  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Civic
  4. Used 2017 Honda Civic
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
4.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(179)
Appraise this car

2017 Honda Civic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy and performance from turbocharged engines
  • Ride quality expertly balances comfort and athleticism
  • Many available advanced technology and safety features
  • Roomy cabin with high-quality materials
  • Touchscreen interface is confusing and slow to respond to inputs
  • Overly vigilant forward collision warning system is frustrating
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Honda Civic for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$12,999 - $22,998
Used Civic for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Civic does Edmunds recommend?

Any 2017 Honda Civic powered by the superb turbocharged 1.5-liter engine will be a good choice by our standards. If you're looking for the most equipment for your money, the EX-T trim makes for quite a good value. It includes available features for the Civic such as remote start and the LaneWatch blind-spot camera. A base Civic such as the LX is certainly appealing, and the standard 2.0-liter engine is fine, but the extra power and fuel economy gained with the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine are worth the price.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.5 / 5

Redesigned just a year ago, the 2017 Honda Civic has re-established its standing as a no-brainer choice for a small car. Think of it this way: Are you interested in impressive fuel economy and/or class-leading acceleration? Yep, the Civic's got that. What about a comfortable, roomy interior filled with upscale materials? Check. Do you want something livelier than the typical sedan? Well, Honda's got coupe and new hatchback body styles on offer for 2017, plus the new performance-focused Si and Type R variants.

An excellent all-arounder, the newest Civic drives well no matter which version you pick. Out on the highway, the Civic offers a composed ride quality that doesn't get overly floaty or harsh. Honda has also packed in plenty of the latest technology, from smartphone integration to advanced driver aids that can help you avoid accidents. No matter how you look at it, the 2017 Honda Civic is one of the best cars in its class.

What's it like to live with?

The Honda Civic has long been one of the better compact cars, but its 2016 redesign was nothing short of game-changing. Not only did it help revitalize the Civic nameplate, it shifted our expectations of what a compact car could be. This generation Civic is well regarded for its spacious cabin, excellent ride quality, upscale interior materials and superb handling. We're also smitten with its powerful and efficient turbocharged engine. We liked it so much, in fact, that we plunked down our own money to buy one. To read about our experiences with a top-of-the-line Touring sedan, read our long-term Civic test. Note that while we tested a 2016 Civic, all of our observations still apply to the 2017 model.

2017 Honda Civic models

The 2017 Honda Civic is a compact car offered as a sedan, coupe or hatchback. The sedan is available in six different trim levels: LX, EX, EX-T, EX-L, Touring and Si. There are also three hatchback-specific trims: Sport, Sport Touring and Type R.

Though it may be the base trim, the standard Civic LX comes with a lot of equipment for the money. Standard equipment includes a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (158 horsepower, 138 pound-feet of torque), a six speed manual transmission (a continuously variable transmission is also available), 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, full power accessories, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, cruise control, an expanded-view driver side mirror, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and manual front seats with driver height adjustment. Electronics features include a 5-inch central display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth (phone and audio), and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port.

For the hatchback, the Sport comes with the LX equipment plus a more powerful version of the turbocharged engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a center-outlet dual exhaust, aerodynamic bodywork, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

The standard LX is nice enough, but if you'd like a bit more in-car tech and a few more basic creature comforts, then step up to the EX. The EX builds off the base LX, but it adds the CVT as standard along with a sunroof, heated side mirrors, a rear center armrest with cupholders, an eight-speaker audio system with dual USB ports, Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot camera, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry with remote start, and a 7-inch touchscreen interface with satellite radio, Pandora compatibility, HondaLink smartphone integration and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration (including app-based navigation).

Stepping up to the EX-T gets you one of the Civic's best items, the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (174 hp, 167 lb-ft). It also comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or an optional CVT (174 hp, 162 lb-ft). Thanks to impressive acceleration and big fuel economy numbers, the turbocharged four-cylinder is enough reason alone to buy an EX-T Civic or above, but the EX-T also adds foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control and heated front seats.

Right near the top of the heap is the EX-L, which gets the CVT and upgrades to leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an integrated navigation system.

The hatchback-only Sport Touring essentially builds off the regular Sport trim and adds different 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic wipers, a four-way power passenger seat, heated rear seats and a 12-speaker audio system. Also standard is a Honda Sensing safety package that includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane departure intervention, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. You can get the Honda Sensing safety package as an option on the other Civic trim levels.

The Touring trim level (for the sedan) essentially comes with the same equipment as the Sport Touring hatchback, but the stereo has 10 speakers instead of 12.

