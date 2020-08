Used 2005 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me

John Kennedy Mazda of Conshohocken - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania

John Kennedy Ford of Conshohocken is pumped up to offer this terrific-looking 2005 Honda Civic in Shoreline Mist Metallic This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; **LOW MILES**, Civic LX. Has a front bumper issue at this point, take a look at the pictures. Its not perfect, but it is a relaible civic.Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! 29/38 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle is one of our Budget Vehicles which are sold AS IS. These vehicles have been carefully selected and inspected by our technicians; and have been determined to be safe and roadworthy. Most of these vehicles have Current PA State inspection, and we can provide a shop list needed for those that do not.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Honda Civic LX with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HGES16555H633512

Stock: 20M0415B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020