Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,792
|$23,500
|$25,557
|Clean
|$21,309
|$22,988
|$24,971
|Average
|$20,343
|$21,966
|$23,798
|Rough
|$19,377
|$20,943
|$22,625
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,880
|$23,493
|$25,445
|Clean
|$21,395
|$22,982
|$24,861
|Average
|$20,425
|$21,960
|$23,693
|Rough
|$19,455
|$20,938
|$22,525
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,508
|$23,102
|$25,028
|Clean
|$21,031
|$22,599
|$24,453
|Average
|$20,078
|$21,594
|$23,305
|Rough
|$19,124
|$20,589
|$22,156
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,576
|$24,237
|$26,245
|Clean
|$22,076
|$23,710
|$25,642
|Average
|$21,075
|$22,655
|$24,438
|Rough
|$20,074
|$21,601
|$23,233
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,180
|$18,728
|$20,580
|Clean
|$16,799
|$18,321
|$20,108
|Average
|$16,038
|$17,506
|$19,163
|Rough
|$15,276
|$16,691
|$18,219
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,041
|$20,585
|$22,443
|Clean
|$18,618
|$20,137
|$21,928
|Average
|$17,774
|$19,241
|$20,898
|Rough
|$16,930
|$18,346
|$19,868
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,871
|$26,520
|$28,527
|Clean
|$24,319
|$25,943
|$27,872
|Average
|$23,217
|$24,789
|$26,563
|Rough
|$22,114
|$23,635
|$25,253
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Touring 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,677
|$25,333
|$27,343
|Clean
|$23,152
|$24,782
|$26,715
|Average
|$22,102
|$23,680
|$25,460
|Rough
|$21,052
|$22,577
|$24,205
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navi (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,124
|$23,559
|$25,307
|Clean
|$21,634
|$23,046
|$24,727
|Average
|$20,653
|$22,021
|$23,565
|Rough
|$19,672
|$20,996
|$22,403
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,427
|$20,418
|$21,650
|Clean
|$18,996
|$19,974
|$21,153
|Average
|$18,135
|$19,086
|$20,159
|Rough
|$17,274
|$18,197
|$19,166
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,940
|$21,581
|$23,554
|Clean
|$19,497
|$21,111
|$23,013
|Average
|$18,613
|$20,172
|$21,932
|Rough
|$17,729
|$19,233
|$20,851
Estimated values
2018 Honda Accord Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,829
|$23,596
|$25,719
|Clean
|$21,345
|$23,082
|$25,129
|Average
|$20,378
|$22,056
|$23,949
|Rough
|$19,410
|$21,029
|$22,768