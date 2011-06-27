  1. Home
2006 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly engines, lots of standard safety equipment, roomy and refined interior, special Hybrid, GX and Si models.
  • Polarizing dash design, top-of-the-line models are pricey.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Just when the competition thought it had the Civic marked, Honda brings out its latest version. Refined and packed with features, the 2006 Honda Civic is once again a top choice for compact-car shoppers.

Vehicle overview

Thanks to its frugal and clean engines, spunky performance and reputation for excellent reliability and durability, the Honda Civic has been a consistent benchmark for the economy car class ever since its introduction in 1973. Those qualities continue to apply to the redesigned, all-new eighth generation of Honda's popular hauler. However, Honda also hopes to shift its U.S. market focus from baby boomers to Gen Y-ers, and as such, the new Civic places a stronger emphasis on design and performance. It's sleeker, more powerful and better performing than any Civic before it, and is undeniably the best and most interesting Civic Honda has ever produced.

The 2006 Honda Civic is available as a sedan or a coupe (the hatchback version has been nixed this year), and comes in a number of different trims. As a bit of a change for a Civic redesign, there's not necessarily more of everything. Trunk capacity and rear-seat legroom in the coupe have actually shrunk a bit this year. The reason is a stronger emphasis on style. The Civic's sleek new look includes a laid-back windshield, minimal front and rear overhangs and a tight tire-to-fender gap. This year the coupe rides on a shorter wheelbase.

Horsepower is up on every model. All DX, LX and EX models are powered by a SOHC 1.8-liter, inline four-cylinder engine with Honda's i-VTEC system. It makes 140 hp and 128 pound-feet of torque. The GX uses a natural gas-fueled version that makes 113 hp and 109 lb-ft. The previous Civic Si hatchback was a performance disappointment. Thankfully, the 2006 coupe version steps up by being the fastest production Civic ever. It has a more powerful 197-hp engine, a sport-tuned suspension and a six-speed manual with a limited-slip differential. For those interested more in fuel economy rather than 0-60-mph times, there's the Civic Hybrid sedan. As before, it uses Honda's IMA (Integrated Motor Assist) system, which consists of a 1.3-liter, single-overhead-cam, four-cylinder gas engine connected to an electric motor and a continuously variable transmission. Combined horsepower is up to 110 on the Civic Hybrid, while mileage swells to 50 mpg city/50 mpg highway. The increased fuel economy is largely due to the fact that the gas engine can now shut down completely during deceleration and steady cruising, allowing the electric motor alone to propel the car, just as in Toyota's Prius. Another fueling alternative is the Civic GX. It runs on compressed natural gas and can even be filled up at home via a natural gas home kit called "Phill."

Whichever model you choose, it's pretty hard to go wrong with the 2006 Honda Civic. Every time you get into it, you'll know that you're driving a safe, dependable car that causes minimal damage to the environment and will provide years of faithful service.

2006 Honda Civic models

The Honda Civic is available as a sedan or a two-door coupe. There are three main trim levels available: DX, LX and EX. The budget-oriented DX offers a tilt/telescoping steering wheel and a height-adjustable driver seat but few other amenities. The midgrade LX comes with 16-inch wheels, a CD player with MP3/WMA playback, air-conditioning, full power accessories, keyless entry and cruise control. The top-line EX adds alloy wheels, a moonroof, a 60/40-split rear seatback, two extra speakers, steering wheel-mounted audio controls and a portable music player jack. There are also three specialty models: the Civic Hybrid sedan, Civic GX sedan and the Civic Si coupe. All are equipped to a level similar to the EX trim, though the Si also comes with a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch wheels and special interior trim, while the Hybrid has automatic climate control but no sunroof. For the EX, Hybrid and Si, satellite radio and a navigation system are optional.

2006 Highlights

Honda has completely redesigned the Civic for 2006. Highlights include a more powerful and fuel-efficient 1.8-liter engine, new exterior styling, an advanced interior design and more premium features. The company has also improved the gas-electric IMA system for the Civic Hybrid and restored the Civic Si trim's potency with a 197-horsepower engine and a sportier coupe body style. Midway through the year, Honda will also introduce a new "GX" trim level that runs on natural gas.

Performance & mpg

The front wheels of all DX, LX and EX models are powered by a 1.8-liter, inline four-cylinder engine. It makes 140 hp at 6,300 rpm and 128 lb-ft of torque at 4,300 rpm, and may be paired with either a standard five-speed manual or an optional five-speed automatic transmission. The GX uses a compressed natural gas-fueled version of that engine that makes 113 hp and 109 lb-ft and it's paired to a five-speed automatic. The 1.3-liter gas-electric powertrain found in the Civic Hybrid makes 110 hp and boasts the best fuel-economy figures of the Civic range -- 50 mpg for both city and highway with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). The 197-hp Si is the most powerful Civic and comes matched to an exclusive six-speed manual with a limited-slip front differential.

