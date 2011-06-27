  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(172)
1999 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomier than many cars in this class, the 1999 Honda Civic sedan has agreeable levels of comfort in any trim level.
  • Antilock brakes should be available on more than one trim level.
List Price
$1,499
Used Civic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

More than two decades ago, Honda introduced the Civic. It was a small, anonymous, unassuming car, competing in a market saturated by mammoth sedans sporting ornate chrome, garish styling treatments, and acres of sheetmetal. The producers of these defunct dinosaurs didn't bat an eye at Honda's fuel sipping entry, despite the fuel crisis of 1973. Big mistake.

Since then, Americans have seen four generations of the Civic come and go, each much improved over the previous model, and each becoming immensely popular with consumers. 1996 brought us a new generation; certainly improved but not so much so that we'd consider it revolutionary. Available in hatchback, sedan and coupe body styles, Honda has heeded customers who claimed the 1992-1995 Civic was too sporty looking. A grille was tacked on up front, sheetmetal contours provide a squarish profile, and larger rear taillamps give the Civic a more conservative look. Sedans, coupes and hatchbacks have been given more individualistic styling themes, with the hatchback retaining honors as most odd among the trio.

Dual airbags are part of the package, with antilock brakes standard on EX sedan and coupe models equipped with an automatic transmission. HX coupes carry through with an available continuously variable transmission, making it the most interesting Civic offered, unless you count the new Si. Available in coupe format only, the Si is powered by a high-strung 160-horsepower VTEC motor that can sling the Civic to 60-mph in just seven seconds.

Four different versions of the 1.6-liter SOHC four-cylinder aluminum engine are available on the Civic. The most common variety has an output of 106 horsepower at 6,200 rpm. EX models get 127 VTEC-inspired horsepower at 6,600 rpm, and the HX Coupe uses an economical VTEC-E engine with 115 horsepower at 6,300 rpm. Si coupes make 160 horsepower at a lofty 7600 rpm.

The Civic has few shortcomings, aside from its anonymous personality. Hondas tend to be on the expensive end of the scale when new, but over time, they are a far better value than most of their contemporaries. The Civic is no exception to the rule. It is a car for people who don't enjoy repair shop waiting rooms. It is a car that holds its resale value better than most of the cars it competes with. It is a car that easily endears itself to its owner.

The Civic is a solid buy. For those who like a bit of spice in their commute, try the EX version of the coupe. Want a fuel miser? The HX coupe is your car, getting up to 44 mpg. Strict budgets demand a look at the CX, while sedans are aimed more at the creature comfort side of the scale. Style-conscious buyers will go for the svelte coupe, or the suave EX sedan. Whatever your needs, Honda offers a Civic that will meet them - that is, unless your needs include towing trailers or carrying a family of five.

1999 Highlights

The 1999 Honda Civic gets new front and rear styling as well as an improved instrument panel. The DX trim gets a rear wiper and washer, a cargo cover and a low-fuel warning light. A hot-rod Si model is introduced midyear with a 160-hp VTEC engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Honda Civic.

