Used 2006 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me
10,556 listings
- 97,585 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,250$1,459 Below Market
- 156,515 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900$1,694 Below Market
- 153,219 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999$1,673 Below Market
- 117,809 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,980$3,107 Below Market
- 213,605 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,521$719 Below Market
- 95,058 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,077
- 127,758 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$855 Below Market
- 132,299 miles
$5,725$444 Below Market
- 83,447 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,988$970 Below Market
- 99,033 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,136$811 Below Market
- 126,160 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,322$657 Below Market
- 165,191 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$778 Below Market
- 160,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,888
- 92,070 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,587$268 Below Market
- 148,880 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,295$296 Below Market
- 207,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995$269 Below Market
- 187,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,000$574 Below Market
- 103,747 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,750
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic
Read recent reviews for the Honda Civic
Alex Greene,09/01/2018
EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
If you are looking at older Civics, then it is obvious that you do not want a speed racer vehicle to take to the drag races on Saturday nights, nor do you want an ultra-luxurious Maybach with wine chillers in the dash. This car provides everything that you need in a compact economy car and will definitely fit your budget! I have had this vehicle since brand new and have never been disappointed. Here are a few key details that stand out on this vehicle- PROs: -Zippy: When new, car was surprisingly fun to drive. Now that it has 210K miles on the odometer, it is a little more sluggish with the acceleration/shifting and the suspension is harsher, but for such a small engine it actually surprised me. The seats are well bolstered and pretty comfy on drives less than 5 hours. -Maintenance: Extremely easy to conduct maintenance on just about every part in this car. Fluids and small parts are extremely cheap and prevalent in stores. The only things that I could not do myself from Youtube tutorials were the starter motor and water pump, and even then, they were both very cheap to replace. -MPG: 45MPG at 70mph even in old age. -Appearance: Still get compliments on appearance. Paint is great after 12 years. People think car is new. The looks won’t hold up to a sports car but it -Cargo Space: Has more than meets the eye. For a compact car I never have trouble fitting anything inside. CONS: -Road Noise: While not terrible at first, the longer you have the car the worse it will be. The doors and undercarriage have very little insulation and the seals around doors will start to leak after many miles. You cannot get luxury noise-reducing tires small enough to fit. -Sound System: Speakers are weak in base model. Will leave you wanting more.-Visibility: While vertical visibility is outstanding thanks to the extremely large windshield, horizontal visibility is lackluster due to the overly bulky A-pillars. Please watch for cyclists. -Undercarriage: The front undercarriage is low and will get torn off. I don’t know anyone who has not ziptied their front end back on. -A/C: The A/C is fine up until it is about 105 outside. If you don’t drive in this weather, then you will be happy. Otherwise, the system cannot keep up. Other than what I have listed here, the car meets the standards of what an economy car should provide. If it had more insulation and a better speaker system then I would keep mine forever. I highly recommend it over any other (older) compact sedan on the market. If you keep up on the normal maintenance and detail the vehicle properly when needed then you can keep this bad boy running forever!
