops 85 horsepower and 87 lb-ft of torque.

The electric motor is positioned between the engine and transmission. With its 13 horsepower and 46 lb-ft of torque, the motor assists the engine when accelerating and recaptures energy when braking or decelerating (regenerative braking). The nickel-metal hydride battery, contained within what Honda calls the Intelligent Processing Unit (IPU), is located between the rear seats and trunk.

Most of the vehicle's propulsion comes from the gasoline engine with the electric motor providing assist as needed. Combined, the engine and motor put out 93 hp at 5,700 rpm and 116 lb-ft of torque at 1,500 rpm. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a continuously variable transmission is offered as an option. If the CVT is ordered, torque output drops to 105.

Though no speedster, the Civic Hybrid's acceleration is comparable to a regular Civic's. Equipped with a manual transmission, the car averages 46 mpg in the city and 51 mpg on the highway. Cars with the CVT have a 48/47 mpg rating. The EPA has certified the Civic Hybrid as an Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (ULEV).

SafetyThough the Civic Hybrid has not been tested by either the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Civic sedan in general has earned very high marks in crash testing. It has a five-star rating for frontal impacts and a four-star rating for side impacts. The IIHS has given the Civic a "good" rating for frontal offset crash results. Standard safety features include dual-stage front airbags, side airbags and antilock brakes.

Interior Design and Special FeaturesOne of the main attractions for the Civic Hybrid is that its interior is virtually identical to a regular Civic's. This means plenty of room for front-and-rear passengers, pleasing ergonomics and high-quality interior materials. Exclusive Hybrid interior features include a digital and analog gauge cluster with an IMA system display, a two-tone dash, special console trim and premium seat fabrics. The only noticeable sacrifice is trunk space -- the Hybrid's trunk holds 10.1 cubic feet of cargo, while a regular Civic sedan can hold 12.9 cubic feet.

Driving Impressions/OpinionsUnlike the two previous hybrid vehicles offered in the U.S. -- the Insight and Toyota Prius -- the Civic Hybrid is a fully functional vehicle for everyday use. Road feel in the Civic Hybrid is comparable to that of other Hondas of this ilk -- a little on the numb side, despite stiffened springs and increased shock-damping rates. On tight mountain curves, there is some body roll, though this is expected considering that the Civic Hybrid is about 200 pounds heavier than the Civic LX. Overall, though, the ride is very comfortable. This Hybrid uses the same MacPherson strut front suspension and reactive-link double-wishbone rear suspension as other Civic models.

The IMA's operation is transparent to the driver; just push on the accelerator and the car goes. And just like the Insight, the Civic Hybrid features an Idle Stop feature. This feature automatically turns off the gasoline engine during complete stops under most circumstances, allowing the Hybrid to use even less fuel and emit fewer emissions.

If you're fond of new technologies, the Civic Hybrid will likely satisfy. It's clean, frugal, well equipped and drives pretty much like a regular Civic. It also qualifies for a $2,000 federal tax deduction. Be aware, however, that if gas prices stay low, the financial gains from the Hybrid's increased fuel mileage are offset by the car's more expensive MSRP. For comparison, a 2002 Civic HX coupe has a 36/44 mpg rating, ULEV certification and costs about $6,000 less.

2003 Highlights

A host of minor changes bring the Civic into 2003. On the inside, all models gain improved seat fabrics, rear adjustable outboard headrests and new four-spoke steering wheels. On HX, LX and EX Civics, you'll find improved gauge illumination. There's a new center console for LX and EX, and a CD player is standard for HX and LX. On the outside, the 2003 Honda Civic has freshened taillamps and new wheel designs. Also, there is a Hybrid Civic available for the 2003 model year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Honda Civic.