The Si is a midlevel performance version of the Civic that comes as a coupe or sedan, both with a more powerful version of the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (205 hp, 192 lb-ft). A six-speed manual is the only transmission offered. Standard equipment is similar to what Honda has on the EX-T trim, but you also get a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, bigger front brakes, a limited-slip front differential, a unique rear spoiler, Si branded seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, the 10-speaker stereo, and a unique instrument panel with faux carbon-fiber surfaces.

For detailed Civic Si information and driving impressions, please read our First Drive Si review.

At the top of the performance ladder for the Civic is the hatchback-only Type R. It is equipped much like the Sport Touring trim level, but it gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (306 hp, 285 lb-ft). Like the Si, it is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. Other additions include 20-inch wheels with high-performance tires, bigger front and rear brakes, a massive rear wing, a Type R-specific suspension with adaptive dampers, and special interior and exterior styling enhancements. 

You can also learn more about the new Type R in our First Drive Type R review.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2016 Honda Civic Touring Sedan (1.5L 4-cyl. turbo; CVT automatic). You can also get separate and detailed impressions in our First Drives of the Civic Si and Civic Type R.

Driving

5.0
The 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, available or standard on all but the base LX trim, is unusual in its sound and power delivery for a Honda engine, but it delivers best-in-class power and fuel economy. It's worth the extra money.

Acceleration

4.5
Some may dislike the nontraditional aspect of the CVT, but with the 1.5-liter turbo-four it contributes to a best-in-class 0-to-60 mph time of 6.7 seconds. It feels quick in real-world driving thanks to ample, steady low-end power. In contrast, the 2.0-liter paired with the CVT is a bit sluggish.

Braking

5.0
The days of underpowered, quickly fading Honda brakes are over. When we tested the Civic's emergency braking from 60 mph to a complete stop, it did it in a short 117 feet. In traffic, the brakes are firm and easily modulated, and the pedal has excellent feel.

Steering

5.0
There's less feel and feedback in this Civic than with past Honda steering, but by current class standards, it is very good. The steering wheel feels precise and natural, with spot-on, consistent weighting.

Handling

4.5
Around turns, body roll is controlled and left-right transitions are handled nicely. It feels playful, and there's a lot of freedom and control for the driver — its well-tuned stability system doesn't quash the fun. Grippier tires would make it even better.

Drivability

3.5
The Civic's CVT simulates gears only in foot-to-floor acceleration (we didn't feel it otherwise), and its Sport mode could hold revs better up and down hills. Honda Sensing's collision warning system is hyperactive. Otherwise this car is pretty easy to drive.

Comfort

4.5
Previous Civics were known for their loud cabins, firm rides and less-than-friendly seats for tall folks. No more with the newest Civic, which suddenly feels like a shrunken Accord. The improvements make it more well-rounded and as well-suited to long trips as short ones.

Seat comfort

4.5
The available eight-way power driver seat offers a huge range of motion, making it very comfortable for a wide variety of driver heights. They are a bit firm, but they hold you in place well during cornering and they're good over long distances.

Ride comfort

5.0
Like a German car, you feel every road imperfection in the Civic, but impacts are very well damped. Big undulations, especially mid-corner, are handled with impeccable control. Not one iota of float. It feels like a bigger, more refined car.

Noise & vibration

3.5
The turbocharged engine has a very un-Honda-like growl to it, and the CVT causes a light drone when accelerating. Otherwise, wind and road noise is kept in check far better than the overly loud Hondas of the not-so-distant past.

Interior

4.5
Honda's touchscreen interface can be annoying to use, and those of most competitors are better. Beyond that, the Civic delivers a large, versatile cabin for both people and their things. The front center console design is extremely clever.

Ease of use

2.5
The 7-inch touchscreen on most trims is easily reached (as all controls are), but it can be a bit maddening. There are confusing menus, too-small buttons and slow response times. Also, the transition between Apple/Android controls and the Honda system is convoluted.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
The rear doors are wide and open wide, making it easy to climb in — or install a child seat. This most recent Civic sedan has more of a sloped roof than before, so be mindful of your head. We found no issues getting in or out up front. All of the doors are very light and open and close easily.

Driving position

4.0
Thanks to highly adjustable seats, a standard tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and generally good seating position, it's easy to find a comfortable place to sit inside the Civic.

Roominess

5.0
The Civic's large backseat means even 6-foot-tall adults can sit in both the front and backseat with sufficient leg- and headroom. The available eight-way power driver seat aids front seat room tremendously. Even with the optional sunroof, there's plenty of front headroom.

