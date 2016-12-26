Used 2017 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Honda Civic Sport in Gray
    used

    2017 Honda Civic Sport

    26,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,295

    $4,028 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in White
    used

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    19,710 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,900

    $4,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic Si in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Honda Civic Si

    11,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,998

    $2,711 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    27,775 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,500

    $2,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    14,247 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,012

    $2,399 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Black
    certified

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    17,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,491

    $1,845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Honda Civic EX

    30,599 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,900

    $3,207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic Touring in White
    used

    2017 Honda Civic Touring

    10,884 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,542

    $2,066 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Black
    certified

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    15,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,995

    $1,782 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic EX-L in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Honda Civic EX-L

    21,823 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,995

    $2,435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Silver
    certified

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    3,818 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,385

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Black
    used

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    18,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,950

    $2,288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic EX in Black
    used

    2017 Honda Civic EX

    10,537 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,795

    $1,980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Black
    certified

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    29,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,591

    $2,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Gray
    used

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    16,301 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,900

    $2,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic EX
    used

    2017 Honda Civic EX

    41,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,984

    $3,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic LX in Gray
    certified

    2017 Honda Civic LX

    15,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $15,870

    $1,546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Civic EX-T in Gray
    certified

    2017 Honda Civic EX-T

    15,920 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,500

    $2,094 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic

Read recent reviews for the Honda Civic
Overall Consumer Rating
4.4179 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 179 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Former Acura TSX Owner
Dan S,12/26/2016
EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
My beloved 6-speed manual transmission TSX was over nine years old and enough little things were going wrong with it that it was time for a new car. With a house to remodel and kids in extracurricular activities I couldn't afford a luxury (or even sorta-luxury) performance sedan. So I was looking for a practical, reliable commuter car with an automatic transmission I could hand off to my daughter in 5 years when it's paid off and she's 16. Being a Honda/Toyota guy this made me think about a Civic. I got the EX-L since I could at least get a nicer Civic in my price range. I was expecting a major step down from my TSX, but this Civic (which I viewed as a necessity/compromise and wasn't really excited to purchase) has slowly been impressing me. In Eco mode it's the gutless wonder you expect a Civic to be but if you really stomp on the gas or take it out of Eco mode or even put it in sport mode that combination of 1.5L turbo and CVT transmission make it go right now. The 6-speed stick shift was one of my favorite things about my TSX but this Civic always seems to be in the right gear and I don't notice any clunky downshifting or lag when I press the gas. Handling is good (Honda always does that better than Toyota IMO) but then of course that makes for a rougher ride. I drove on an old patch of the 57 and got shaken and stirred. That's when you know you're in a Civic the most. The interior is pretty nice. I'm 6'2" and I fit OK but to get the most out of the legroom I have to crank the back of the seat all the way down because it goes down and back at the same time. So I pretty much have to fall down into the seat. In the end I think I'll miss my TSX's driver's seat the most, especially it's lumbar support. Sitting so low is made up for by the excellent rear-view camera and right-mirror camera. I'm using Android Auto with the Civic and the Navi is GREAT, so don't shell out extra for Honda's navi. Google Play Music found my music and playlists on my phone with no work from me but it doesn't play my podcasts. It seems like it's possible, but I haven't figured it out yet (I used Rocket Player and Doggcatcher before but Android Auto won't "channel" them through the car). Speaking of music, I'm iffy on the stereo system. The Civic has lots of speakers and very clear sound but not much oomph on the low end. I've turned down the treble, turned up the bass and shifted the balance rearward but it's still not as good as default settings were on my TSX. Interior storage cubbies are weird but plentiful. There's room for your cups, phone, sunglasses, gum, etc. but it may be down a cave and around a corner and a little dangerous to try to get at while you are driving. Overall I like this car. It doesn't come with a lot of bragging rights (I'm a 42-year old family man, though... In my twenties I probably would have been a LOT more proud of it) but my wife really likes having a fun-to-drive car back in the family for her (she doesn't drive stick and our other car is a minivan) and the best compliment I can give this Civic is that given its relative comfort (as long as my youngest can still fit behind me) and WAY better gas mileage than the minivan, it has become the weekend family commuter car, so long as we're not going to Costco or Home Depot. I wasn't expecting that to happen. I thought the Civic would be too small and too dull to want to drive any more than necessary but it has turned out to be a great not-so-little family car and it's getting lots of use. Two end notes: 1. Sorry this review has no paragraph breaks, the online form is not allowing me to hit enter. 2. Gas mileage includes driving over hills to work every day.
Report abuse
