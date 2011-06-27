  1. Home
1992 Honda Civic Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A driver airbag is standard on all new Civics. Unfortunately, the wagon body style is dropped from the lineup. VTEC power is available by way of the top-end EX model. All sedans now have power steering added to their standard equipment list.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Honda Civic.

5(69%)
4(28%)
3(1%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.6
64 reviews
64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One owner Civic VX
Kenneth Hausmann,06/28/2016
VX 2dr Hatchback
I bought this car new in 1992 knowing almost nothing about Honda. I got it because it had 92 hp instead of the paltry 70 the CX and DX had. It also had cloth seats, aluminum wheels, and about 5 more mpg. I planned to sell it when my 1969 Mustang came out of restoration shop but fell in love with the car. I added the cargo cover, cruise control, intermittent wipers, body side moldings, floor mats, rear speakers from an SI, tinted windows, factory clock, the tall console with pad, which is essential for a comfortable driving position, and AMFM CD with Sirius. The car is easy to maintain, gets about 43 city and 50 hwy. On one trip to Iowa, I filled up the 10 gallon tank in Austin, TX and drove to El Dorado Kansas, where I put 9.6 gallons in. That averaged 57.7 mpg, driving at 65 mph. I have never gotten less than 42 mpg, and that was in summer, AC blasting, in city traffic. I just brought it in to have it rebuilt at 489k. I will never sell this car. I painted it once and the interior is still very good. I wonder how many people have a one owner VX? I just found out how many were made. 1992 219,228 Civics produced, 3889 VX 1.77% 1993 255,579 Civics produced, 2622 VX 1.02% 1994 267,023 Civics produced, 3359 VX 1.25% 1995 289,435 Civics produced, 2218 VX 0.76% Total 1,031,265 Civics produced, 12,088 VX 1.17% They are very rare, and unmolested original examples are almost impossible to find, but are worth the trouble. Just another update as of 10/13/2019, the car now has 575,000 miles and is running beautifully after the engine rebuild a few years ago.
DTD
harrowing_lane,09/14/2012
I drove this car until it died. I got the car in 1998 and I got my 350 dollars out of it that I definitely owe Honda some money (Don't tell them that). The car currently has 298000 miles on it. They really don't make cars like that anymore. Sometimes it was really hard to start but always kept me safe. I drove this car from NY to PA, TN, IN, GA, SC, FL, CT, OH to name a few places. I loved my car rust and all. The thing is the engine is still alive and kicking .Thing is the car will fall apart but the engine is really built to last. Its just water is coming in now and the alternator has finally died. Bottom line if I could get a semi new 1992 Honda Civic. I would buy it yesterday.
Finally, a place to praise her!
Ray C,11/29/2005
Purchasing her was a nightmare, but owning her is a dream. This car has seen: 5 roundtrip treks from Chicago to L.A., plowed through 2 ft deep snow (clearing a path for a Blazer for 4 miles), ran into the side of a mountain (friend borrowed her), carried everything I owned as a bachelor, beats camaros through intersections (then loses a block later, lol), looks great, runs better, and is still ready for more. I realize no one will probably see this because of the year, but she is worth the effort to type a few words of praise. I will look back on the time i owned her, and smile. I will always compare future cars to her. My children will drive Civic HB's as their startup cars if I can convince them.
Fun, Solid, and Great MPG
LT,08/01/2009
This car is a lot of fun to drive around Chicago. The light weight, the 5-speed manual, the 1.5 liter engine, and the tight handling make it feel sporty. Low maintenance. High MPG. The body is solid but starting to rust a bit around the rear wheel wells. After a wash and wax, I get offers from random people on the street to buy it. Just can't bring myself to replace it. Honda really did this one right.
Features & Specs

MPG
30 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
35 city / 43 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
70 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
39 city / 49 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
102 hp @ 5900 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