5(75%)
4(19%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
172 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 172 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Civic LX best engineered car I have ever seen.
hans_pcguy,06/29/2014
I was a mechanic previously. I bought a 1999 Civic new when I worked as a process server in Boston MA. I drove 200 mi per day for the first year. I got in a total accident with 2,400 miles on the car and the insurance wouldn't replace it. They paid more than new car price fixing it. I kept it. It now has 230k mi. Not only have I never had problems with it, as a mechanic I do my own maintenance. It is the easiest car I have ever worked on. Front brakes take me 15 minutes. The only work that was at all difficult for me was timing belt (the crank pulley bolt is hard to get loose.) With 230k miles I still only have to change oil (synthetic every 5 to 8k miles) never need to add oil!
I Love Everything About This Car
maddogca,01/03/2013
It was my very first car in high school and it has been in the family since my dad bought it brand new. This car was probably the best car I have ever owned! The vehicle is so reliable that you have to try really hard to destroy these things. The seats are so plush and so comfortable, if I ever buy a car with cloth seating, it would be that car! The gas mileage is also quite impressive on these cars. Why I ever got rid of it, I will never know.
Most reliable car I've had
Ellery,06/23/2010
Purchased my 99 Civic EX with 60,000 miles from a dealership in 2003. Over 7 years later she's still running like a champ at 190,000 miles. I've only had to replace the belts once and have the routine oil changes and fluid flushes. She has survived three minor accidents without damaging anything mechanical - just the window controls/trunk seals aren't up to snuff now. Hoping she makes another 100,000! You can't beat the value/longevity of this vehicle!
excellent car
Mark,08/06/2005
Honda is an amazing automobile. I will only buy Honda vehicles. I have owned and had American made cars and none outperformed Honda. I used to be a Nissan mechanic and always said a car is a car and as long as you give regular maintenance the car will perform like any other. I was wrong! After owning 10 american and foreign made cars and trucks and bought my 11th car (Honda Civic) I knew I had a great car. After driving almost seven years I can say besides normal wear and tear like brakes, oil change, coolant, timing belt, wiper blades, tires, etc... I have never had any other problems except for 02 sensor.
See all 172 reviews of the 1999 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
106 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
127 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
30 city / 38 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 7600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 1999 Honda Civic
More About This Model

Ask any teenager in California what type of car he would like most, and chances are good that you will hear the Honda Civic mentioned. The Honda Civic is to '90s youth car culture what '34 Fords and '57 Chevys were to hot rodders in the first half of this century-cheap thrills in an easy-to-modify package. Take a drive down the Harbor Freeway in Los Angeles to see what we mean, the preponderance of lowered, spoiler-clad Civics with droning exhaust notes and pounding stereo systems speaks volumes about California's Honda-crazed youth.

Like the hot rods of yesteryear, the Honda Civics of the X and Y generations are often cobbled together rattletraps that are more flash than substance. Noisy exhaust systems, amateurish paint jobs, garish body kits, and bright chrome wheels with low-profile tires are sometimes the only defining characteristics of this new breed of road racer. Nevertheless, there are plenty of young enthusiasts who take the latest wave of stoplight drag racing seriously, and some of their pint-sized pocket rockets can eat dad's '68 Camaro for lunch.

While Nissan, Toyota and Mitsubishi have all had some success with hot hatchbacks and coupes, Honda has ruled the Asian-import sport segment since creating it with the 1983 Civic 1500 S. Upon its introduction, the Civic 1500 S showed that there were more to inexpensive Japanese imports than high gas mileage and a low sticker price. The Civic 1500 S introduced a whole new dynamic to American street racing; namely, that there is more to speed than cubic inches.

Two years after the Civic 1500 S was released, Honda stormed the compact scene with the Civic Si and CRX Si. Featuring a fuel-injected SOHC engine, the first ever in a Civic, the Civic and CRX Si models gave speed-hungry American teenagers an alternative to cumbersome, gas-hogging Ford Mustang 5.0s and trouble-prone Volkswagen GTi's. Wildly popular from the outset, these hot hatches proved to be fun, stylish, and most importantly, durable. Year after year, the little Hondas stood the test of time, zipping along with the tach needle buried in the red zone for countless trouble-free miles.

It didn't take long for kids to figure out that while factory Hondas were fun, they could be improved with a little Yankee ingenuity. Out came the wrenches, air guns and bondo, and on went turbochargers, alloy wheels, nitrous kits and rocker panels. During the past decade, many aspiring engine and suspension tuners have wrought their magic on these little 1.5-liter Hondas, some improving them, others just adding a dash of personality.

For awhile, Honda dropped out of the factory-tuned game, merely supplying buyers with a stable, reliable platform on which to work their go-fast voodoo. All of those aftermarket suppliers' sales must have had Honda's accountants seeing dollar signs, because this year Honda has jumped squarely back into the factory-prepared pocket-rocket segment with the Civic Si coupe.