4.7
601 reviews
See all 601 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I've Ever Owned!
energist,07/08/2012
I bought the car new in 2003 and it's been great. I see many complaints about gas mileage, but mine averages 49 MPG with snow tires on. This has been the most trouble free and economical car I've ever owned, and it's fun to drive.
Status Report- 2003 Honda Civic Hybrid After 200K
auburngbb,05/19/2011
Total 2003 HCH Cost- HW Items purchased from 79k to 200k miles as follows: 2 sets of tires 1 speed sensor (drove thru deep puddle) 1 set of spark plugs 1 set of ft brake pads 1 fuel filter Fluid change maintenance from 79K to 200k miles as follows: * Several 0-20W/0-30W oil/filter changes (8k mile intervals) * Two CVT fluid changes noting I assumed to change oil every 100K miles until I noticed the transmission was slipping and read my OEM operators manual stating to change trans. oil every 30K. After changing the oil the first time THE TRANSMISSION QUIT SLIPPING and I make sure to change this fluid at recommended intervals. * One Antifreeze change Car runs good(mildly abused)
2.5 years of love for my ep3
kingchristo,10/11/2014
My Civic Si looked new when I bought it 2.5 years ago with 55K (totally stock). It's now at 90K, and it's been really great. The handling is a dream, it's comfortable as can be up front, and I get 30MPG+ even while having some fun on the mountain roads I drive daily. Its quick enough to be fun, though there are *now* a lot of faster cars for everyday use. I had to replace an O2 sensor and a door lock actuator (both of which are relatively easy to do yourself, luckily, and thus done for < $300 total). The backseat is a bit tight, but much better than what many similar cars have. The biggest shortcoming of this car is the lack of a 6th gear. 5th at 75mph=3700rpm.
Decent but not great
McSteve,05/09/2010
This vehicle has been a pretty good day to day driver but the attention to detail is been lacking. Fuel economy is great and 7 years later feels tight and drives like new - but it is not without its issues. After two weeks of ownership, the interior fabric fell off the doors and need to be reglued. Stabilizer links failed at 80,000 km. Air conditioner failed at 90,000 km (55,000 miles). Exhaust manifold was cracked at 100,000 km (63,000 miles).
See all 601 reviews of the 2003 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
40 city / 43 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
93 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
38 city / 45 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Hybrid
93 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2003 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested

More about the 2003 Honda Civic
More About This Model

It was a brave move to hold the 2003 Honda Civic Hybrid media introduction at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains near Palm Springs, Calif. The test route climbed some 15 miles up to an altitude of about 4,000 feet where most cars would be wheezing in the thin air. Honda almost seemed to be taunting lead-footed auto journalists to see just what kind of power this second-generation hybrid could deliver.

It soon became apparent that this new, refined and improved Civic, rolling into showrooms in April and priced at about $20,000, was up to the challenge. It's not exactly a performance car, but it gets along briskly. And when you consider that the Civic Hybrid interior is especially attractive, and it gets 47 miles per gallon (with the manual transmission), you have a very appealing package. You could buy one and then shrug when gas prices double.

Yes, we live in an unpredictable world. Gas prices could shoot up. Gas supplies could be cut. Frigid Boston could get Miami's balmy weather, thanks to global warming. The Honda Civic Hybrid is your hedge against disaster scenarios. And you don't have to wear your politics on your sleeve. There are lots of reasons to buy this four-door sedan besides the fact that it's about as environmentally friendly as a modern car gets.

Consider this scenario. A young car buyer strolls onto the lot at the local Honda dealership. The Civic Hybrid's redesigned nose and handsome interior catch the shopper's eye. "Hey, I like that one over there. What is it?" The salesman begins tap dancing, pitching how fun it is to drive, how good it looks, how practical it is. Then he concludes by saying, "Did I mention that it's a hybrid and gets almost 50 miles per gallon?" The buyer's response: Cool.

