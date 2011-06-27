  1. Home
2018 Honda Accord Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,792$23,500$25,557
Clean$21,309$22,988$24,971
Average$20,343$21,966$23,798
Rough$19,377$20,943$22,625
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,880$23,493$25,445
Clean$21,395$22,982$24,861
Average$20,425$21,960$23,693
Rough$19,455$20,938$22,525
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,508$23,102$25,028
Clean$21,031$22,599$24,453
Average$20,078$21,594$23,305
Rough$19,124$20,589$22,156
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,576$24,237$26,245
Clean$22,076$23,710$25,642
Average$21,075$22,655$24,438
Rough$20,074$21,601$23,233
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,180$18,728$20,580
Clean$16,799$18,321$20,108
Average$16,038$17,506$19,163
Rough$15,276$16,691$18,219
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,041$20,585$22,443
Clean$18,618$20,137$21,928
Average$17,774$19,241$20,898
Rough$16,930$18,346$19,868
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,871$26,520$28,527
Clean$24,319$25,943$27,872
Average$23,217$24,789$26,563
Rough$22,114$23,635$25,253
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,677$25,333$27,343
Clean$23,152$24,782$26,715
Average$22,102$23,680$25,460
Rough$21,052$22,577$24,205
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,124$23,559$25,307
Clean$21,634$23,046$24,727
Average$20,653$22,021$23,565
Rough$19,672$20,996$22,403
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,427$20,418$21,650
Clean$18,996$19,974$21,153
Average$18,135$19,086$20,159
Rough$17,274$18,197$19,166
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,940$21,581$23,554
Clean$19,497$21,111$23,013
Average$18,613$20,172$21,932
Rough$17,729$19,233$20,851
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,829$23,596$25,719
Clean$21,345$23,082$25,129
Average$20,378$22,056$23,949
Rough$19,410$21,029$22,768
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,799 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,321 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,799 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,321 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,799 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,321 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Honda Accord ranges from $15,276 to $20,580, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.