Safety

Every Honda Civic comes equipped with antilock brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front-seat head restraints. DX, LX, GX and Hybrid models have front disc/rear drum brakes, while the EX and Si have four-wheel discs.

Driving

The Civic's new 1.8-liter is silky-smooth, fun to rev and gets better mileage than the less powerful engines it replaces. The more efficient Hybrid and GX models feel quicker as well. Smartly, there's more to the coupe than just sleeker styling. It has firmer suspension tuning than the sedan, and this pays dividends in the form of tighter and more responsive handling. Finally, the Civic Si, with the same engine as an Acura RSX Type-S, is back in fighting form, offering performance thrills at a value price.

Interior

The Civic's large dash features an unusual layout. Honda has kept the analog tachometer in the traditional location and placed a digital speedometer and gas gauge at the base of the windshield. Honda calls it a two-tier design. We call it questionable. Although rear legroom is down in the coupe, both body styles gained 1.4 inches of width this year, so sticking a third passenger in the backseat of either no longer qualifies as bad karma.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Honda Civic.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Exactly what you want in a budget sedan!
Alex Greene,09/01/2018
EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
If you are looking at older Civics, then it is obvious that you do not want a speed racer vehicle to take to the drag races on Saturday nights, nor do you want an ultra-luxurious Maybach with wine chillers in the dash. This car provides everything that you need in a compact economy car and will definitely fit your budget! I have had this vehicle since brand new and have never been disappointed. Here are a few key details that stand out on this vehicle- PROs: -Zippy: When new, car was surprisingly fun to drive. Now that it has 210K miles on the odometer, it is a little more sluggish with the acceleration/shifting and the suspension is harsher, but for such a small engine it actually surprised me. The seats are well bolstered and pretty comfy on drives less than 5 hours. -Maintenance: Extremely easy to conduct maintenance on just about every part in this car. Fluids and small parts are extremely cheap and prevalent in stores. The only things that I could not do myself from Youtube tutorials were the starter motor and water pump, and even then, they were both very cheap to replace. -MPG: 45MPG at 70mph even in old age. -Appearance: Still get compliments on appearance. Paint is great after 12 years. People think car is new. The looks won’t hold up to a sports car but it -Cargo Space: Has more than meets the eye. For a compact car I never have trouble fitting anything inside. CONS: -Road Noise: While not terrible at first, the longer you have the car the worse it will be. The doors and undercarriage have very little insulation and the seals around doors will start to leak after many miles. You cannot get luxury noise-reducing tires small enough to fit. -Sound System: Speakers are weak in base model. Will leave you wanting more.-Visibility: While vertical visibility is outstanding thanks to the extremely large windshield, horizontal visibility is lackluster due to the overly bulky A-pillars. Please watch for cyclists. -Undercarriage: The front undercarriage is low and will get torn off. I don’t know anyone who has not ziptied their front end back on. -A/C: The A/C is fine up until it is about 105 outside. If you don’t drive in this weather, then you will be happy. Otherwise, the system cannot keep up. Other than what I have listed here, the car meets the standards of what an economy car should provide. If it had more insulation and a better speaker system then I would keep mine forever. I highly recommend it over any other (older) compact sedan on the market. If you keep up on the normal maintenance and detail the vehicle properly when needed then you can keep this bad boy running forever!
2006 Honda Civic LX 4 door
Michael,03/02/2010
Have had this car for nearly 3 years now and all we've had to do is change the oil and filters. The only negatives are: Terrible and noisy Turanza EL400 Tires (which are dangerous in even a dusting of snow). Interior and exterior scratches seemingly by even looking at them. Blind-spots are bad for backing, it's difficult to park properly as you can't see the corners of the car.
Suspension problem
steve,09/03/2010
The 2006, and 2007 Honda Civics have a rear suspension geometry problem that causes rapid rear tire wear, roaring noise from the rear and vibrations at highway speeds. See Honda Service Bulletin 08-001. Mine has had this problem and working with the dealer and Honda America it still hasn't been resolved. Looking at blogs it seems to be a common problem that has caused a few accidents and worries over possible fatal accident occurring with tire separation.
SuperCivic!
CLJ,11/27/2006
I absolutely could not be happier with this purchase. Bought the car sight unseen since Hybrids are in short supply (and having never owned a Honda before). Much roomier than I had expected and fit/finish of interior and exterior are phenomenal! Quality materials used throughout cabin. Love the split-level dash; very easy to read at a glance and keep an eye on my instantaneous MPGs. The new Civic body style is beautiful. I probably would not have purchased a Civic hybrid if they were still producing the last generation model. In the warmer months I averaged 48-55 MPG, but now that the weather has cooled, I get around 42- 46 MPG. Not bad anyway you look at it, and double the MPG of my old car!
Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
197 hp @ 7800 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2006 Honda Civic
More About This Model

As usual, it comes down to the numbers. Honda says there will be 81.5 million Americans between the ages of 15 and 34 by the end of the decade. That's enough iPod addicts to make Gen Y the largest consumer group ever, topping even the baby boomers.

