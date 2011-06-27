Vehicle overview

Though we are often left wondering why some things achieve immense popularity (Justin Bieber? Crocs?), sometimes folks get it absolutely right. Witness the 2011 Honda Civic. Ever since Ronny Reagan ran the country, the Civic has been the go-to small car choice for consumers, not only due to its legendary quality and reliability but also because of its fun-loving driving dynamics. The fact that it is offered in a range of flavors that would do Baskin-Robbins proud doesn't hurt either.

Through the years the Civic has grown, with today's version being about as big as a Honda Accord from 15 years ago. And it is no longer Honda's littlest car, as the petite Honda Fit and the hybrid Honda Insight are both smaller. But the character of the Civic remains unchanged; it's still agile, comfortable and efficient. Our only significant gripe regards the unavailability of a few desirable features on lower trim levels (notably the volume-selling LX), such as Bluetooth, stability control and rear disc brakes. And the styling within the cabin might not appeal to everybody, as the bi-level instrument panel combines digital and analog gauges into a self-consciously futuristic presentation.

A few quirks are forgiven in light of the Civic's impressive all-around character. As far as the aforementioned flavors, there's something here for everyone from the fuel-sipping Civic Hybrid and clean-burning natural-gas Civic GX to the high-performance Civic Si.

The sporty 2011 Mazda 3 is the Civic's strongest rival, offering performance that only the Civic Si can top, along with greater sophistication and the convenience of a hatchback model. The 2011 Volkswagen Golf and Jetta also perform well, offering more refinement even though their fuel economy (diesel excepted) is nothing to brag about. The 2011 Hyundai Elantra, 2011 Kia Forte and 2011 Subaru Impreza are also worth considering. And if you want a hybrid, we'd suggest the Toyota Prius over the somewhat pricey, slower and less functional Civic Hybrid.

But really, you can't go wrong with the justly popular Honda Civic.