Cool is right. And Honda was the first to prove in the U.S. just how cool gasoline-electric hybrid technology could be. In 1999, the carmaker released the Honda Insight two-door hatchback, one of which has held a valued place in the Edmunds.com long-term fleet for the past two years. It has been driven 32,000 miles with no major glitches while delivering an average of 52.4 miles per gallon.

The Honda Civic Hybrid has taken the technology pioneered in the Honda Insight Hybird and improved on it. It uses a small 1.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine (85 horsepower) assisted by a 13-horsepower electric motor. When the driver backs off the throttle or hits the brakes, the energy that is usually wasted is captured in a bank of batteries mounted behind the rear passenger seat. The next time extra power is needed, when pulling away from a dead stop, for instance, that captured energy is, in a sense, recycled. Honda calls this give-and-take between the gasoline engine and the battery the Integrated Motor Assist (IMA) system.

The i-DSI (Dual and Sequential Ignition) four-cylinder engine is a technological marvel, with two spark plugs per cylinder to promote complete combustion, boost fuel efficiency and cut emissions. The engine burns clean enough to earn it an Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (ULEV) rating. Additionally, the engine debuts a new "cylinder de-activation system" that cuts fuel flow to three combustion chambers during deceleration. This reduces friction by 30 percent, allowing the batteries to capture energy that would otherwise be lost.

Also improved is the 10-kilowatt electric motor (which also functions as a generator). The Civic Hybrid's electric motor is brushless and ultra-thin. This is important, since the inline gas engine nearly fills the engine bay's available space. The electric motor is positioned between the gas engine and the transmission.

Rating the power of the Honda Civic is a bit confusing, since it isn't a simple matter of adding the horsepower of the gas and electric motors. The gas engine supplies 85 horsepower at 5,700 rpm while the electric motor delivers 13 horsepower from 2,500 to 4,000 rpm. However, according to Honda's specifications, this adds up to a combined maximum rating of 93 hp at 5,700 rpm. (The torque rating for the gas and electric motors combined is 116 pound-feet at 1,500 rpm in the manual transmission and 105 pound-feet at 3,000 rpm.) For purposes of comparison, a fully gas-powered Honda Civic LX sedan delivers 115 horsepower, and the Insight makes 73 ponies with its IMA system.

The Civic Hybrid is offered with either a five-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The CVT version includes a feature called "Creeping Aid System" that prevents the car from rolling backwards from a stop on hills.

Now, you'd probably like to know what all this whiz-bang technology adds up to. The short answer is: a very drivable compact four-door sedan.

As we mentioned in the beginning, much of the test loop was a steep climb into the mountains. With a BMW 328i bearing down on us, we were very sensitive to the Civic Hybrid's power. The CVT made the most of its 93 horses, and we were able to climb fast enough to keep a respectable distance between our rear bumper and the Bimmer — and you know how pushy those BMW drivers can be.

Since the CVT transmission always seeks the most efficient gear ratio, it feels noticeably different to drive from, say, a four-speed automatic transmission. The car revs to a certain level and stays there, unless you want to go faster or slower. At first, we found ourselves anticipating the slight bump that accompanies a gear change in a conventional automatic transmission. But soon, we grew used to the CVT and enjoyed its efficient delivery of available power.

The five-speed manual made the Civic Hybrid feel like any other conventionally powered compact. The low-end power was modest, but we test-drove the car with three adults onboard at high altitude. For around-town purposes, with a non-enthusiast-type driver at the wheel, the power would be quite adequate.

A gauge on the dash shows when the gas engine is being assisted by the electric motor. It's fun to watch the flickering lights, and it shows when the engine experiences the greatest load. But it's not like this is vital information for driving the car. Contrary to what some people have thought, you never have to plug it in.

Like the Honda Insight, the Civic Hybrid uses an automatic idle stop feature to save gas. When the driver comes to a complete stop at a traffic light, for example, the engine shuts off. Obviously, this saves gas and cuts emissions. To remind the driver that the engine has shut off on purpose, and has not merely stalled, a light on the instrument panel blinks.