In order to take advantage of this next "age wave" Honda is taking action now. After selling 7 million Civics over 22 years, the company is shifting the Civic's U.S. market focus from baby boomers to Gen Y-ers. It even says it has designed this all-new eighth generation of the Civic specifically for that 80-plus million who are packing iPods.

This qualifies as radical thinking for Honda, which is often so conservative it makes the 700 Club look like The Howard Stern Show. But here's the cool part: this shift in the Civic's desired buyer demographic has put a priority on design and performance. You know, the things the kids like. And the resulting 2006 Honda Civic is sleeker, more powerful and better performing than any Civic before it. Fact is, the new iteration is undeniably the best and most interesting Civic Honda has ever produced.

More Style, Less Room
Available in two body styles — coupe and sedan — the new 2006 Civic is offered as four distinct models: the Civic Coupe, Civic Sedan, Civic Hybrid (sedan only), and the racy Si (coupe only). The hatchback body style, which was exclusive to the previous Si, is a goner.

For the first time, the coupe and sedan don't share a wheelbase. Honda's engineers felt the sedan's new 106.3-inch wheelbase was just too long for the coupe to feel as sporty and responsive as they desired. So while the new sedan's wheelbase has grown 3.2 inches over last year's, the coupe's is only 1.2 inches longer.

Even with the longer wheelbase, somehow the coupe has lost 2.5 inches of rear-seat legroom. Meanwhile, in the name of styling, Honda's designers sacrificed some rear headroom. The new coupe's roofline is several inches lower than its predecessor's. Combine that with the car's radically fast backlight, and those with large craniums should ride in the front.

"True coupe buyers will sacrifice a little rear-seat room for better performance and sexier styling," says Greg Thomas from Honda's product planning division. "But you can still sit full-size adults back there very comfortably."

He's right, you can.

The sedan's rear-seat room is about the same as before, and both body styles gained 1.4 inches of additional width, so sticking a third in the backseat of either no longer qualifies as bad karma.

Due to the shorter rear overhang, trunk space also took a hit. It's now 12 cubic feet in the sedan and 11.5 in the coupe (both used to be 12.9). But Honda points out that the trunk sides are now flatter so the space is more useful. And the rear seat in every model but the hybrid folds flat to increase cargo space.

Futuristic Style
Let's face it: The last Civic's look was the automotive equivalent of a Lunesta. Whether you like the new style or not, the shape of either body will never be compared to a sleep aid.

Honda says the new Civic has a one-motion profile and calls the car's design expressive and futuristic. We think the sedan looks a little too much like a Toyota Prius, but its laid-back windshield, minimal front and rear overhangs and tight 50mm tire-to-fender gap (Honda says that's tighter than the gap on a BMW 5 Series) do make it look more upscale.

Honda also points out that the coupe, which was designed in Ohio, and the sedan, which was drawn in Japan, don't share a single body panel. The two body styles don't even share the same windshield rake; the sedan's is laid-back at 23.9 degrees, while the 21.9-degree rake of the coupe's glass is the most radical in Honda's history. Yes, sharper than even the NSX's.

Beam Me Up, Scotty
The new interior design mixes elements from previous Civics, Toyota's Prius and the Starship Enterprise. The result is a comfortable and pleasantly ergonomic environment with one of the strangest gauge layouts ever conceived.

It seems the radically slopped windshield forced Honda to oversize the dashboard. The Civic's dash is so big it's rumored to be the location for Diddy's next bash. To camouflage all that space, Honda divided up the instruments, keeping the analog tachometer in the traditional location and placing a digital speedometer and gas gauge up at the base of the windshield. Honda calls it a two-tier design. We call it questionable. A space-saving Z-shaped parking brake handle opened up real estate for larger cupholders and a center console that can hold 25 CDs.

More Money, More Stuff
As usual, the coupe and sedan are available in DX, LX and EX trim levels. The hybrid sedan is equipped very much like a sedan LX, while the Si coupe sort of does its own thing.

Content and prices are both up in the customer's favor, according to Honda. The least expensive model is the DX coupe which starts at $14,360 with a five-speed manual. The least expensive sedan costs $200 more. Pricing for the hybrid, which will go on sale in October, and the Si, which will hit dealers December first, haven't been set yet, but the Si will start under $20 grand.

New standard features on all models and trim levels are side curtain and front side airbags, ABS, active front-seat head restraints and a tilt and telescoping steering wheel. And for the first time all Civic audio systems have MP3/WMA CD playback capability and a satellite navigation system is available.

