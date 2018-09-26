Used 2018 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Honda Civic Si in Light Green
    used

    2018 Honda Civic Si

    22,982 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,945

    $4,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Honda Civic LX

    24,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,900

    $4,742 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic EX-L in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Honda Civic EX-L

    4,833 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,997

    $2,611 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Honda Civic LX

    25,357 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,900

    $2,957 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic LX in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Civic LX

    13,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,295

    $1,965 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic EX in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Civic EX

    51,431 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,888

    $3,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic LX in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Honda Civic LX

    8,505 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,809

    $1,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic EX-T in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Honda Civic EX-T

    1,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,995

    $1,818 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic LX in Silver
    used

    2018 Honda Civic LX

    12,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,900

    $2,876 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic LX in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Civic LX

    21,490 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $15,997

    $1,901 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic LX in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Civic LX

    40,286 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,540

    $2,479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic EX in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Civic EX

    8,262 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,500

    $2,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic EX in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Honda Civic EX

    7,189 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,495

    $1,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic LX in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Civic LX

    13,718 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,900

    $1,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic LX in Black
    used

    2018 Honda Civic LX

    18,440 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,084

    $2,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic EX-T in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Honda Civic EX-T

    9,254 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,980

    $1,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic LX in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Honda Civic LX

    21,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,588

    $2,106 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Civic EX-T in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Honda Civic EX-T

    19,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,960

    $2,124 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,552 listings
Superb All-Rounder
AW,09/26/2018
Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I am a middle-aged gearhead with an 80-mile commute, and was looking for an economy car that can perform family duties in a pinch. I considered various options including hybrids, but was drawn to the Civic’s sharp looks and highway MPG, and bought the Si. I was instantly hooked by the deep bucket seats and short-throw shifter, where my backside says “AHHH…. YESSS!!” every time I enter the car. You sit really close to the floor like a go-kart, which is part of its character. Being spoiled by automatics for the last 20 years, I was initially reluctant to drive this for my daily commute, and it is a bit clumsy at low speeds. But the shifter and clutch are very light and precise, and this car becomes alive at higher speeds. I also love the wide foot-well with a perfectly placed footrest, and the dashboard looks as clean and modern as the exterior. My only gripe is that the tach needle is too thin for my ageing eyes, causing the screaming engine to hit the rev limiter before I can catch it. The engine is a gem, with sharp response and no turbo lag – I just wish the red-line went higher!! The firmly weighted steering with lots of feedback is another highlight, which I find easier to drive than some of the newer cars with super light steering, never mind the ones that are just artificially heavy. So much for the emotional stuff, what does my left brain say? First off, even though premium gas is recommended, it runs well on regular unleaded, where I would not have bought it otherwise. I mostly drive on the freeway at moderate speeds, and average 43 MPG (or 18 km/L) overall, which ticks my first box. It also has sufficient room for my family of five, where even the middle seat is soft and comfortable. The Si costs more than the LX or EX, but it saves me money because the family often rides this car on weekends as opposed to our SUV. What this car lacks in space, it more than compensates with the WOW factor. The ride is firm but smooth, and the way it remains so flat in corners is comforting. Just watch out for potholes which produce a loud BANG, and Sport mode amplifies road imperfections at high speed so use it with discretion. At the end, this is an amusement ride with a low cost of entry that you can enjoy every day. Not just a cosmetic upgrade, it is bursting with sports car DNA while also fulfilling the bulk of my automotive duties. It is not ideal for stop and go traffic, where a CVT or hybrid would be smoother and more economical, but it suits my needs quite well. I have owned and driven luxury cars costing several times more, and they are excellent in their own right, but the Civic Si’s virtues are equally superb, and I am as happy as I have ever been!! Update on Nov. 16: After a bit more driving, the manual shifter has become second nature, where I often drive on city streets rather than freeway to savor the shifter and engine. Brakes are firm and reassuring with ZERO nose dive. Tires have strong grip yet minimal road noise. Fuel-sipping engine pins you back to the seat the moment you stab the gas. Rear seat has more than enough room, trunk swallows three golf bags, I have even attached an external bike rack that carries three bikes (and one more inside the trunk). There is hardly a family task that the Si cannot accomplish. Nothing is ever perfect, and you can nit-pick this car all day long if you want, but you are missing the big picture. 10k miles into the ownership, I can only say “This is too good to be true.” Nov. 2019: Still loving it with 74k miles. The AWESOME seats and handling never get old, makes you unable to drive any other car. In fact when I recently drove a sporty European sedan that is getting rave reviews, it felt utterly horrible... the Si is twice the car at half the price IMHO.