The first time the engine stopped on the test drive, it produced a slight panic sensation in us. The feel of a throbbing engine is so basic to the driving experience. But, as with the CVT, we quickly got used to this feature. It even seemed relaxing to be waiting at a light without holding back the engine as it impatiently idled. In fact, as we drove away from the press event in a Ford Focus, and the engine didn't shut off at a traffic light, it suddenly seemed wasteful.

Road feel in the Civic is comparable to that of other Hondas of this ilk — a little on the numb side, despite stiffened springs and increased shock-damping rates. On tight mountain curves, there is some body roll — not surprising, since the Civic Hybrid is about 200 pounds heavier than the Civic LX. Overall, though, the ride is very comfortable. This Hybrid uses the same control-link MacPherson strut front suspension and reactive-link double wishbone rear suspension as other Civic models. Additionally, the Hybrid is equipped with electronic power steering, antilock brakes and Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD). Front disc brakes and rear drums are standard.

One pleasant surprise when driving the car was how quiet it remained inside the cabin. While sitting in the backseat, it was possible to hear people in the front conversing in normal voices without asking them to turn their heads. The low decibel level is due to additional insulation under the car, along with underside panels that make it more aerodynamic.

The seats are comfortable and exceptionally attractive with beige fabric that resembles suede. The driver seat has a fold-down armrest that is not offered in other Civics. The graphite-colored dash is made of high-grade soft-touch plastics, and there is a generous sprinkling of storage bins and cubbyholes around the cabin. The automatic climate control buttons are large, easy to manipulate and are attractively arranged in a vertical layout.

From the outside, it takes a sharp eye to spot the differences between the Civic Hybrid and other Civic sedans. One tip-off is the standard alloy wheels. The other is the redesigned nose with the enlarged air dam that improves air flow under the car. Other than that, the crisp, inoffensive Honda styling is very much in play.

Buyers interested in the Honda Civic Hybrid will only have a few choices to make. Three colors are available — Titanium Metallic, Opal Silver Blue Metallic and Taffeta White — and buyers can get the standard CVT transmission or the manual transmission (about $800 less expensive). The Civic Hybrid is sold with Honda's standard 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, except for the battery, which is covered for 8 years or 80,000 miles.

After this glowing description of Honda's 2003 Honda Civic Hybrid, the reader might think we are suggesting that you really can have your cake and eat it — or, in this case, get great gas mileage and have a fun-to-drive car. That's exactly what we are saying. However, there is a trade-off that isn't readily apparent: the price. You could get a comparably equipped Civic LX for about $4,000 less. Still, if gas prices shoot up, you'd save money even by buying the more expensive Honda Civic Hybrid. Not only that, but the technology is exciting. And, oh yeah, like all hybrid cars, it's easy on the environment.

Used 2003 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 2003 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Hybrid, Civic Hatchback, Civic Natural Gas. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), LX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 4A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Si 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M), GX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags and ABS (1.7L 4cyl CVT), DX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 5M), GX 4dr Sedan (1.7L 4cyl CVT), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 5M), DX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl 4A), LX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), LX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), HX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl CVT), HX 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl CVT), DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), DX 4dr Sedan w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M), Si 2dr Hatchback w/Side Airbags (2.0L 4cyl 5M), DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A), and DX 2dr Coupe w/Side Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Honda Civic?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Honda Civic trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Honda Civic LX is priced between $2,300 and$6,494 with odometer readings between 74444 and167017 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Honda Civic EX is priced between $4,000 and$4,000 with odometer readings between 171750 and171750 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Honda Civic Hybrid is priced between $3,498 and$3,498 with odometer readings between 155203 and155203 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Honda Civic for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2003 Civics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,300 and mileage as low as 74444 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Honda Civic.

Can't find a used 2003 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,972.

Find a used Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,819.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $23,591.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,586.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Honda Civic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

