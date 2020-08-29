Used 2005 Honda Civic for Sale Near Me
10,556 listings
- 74,656 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000$1,433 Below Market
- 168,061 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,298$836 Below Market
- 227,428 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500$958 Below Market
- 145,598 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,799$542 Below Market
- 140,980 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,998$803 Below Market
- 207,485 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995$436 Below Market
- 156,861 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,911$413 Below Market
- 128,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,888$453 Below Market
- 112,894 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,249$217 Below Market
- 171,518 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,000
- 144,065 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,450$203 Below Market
- 158,508 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995
- 126,147 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 125,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999$296 Below Market
- 111,221 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 143,099 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,495
- 82,842 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,985$246 Below Market
- 105,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,572
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Civic
Read recent reviews for the Honda Civic
Write a reviewSee all 414 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.6414 Reviews
Report abuse
browntown101,07/06/2016
Value Package 2dr Coupe w/Front Airbags (1.7L 4cyl 4A)
I bought mine used at ~111k, and I have put another 100k on it in four years. This has been a fantastic and reliable runner, it is easy to work on, takes nearly no maintenance, is very economical to own and operate, and with the 5 speed manual transmission, is a lot of fun. Highly recommended to anyone who wants something that is sound, cheap, and fun. I am very satisfied, and plan to run this one until life dictates I need something different, or until the wheels come off this one (but lets be real, I won't live that long!). Not recommended for a family car, or for those who have a hard time getting in and out, or those who haul a lot of bulky cargo, and no, it is not the best suspension, biggest motor, fastest car, however --- that's not why anyone buys a Honda Civic... It will (and has) hold up very well for commuting, travel, everyday use, work, fun, college, grad school and about anything else that you can throw at it. And good god it is nimble!
