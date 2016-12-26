Used 2017 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me
Dan S,12/26/2016
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
My beloved 6-speed manual transmission TSX was over nine years old and enough little things were going wrong with it that it was time for a new car. With a house to remodel and kids in extracurricular activities I couldn't afford a luxury (or even sorta-luxury) performance sedan. So I was looking for a practical, reliable commuter car with an automatic transmission I could hand off to my daughter in 5 years when it's paid off and she's 16. Being a Honda/Toyota guy this made me think about a Civic. I got the EX-L since I could at least get a nicer Civic in my price range. I was expecting a major step down from my TSX, but this Civic (which I viewed as a necessity/compromise and wasn't really excited to purchase) has slowly been impressing me. In Eco mode it's the gutless wonder you expect a Civic to be but if you really stomp on the gas or take it out of Eco mode or even put it in sport mode that combination of 1.5L turbo and CVT transmission make it go right now. The 6-speed stick shift was one of my favorite things about my TSX but this Civic always seems to be in the right gear and I don't notice any clunky downshifting or lag when I press the gas. Handling is good (Honda always does that better than Toyota IMO) but then of course that makes for a rougher ride. I drove on an old patch of the 57 and got shaken and stirred. That's when you know you're in a Civic the most. The interior is pretty nice. I'm 6'2" and I fit OK but to get the most out of the legroom I have to crank the back of the seat all the way down because it goes down and back at the same time. So I pretty much have to fall down into the seat. In the end I think I'll miss my TSX's driver's seat the most, especially it's lumbar support. Sitting so low is made up for by the excellent rear-view camera and right-mirror camera. I'm using Android Auto with the Civic and the Navi is GREAT, so don't shell out extra for Honda's navi. Google Play Music found my music and playlists on my phone with no work from me but it doesn't play my podcasts. It seems like it's possible, but I haven't figured it out yet (I used Rocket Player and Doggcatcher before but Android Auto won't "channel" them through the car). Speaking of music, I'm iffy on the stereo system. The Civic has lots of speakers and very clear sound but not much oomph on the low end. I've turned down the treble, turned up the bass and shifted the balance rearward but it's still not as good as default settings were on my TSX. Interior storage cubbies are weird but plentiful. There's room for your cups, phone, sunglasses, gum, etc. but it may be down a cave and around a corner and a little dangerous to try to get at while you are driving. Overall I like this car. It doesn't come with a lot of bragging rights (I'm a 42-year old family man, though... In my twenties I probably would have been a LOT more proud of it) but my wife really likes having a fun-to-drive car back in the family for her (she doesn't drive stick and our other car is a minivan) and the best compliment I can give this Civic is that given its relative comfort (as long as my youngest can still fit behind me) and WAY better gas mileage than the minivan, it has become the weekend family commuter car, so long as we're not going to Costco or Home Depot. I wasn't expecting that to happen. I thought the Civic would be too small and too dull to want to drive any more than necessary but it has turned out to be a great not-so-little family car and it's getting lots of use. Two end notes: 1. Sorry this review has no paragraph breaks, the online form is not allowing me to hit enter. 2. Gas mileage includes driving over hills to work every day.