Visibility

4.0
The newest Civic is less boxy than previous generations and the downward roof slant reduces rear quarter views slightly. Still a great view ahead, though. Big side mirrors and a standard rearview camera help out, too.

Quality

5.0
The Honda Civic we tested in Touring trim actually looks/feels more expensive than it is and challenges even Acura quality. All trims have top-notch materials everywhere (plus cloth or stitched imitation leather on center console) and typically tight Honda construction.

Utility

5.0
The 2017 Honda Civic has lots of space, and it uses it well. Everything is packaged in a way that you can store plenty of small items in the cabin as well as several large suitcases in the trunk.

Small-item storage

5.0
The clever, multilevel and configurable center console has movable cupholders (sadly not anti-tip) and a smartly designed area for smartphones. All four doors have large pockets for small item storage as well.

Cargo space

5.0
The sedan's trunk measures a whopping 15.1 cubic feet. The opening for the trunk is wide (but not very tall), which makes it simple to load large items.

Technology

The Civic's no-knob volume system is always frustrating, and smartphone integration is also disappointing. We've also found reliability issues in our long-term test of the Civic's HondaLink system. What's more, the adaptive cruise control is a bit too quick to react in traffic.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.5 / 5
Driving5.0
Comfort4.5
Interior4.5
Utility5.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Honda Civic.

5(67%)
4(19%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(3%)
4.4
179 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 179 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Former Acura TSX Owner
Dan S,12/26/2016
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
My beloved 6-speed manual transmission TSX was over nine years old and enough little things were going wrong with it that it was time for a new car. With a house to remodel and kids in extracurricular activities I couldn't afford a luxury (or even sorta-luxury) performance sedan. So I was looking for a practical, reliable commuter car with an automatic transmission I could hand off to my daughter in 5 years when it's paid off and she's 16. Being a Honda/Toyota guy this made me think about a Civic. I got the EX-L since I could at least get a nicer Civic in my price range. I was expecting a major step down from my TSX, but this Civic (which I viewed as a necessity/compromise and wasn't really excited to purchase) has slowly been impressing me. In Eco mode it's the gutless wonder you expect a Civic to be but if you really stomp on the gas or take it out of Eco mode or even put it in sport mode that combination of 1.5L turbo and CVT transmission make it go right now. The 6-speed stick shift was one of my favorite things about my TSX but this Civic always seems to be in the right gear and I don't notice any clunky downshifting or lag when I press the gas. Handling is good (Honda always does that better than Toyota IMO) but then of course that makes for a rougher ride. I drove on an old patch of the 57 and got shaken and stirred. That's when you know you're in a Civic the most. The interior is pretty nice. I'm 6'2" and I fit OK but to get the most out of the legroom I have to crank the back of the seat all the way down because it goes down and back at the same time. So I pretty much have to fall down into the seat. In the end I think I'll miss my TSX's driver's seat the most, especially it's lumbar support. Sitting so low is made up for by the excellent rear-view camera and right-mirror camera. I'm using Android Auto with the Civic and the Navi is GREAT, so don't shell out extra for Honda's navi. Google Play Music found my music and playlists on my phone with no work from me but it doesn't play my podcasts. It seems like it's possible, but I haven't figured it out yet (I used Rocket Player and Doggcatcher before but Android Auto won't "channel" them through the car). Speaking of music, I'm iffy on the stereo system. The Civic has lots of speakers and very clear sound but not much oomph on the low end. I've turned down the treble, turned up the bass and shifted the balance rearward but it's still not as good as default settings were on my TSX. Interior storage cubbies are weird but plentiful. There's room for your cups, phone, sunglasses, gum, etc. but it may be down a cave and around a corner and a little dangerous to try to get at while you are driving. Overall I like this car. It doesn't come with a lot of bragging rights (I'm a 42-year old family man, though... In my twenties I probably would have been a LOT more proud of it) but my wife really likes having a fun-to-drive car back in the family for her (she doesn't drive stick and our other car is a minivan) and the best compliment I can give this Civic is that given its relative comfort (as long as my youngest can still fit behind me) and WAY better gas mileage than the minivan, it has become the weekend family commuter car, so long as we're not going to Costco or Home Depot. I wasn't expecting that to happen. I thought the Civic would be too small and too dull to want to drive any more than necessary but it has turned out to be a great not-so-little family car and it's getting lots of use. Two end notes: 1. Sorry this review has no paragraph breaks, the online form is not allowing me to hit enter. 2. Gas mileage includes driving over hills to work every day.
Honda's Winner
tony j,04/11/2016
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Great car with euro styling not a typical boring japanese style of the past models, fun to drive, relatively quiet inside, lots of features even on base LX model. Handsfree blutooth phone connection works well with most phones including older generation LG G2, even budget Blu phones. I like the smaller screen on the LX model and has everything I would need and is easy to navigate plus it has good 'ole dials for selection and volume control which is what I prefer instead of ackward touch screen volume control on upper models. I am 6'2" and there is plenty of leg room in front and in back seats. Very good size trunk also. Acceleration is more than plenty with one or two people on board, with four adults however you can feel a slowdown. Blind spot visibility may take a week or so of getting used to due to sloping rear coupe type shape especially if you are coming from more boxy sedan designs. My MPG is roughly around 29mpg but I drive over 90% city and like zippier acceleration more often than not. With Econ mode turned on I tested and was getting 33-34mpg in city which is pretty good. On freeway it can easily do 40-43mpg.
Wow !!
kris turner,01/05/2017
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I have a 2007 Honda Civic. I researched the 2017 Hatchback before purchase. I've had it for a few days and love it! It feels solid and surprisingly the acceleration has pep! I'm not computer savvy but have been able to navigate the computer controls and settings with ease. I got the EX model. Just don't get suckered in at the dealer! Read Edmunds advice on B.S. Fees at the dealer and other new car buying advice. Also don't go over 3% of invoice price! If the dealer doesn't want to negotiate go to another one. I'm a female and went in on my own and told them exactly what I would pay and not pay. I was firm and they knew it. I got my new Hatchback with the price I wanted to pay!
Love The Ride
Howie B.,04/09/2016
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have owned the Touring model for one month and use it for a weekly commute of 145 miles each way. I have enjoyed every mile. Great car to own and I have been driving for over 42 years. Owned a lot of different sport and luxury cars over the years and this is a nice combo of both. The Touring model is a few thousand more, but if I would not have purchased the Touring model, I would have always regretted it later. So far averaging 42 miles per gallon (as advertised), with a bit of a heavy foot... fun to take to the mountains (I live an hour west of Lake Tahoe) in Sport mode, but for my commute I use the Econ setting. Highly Recommend. Enjoy......
See all 179 reviews of the 2017 Honda Civic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
31 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
31 city / 40 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
32 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
174 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
32 city / 42 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
174 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Honda Civic features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Civic models:

Honda Sensing
A safety package that adds adaptive cruise control, lane departure intervention, and forward collision warning with emergency braking.
Top Safety Scores
Both the government and the independent IIHS safety tests resulted in top ratings for the Civic in every possible category.
Honda LaneWatch
A blind-spot camera for the passenger side of the car, Honda LaneWatch helps you see the right side of your car for passing and merging maneuvers.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Honda Civic

Used 2017 Honda Civic Overview

The Used 2017 Honda Civic is offered in the following submodels: Civic Sedan, Civic Coupe, Civic Si, Civic Type R, Civic Hatchback, Civic Si w/Summer Tires. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), EX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation and Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Si 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Si 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Type R 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), EX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr Hatchback w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), EX-T 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX-P 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Sport Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-T 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT), LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl CVT), Touring 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), EX-T 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M), EX 4dr Sedan w/Honda Sensing (2.0L 4cyl CVT), EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LX 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M), LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and LX 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Honda Civic?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Honda Civic trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Honda Civic LX is priced between $12,999 and$19,998 with odometer readings between 4563 and132374 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Civic EX is priced between $12,999 and$20,988 with odometer readings between 7939 and131123 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-T is priced between $15,795 and$20,618 with odometer readings between 7324 and75188 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-L is priced between $17,298 and$22,825 with odometer readings between 1524 and81902 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Civic Sport is priced between $16,407 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 15702 and95414 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Civic Si is priced between $18,876 and$22,998 with odometer readings between 27021 and58370 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Civic LX-P is priced between $15,358 and$17,695 with odometer readings between 15848 and58368 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Civic Touring is priced between $17,991 and$21,000 with odometer readings between 23017 and62565 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Civic Sport Touring is priced between $21,000 and$24,998 with odometer readings between 23779 and37112 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Honda Civic Type R is priced between $36,500 and$36,500 with odometer readings between 9452 and9452 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Honda Civics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Honda Civic for sale near. There are currently 341 used and CPO 2017 Civics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,999 and mileage as low as 1524 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Honda Civic.

Can't find a used 2017 Honda Civics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Civic for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,614.

Find a used Honda for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,050.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,714.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,209.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Honda Civic?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Civic lease specials

Related Used 2017 Honda Civic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles