2017 Honda Civic Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent fuel economy and performance from turbocharged engines
- Ride quality expertly balances comfort and athleticism
- Many available advanced technology and safety features
- Roomy cabin with high-quality materials
- Touchscreen interface is confusing and slow to respond to inputs
- Overly vigilant forward collision warning system is frustrating
Which Civic does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Redesigned just a year ago, the 2017 Honda Civic has re-established its standing as a no-brainer choice for a small car. Think of it this way: Are you interested in impressive fuel economy and/or class-leading acceleration? Yep, the Civic's got that. What about a comfortable, roomy interior filled with upscale materials? Check. Do you want something livelier than the typical sedan? Well, Honda's got coupe and new hatchback body styles on offer for 2017, plus the new performance-focused Si and Type R variants.
An excellent all-arounder, the newest Civic drives well no matter which version you pick. Out on the highway, the Civic offers a composed ride quality that doesn't get overly floaty or harsh. Honda has also packed in plenty of the latest technology, from smartphone integration to advanced driver aids that can help you avoid accidents. No matter how you look at it, the 2017 Honda Civic is one of the best cars in its class.
What's it like to live with?
The Honda Civic has long been one of the better compact cars, but its 2016 redesign was nothing short of game-changing. Not only did it help revitalize the Civic nameplate, it shifted our expectations of what a compact car could be. This generation Civic is well regarded for its spacious cabin, excellent ride quality, upscale interior materials and superb handling. We're also smitten with its powerful and efficient turbocharged engine. We liked it so much, in fact, that we plunked down our own money to buy one. To read about our experiences with a top-of-the-line Touring sedan, read our long-term Civic test. Note that while we tested a 2016 Civic, all of our observations still apply to the 2017 model.
2017 Honda Civic models
The 2017 Honda Civic is a compact car offered as a sedan, coupe or hatchback. The sedan is available in six different trim levels: LX, EX, EX-T, EX-L, Touring and Si. There are also three hatchback-specific trims: Sport, Sport Touring and Type R.
Though it may be the base trim, the standard Civic LX comes with a lot of equipment for the money. Standard equipment includes a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (158 horsepower, 138 pound-feet of torque), a six speed manual transmission (a continuously variable transmission is also available), 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, full power accessories, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, cruise control, an expanded-view driver side mirror, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and manual front seats with driver height adjustment. Electronics features include a 5-inch central display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth (phone and audio), and a four-speaker sound system with a USB port.
For the hatchback, the Sport comes with the LX equipment plus a more powerful version of the turbocharged engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a center-outlet dual exhaust, aerodynamic bodywork, a rear center armrest with cupholders, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.
The standard LX is nice enough, but if you'd like a bit more in-car tech and a few more basic creature comforts, then step up to the EX. The EX builds off the base LX, but it adds the CVT as standard along with a sunroof, heated side mirrors, a rear center armrest with cupholders, an eight-speaker audio system with dual USB ports, Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot camera, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry with remote start, and a 7-inch touchscreen interface with satellite radio, Pandora compatibility, HondaLink smartphone integration and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration (including app-based navigation).
Stepping up to the EX-T gets you one of the Civic's best items, the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (174 hp, 167 lb-ft). It also comes with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or an optional CVT (174 hp, 162 lb-ft). Thanks to impressive acceleration and big fuel economy numbers, the turbocharged four-cylinder is enough reason alone to buy an EX-T Civic or above, but the EX-T also adds foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control and heated front seats.
Right near the top of the heap is the EX-L, which gets the CVT and upgrades to leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an integrated navigation system.
The hatchback-only Sport Touring essentially builds off the regular Sport trim and adds different 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, automatic wipers, a four-way power passenger seat, heated rear seats and a 12-speaker audio system. Also standard is a Honda Sensing safety package that includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane departure intervention, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking. You can get the Honda Sensing safety package as an option on the other Civic trim levels.
The Touring trim level (for the sedan) essentially comes with the same equipment as the Sport Touring hatchback, but the stereo has 10 speakers instead of 12.
The Si is a midlevel performance version of the Civic that comes as a coupe or sedan, both with a more powerful version of the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (205 hp, 192 lb-ft). A six-speed manual is the only transmission offered. Standard equipment is similar to what Honda has on the EX-T trim, but you also get a sport-tuned suspension with adaptive dampers, bigger front brakes, a limited-slip front differential, a unique rear spoiler, Si branded seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, the 10-speaker stereo, and a unique instrument panel with faux carbon-fiber surfaces.
For detailed Civic Si information and driving impressions, please read our First Drive Si review.
At the top of the performance ladder for the Civic is the hatchback-only Type R. It is equipped much like the Sport Touring trim level, but it gets a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (306 hp, 285 lb-ft). Like the Si, it is only available with a six-speed manual transmission. Other additions include 20-inch wheels with high-performance tires, bigger front and rear brakes, a massive rear wing, a Type R-specific suspension with adaptive dampers, and special interior and exterior styling enhancements.
You can also learn more about the new Type R in our First Drive Type R review.
Trim tested
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Civic models:
- Honda Sensing
- A safety package that adds adaptive cruise control, lane departure intervention, and forward collision warning with emergency braking.
- Top Safety Scores
- Both the government and the independent IIHS safety tests resulted in top ratings for the Civic in every possible category.
- Honda LaneWatch
- A blind-spot camera for the passenger side of the car, Honda LaneWatch helps you see the right side of your car for passing and merging maneuvers.