The result is a VTEC-infused Civic that makes 160 horsepower at a nosebleed-inducing 7600 rpm. Fast? You bet! And it comes straight from the factory that way with a full warranty and no headaches.

The heart of the Civic Si is its 1.6-liter motor, a familiar sight for you Honda fans out there that last saw it used in the now-defunct Honda del Sol VTEC roadster. Like many of Honda's high-revving engines, power in this DOHC unit doesn't come on until the tach needle swings past the 10-o'clock mark, rewarding late-shifting drivers with a powerful punch that could draw a smile out of Kenneth Starr at a Bill Clinton pep rally. The only complaint we have about this engine is its weak torque output. Peaking at 111-foot-pounds of twist action at 7,000 rpm, the Civic Si's motor requires plenty of attention during acceleration.

Other modifications to the Civic Si include suspension upgrades built around stiffer springs, front and rear anti-roll bars, and a tower brace, all of which work to give the Civic Si a flat, neutral cornering attitude that won't send your passengers groping for the Dramamine when the road gets curvy.

The Civic Si also gets bigger wheels, tires and brakes than regular Civics, giving the Si excellent grip and stopping power in most circumstances. We say most, however, because Honda chose not to equip the Civic Si with antilock brakes, an obvious misstep for an otherwise serious entrant into the entry-level sports car market. Since we were driving an early-build model of the Civic Si, and press kits were not yet available, we weren't aware that the car didn't have antilock brakes until our editor-in-chief found himself coping with a locked-up right front wheel on a stomach-churning stretch of mountain road near Julian, Calif. Oops, guess that will teach him to conduct the brake test first.

Honda used the less-is-more design approach with the Civic Si, restraining themselves as they strolled through the parts warehouse looking for ways to distinguish visually the Si from its HX and EX brethren. The look they came up with is attractive and stealthy at the same time. What attentive viewers will notice first is what the Si doesn't have: no decklid spoiler, no fog lamps, and no tacky graphics; just a nice set of 15-inch wheels, a mild chin spoiler, inoffensive side sills, and a tasteful badge or two. Is Honda aiming this car at a slightly older market, or are they just leaving the wild stuff to the kids who will want to do their cars up in their own, ahem, special way? We don't know and we don't care. The looks of this car suit us just fine.

Driving the Civic Si is fun, yet somewhat unusual. It takes awhile getting used to letting the engine run up to 6,800 rpm before shifting. Likewise, it takes time adjusting to the racket that a lightweight car with a beehive engine makes when racing to redline. After a few trips in the Si, however, we got used to sensation and learned to relish the turbo-like power the VTEC engine provides. We also came to love the car's precise steering and easy shift action. The Civic's handling abilities quickly gained our confidence, thanks to the car's ease of operation.

The interior of the Si is standard-issue Civic with a few thoughtful touches. The driver's seat features a tilt adjustment for the bottom cushion, and the seats themselves are supportive. Other nice features include a standard CD player, sunroof, power windows and door locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, air conditioning and cruise control. The red-faced instrument markings are an Si-exclusive that we could do without; we think they look childish and out of place in this otherwise well-sorted interior.

The Civic Si is a serious sports car with a none-too-serious price tag. Priced $4,000 less than competitors from Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, and sister-division Acura, the sub-18K Civic Si offers grown-up performance at a mall-job price. What are you waiting for, dude? The line for the new Si starts behind the guy with the nose ring.

Used 1999 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 1999 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Si, Civic Hatchback. Available styles include VP 4dr Sedan, DX 2dr Hatchback, DX 2dr Coupe, LX 4dr Sedan, EX 2dr Coupe, HX 2dr Coupe, Si 2dr Coupe, EX 4dr Sedan, CX 2dr Hatchback, and DX 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Honda Civic?

Price comparisons for Used 1999 Honda Civic trim styles:

  • The Used 1999 Honda Civic DX is priced between $1,499 and$1,499 with odometer readings between 132803 and132803 miles.

Which used 1999 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Can't find a used 1999 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,484.

Find a used Honda for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $15,038.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,600.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,950.