More Power
Horsepower is up on every model. Now the front wheels of all coupes and sedans, regardless of trim level, are powered by an all-aluminum, single-overhead-cam 1.8-liter inline four-cylinder engine with 16 valves and Honda's i-VTEC variable valve system. It makes 140 hp at 6,300 rpm and 128 lb-ft of torque at 4,300 rpm.

Honda still makes the world's best four-cylinders. This engine is silky-smooth, fun to rev, and gets better mileage than the two smaller and less powerful engines it's replacing. With the optional five-speed automatic, the Civic is EPA rated at 30 mpg city and 40 mpg highway.

We covered the Si's new hardware, including its 200-hp, 2.0-liter engine, in a dedicated First Drive of that model, so let's move onto the hybrid. It also gets more guts, 23-percent more combined power than the 2005 Civic Hybrid.

The fourth generation of Honda's IMA (Integrated Motor Assist) system still consists of a 1.3-liter, single-overhead-cam four-cylinder gas engine (which is the car's primary power source) connected to an electric motor and a Continuously Variable Transmission. And a Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) battery pack still captures and stores electricity for the motor.

For the first time, however, the gas engine features a high-profile camshaft within its i-VTEC system. It kicks in at high rpm and increases output to a 93-hp peak at 6,000 rpm. That's 9-percent more than before. The electric motor provides up to 20 hp and 76 lb-ft of additional torque.

Mileage is up, too. Honda says it gets 50 mpg in the city or on the highway, which would give it a maximum driving range of over 600 miles. The improved efficiency is largely due to a third stage added to the i-VTEC and Variable Cylinder Management (VCM) system. The additional stage allows the computer to deactivate all four cylinders under deceleration and in steady state cruising situations. When the engine shuts down, the electric motor alone propels the car.

We briefly drove a Civic hybrid through the wide-open expanse of Joliet, Illinois, and found its new technology to be very much transparent and its newfound power welcome. On occasion you would be aware of the gas engine stopping and starting itself, but it's generally unobtrusive.

Better Handling
A new, stronger body structure with 35-percent more torsional rigidity gave Honda's suspension engineers a better place to start. They kept the front MacPherson strut suspension and the rear multilink layout, but all the parts are new and much of the geometry is changed.

In the front they added caster, reangled the struts and moved the steering box lower for more on-center steering feel and more off-center effort. In the back, new longer shocks are mounted closer to the wheels so they perform better throughout the range of suspension travel, and the aluminum rear shaved some unsprung weight.

To make the coupe feel sportier, it gets its own suspension tuning, with higher spring rates, stiffer dampers, and thicker antiroll bars.

Only the Si and the hybrid get Honda's excellent Electric Power Steering. The rest of the lineup uses a proven variable speed-sensitive rack and pinion hydraulic power steering system with a quick 13.73-to-1 ratio.

All Civics but the Si are equipped with 10.3-inch front disc brakes, but the hybrid, LX and DX models use 7.9-inch drums in the rear. EX trim-level cars get 10.2-inch rear discs. Every Civic gets a new four-channel ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, and Honda increased the size of the power brake booster for added pedal feel.

The hybrid and DX examples ride on standard 15-inch wheels and tires, while LX and EX get standard 17-inch rubber.

We sampled a coupe EX and a sedan LX, and both rode beautifully. Each felt tight and responsive and both were noticeably quieter out on the road than their predecessors. The coupe's shifter felt a little flimsy, but its clutch was easy to modulate, as were its brakes.

Still a Civic
It might not look like any Civic we've ever seen, and that funky dash is going to take a while to grow on us, but this is still a Civic. It's a well-made, very comfortable and very affordable car with strong performance and a fun-to-drive attitude.

Honda wants to sell 300,000 a year. That sound you hear is the iPod addicts lining up.

Used 2006 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 2006 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Si, Civic Hybrid, Civic Natural Gas. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Si 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M), DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M), EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5A), Si 2dr Coupe w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navi (1.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), DX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M), GX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A), DX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M), EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5A), EX 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5M), Si 2dr Coupe w/Navi, Summer Tires (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and EX 2dr Coupe w/Navigation System (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Honda Civic?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Honda Civic trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Honda Civic EX is priced between $3,450 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 45096 and207327 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Honda Civic LX is priced between $3,800 and$6,587 with odometer readings between 92070 and194199 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Honda Civic Si is priced between $6,500 and$6,999 with odometer readings between 137896 and161102 miles.
  • The Used 2006 Honda Civic Hybrid is priced between $2,980 and$2,980 with odometer readings between 117809 and117809 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Honda Civic for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2006 Civics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,980 and mileage as low as 45096 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Honda Civic.

Can't find a used 2006 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,539.

Find a used Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,624.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,811.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $21,458.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Honda Civic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Civic lease specials

