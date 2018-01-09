Used 2006 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

10,556 listings
Civic Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,556 listings
  • 2006 Honda Civic LX in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Honda Civic LX

    97,585 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,250

    $1,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic LX in Black
    used

    2006 Honda Civic LX

    156,515 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $3,900

    $1,694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Honda Civic LX

    153,219 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,999

    $1,673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2006 Honda Civic Hybrid

    117,809 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,980

    $3,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Honda Civic LX

    213,605 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,521

    $719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic EX in Black
    used

    2006 Honda Civic EX

    95,058 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,077

    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic EX in White
    used

    2006 Honda Civic EX

    127,758 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,500

    $855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic LX in Gray
    used

    2006 Honda Civic LX

    132,299 miles
    Good Deal

    $5,725

    $444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic EX in Gray
    used

    2006 Honda Civic EX

    83,447 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,988

    $970 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic EX in Gray
    used

    2006 Honda Civic EX

    99,033 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,136

    $811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Honda Civic LX

    126,160 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,322

    $657 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Honda Civic EX

    165,191 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,995

    $778 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic EX in Gray
    used

    2006 Honda Civic EX

    160,032 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,888

    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Honda Civic LX

    92,070 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,587

    $268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Honda Civic LX

    148,880 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $5,295

    $296 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic EX in Gray
    used

    2006 Honda Civic EX

    207,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,995

    $269 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic EX in Black
    used

    2006 Honda Civic EX

    187,416 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,000

    $574 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Honda Civic EX
    used

    2006 Honda Civic EX

    103,747 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,750

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8905 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Exactly what you want in a budget sedan!
Alex Greene,09/01/2018
EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
If you are looking at older Civics, then it is obvious that you do not want a speed racer vehicle to take to the drag races on Saturday nights, nor do you want an ultra-luxurious Maybach with wine chillers in the dash. This car provides everything that you need in a compact economy car and will definitely fit your budget! I have had this vehicle since brand new and have never been disappointed. Here are a few key details that stand out on this vehicle- PROs: -Zippy: When new, car was surprisingly fun to drive. Now that it has 210K miles on the odometer, it is a little more sluggish with the acceleration/shifting and the suspension is harsher, but for such a small engine it actually surprised me. The seats are well bolstered and pretty comfy on drives less than 5 hours. -Maintenance: Extremely easy to conduct maintenance on just about every part in this car. Fluids and small parts are extremely cheap and prevalent in stores. The only things that I could not do myself from Youtube tutorials were the starter motor and water pump, and even then, they were both very cheap to replace. -MPG: 45MPG at 70mph even in old age. -Appearance: Still get compliments on appearance. Paint is great after 12 years. People think car is new. The looks won’t hold up to a sports car but it -Cargo Space: Has more than meets the eye. For a compact car I never have trouble fitting anything inside. CONS: -Road Noise: While not terrible at first, the longer you have the car the worse it will be. The doors and undercarriage have very little insulation and the seals around doors will start to leak after many miles. You cannot get luxury noise-reducing tires small enough to fit. -Sound System: Speakers are weak in base model. Will leave you wanting more.-Visibility: While vertical visibility is outstanding thanks to the extremely large windshield, horizontal visibility is lackluster due to the overly bulky A-pillars. Please watch for cyclists. -Undercarriage: The front undercarriage is low and will get torn off. I don’t know anyone who has not ziptied their front end back on. -A/C: The A/C is fine up until it is about 105 outside. If you don’t drive in this weather, then you will be happy. Otherwise, the system cannot keep up. Other than what I have listed here, the car meets the standards of what an economy car should provide. If it had more insulation and a better speaker system then I would keep mine forever. I highly recommend it over any other (older) compact sedan on the market. If you keep up on the normal maintenance and detail the vehicle properly when needed then you can keep this bad boy running forever!
