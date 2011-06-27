Used 2018 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

Great over all perfomance sport family sedan Mungee , 01/08/2018 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 42 of 44 people found this review helpful I was looking for a fun to drive RELIABLE sports sedan that can haul two kids in car seats. I wanted a manual transmission because I like driving regardless of traffic conditions. It's something I am used to. I am coming from early 2000's 5-speeed manual compact sedans like Civic EX and the 2018 Accord took me from the Stone Age to the Space Age (Android Auto/Apple Car Play/Honda Sensing). The creature comforts like automatic climate control, Honda Sensing (especially Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking), Android Auto (which supports Waze, CarPlay does not) are really good to have in a modern car. Honda got it right by making them standard. It was a tossup between a 2018 Subaru WRX Limited 6M (AWD & leather but no Android Auto in this year’s WRX) vs 2018 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T 6M (no AWD or leather but with contemporary tech). While they both drive differently, they were equally fun road experience in test drive conditions. The Accord won out due to the promise of reliability and all the tech. The 2.0T engine mated with the 6M is excellent. The shifts are effortless and precise. The Accord effortlessly accelerates when merging on to freeways. The ride is a bit loud on 19” tires but you will get used to it. It is a joy to drive and with adaptive cruise control highway driving is really a fun and very fuel efficient experience. Turning off the “Econ Mode” puts the “Sport” back in the Accord, the engine is a lot more responsive, and more growl, even more fun to drive but you do pay a fuel penalty (2-3 MPG). Bottom Line: If you like driving manual and believe in the promise of Honda reliability with all the 21st century tech in a car in the $30-35K price range then it’s certainly a good buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Best Honda Just Keeps Getting Better aglobetrotter , 11/04/2017 EX 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 85 of 91 people found this review helpful Update: after owning the car for two years, I still think it's a great car. I've had no problems or mechanical issues of any kind. Just what I expected when I bought it so I am pleased. #### I traded my very good 2014 Honda Accord EX-L for this 2018 Accord EX. So far I am extremely pleased. This car is better in almost every way. The look of the car is more sophisticated and luxurious. The technology is on par with almost any car on the market today especially at this price point. The layout of the dash is crisp and clean. Everything is very intuitive. You don't have to hunt for a dial or a switch. It is right where you expect it to be. The fake wood veneer is tasteful. The 8 in touch screen makes the tiny screen in my 2016 BMW look old and dated. I think the addition of knobs plus a touch screen is a winning combination. Road noise is down a bit...not Lexus quiet but a little better than before. The stock stereo is fine for most folks. There seems to be a bit more room in the newer Accord but I haven't looked at the numbers. The trunk is large and spacious. Seats are pretty comfortable. This is always a matter of taste. My wife thinks my old Accord's seats were better. The 2014 had leather. This time I opted for cloth with heated seats. I am crossing my fingers and using Scotchguard. I saved 2K by not going with leather but I don't know if I will miss it. Important to note is that you can get heated with cloth in the Accord for 2018. This was really an attraction for me. I also opted for the heated steering wheel and the USB plug for the back. The ideas was to get most of the benefits without the cost. We shall see. The ride is comfortable but not plush. If you have had Accords before you will know what I mean. A few small things to note. I love the new 'Honda Sensing' , the blind spot warnings in the mirror are good. I also like the adaptive cruise control and the lane keeping assist. I have used it on the highway and it does seem to keep me in the lane a bit easier. It is not autonomous driving but an aid. I didn't opt for Nav The car has Apple Car Play. I don't think you can bring up Google maps on screen so you are stuck with Apple maps which I think are inferior...but I am not 100% certain.. the tech guy said.. Apple Car Play.. Apple maps..haha. This is odd... but someone else will care. You get Michelin tires on the EX but I don't think they come standard on the EX-L. Michelins are important to me so this was another incentive. I think the wheels are stock 17's. I am not in love with this design but didn't want to pay for better or bigger wheels. The professional reviewers say the 17's ride better but I only rode in the EX. before I bought the car. I had already made up my mind that it would be one car EX or the EX-L. I was satisfied with the EX after I drove it and then it just came down to color. There are a few nit picks. The CVT is just ok. Don't expect a miracle. Acceleration is adequate and only just so. My 320 xi BMW drives better as far as road feel but I really do like this car as well. Food for thought, you may not want to pull the trigger til after the 2.0 I think it is... 10 speed automatic comes out. All of life is about choices. I didn't want to pay more for what I perceived would be limited value for my money, nor did I want to wait. Others may disagree. I did like the wheels on the Touring by the way so of course there is that. All in all I am very pleased, I opted for no extended warranties nor maintenance plans. that is why I buy Honda's. I think Honda knew who its buyers were and built a great car for them. I think you will be hard pressed to find a better mid priced sedan. UPDATE: Still think the car is a great car. Mixed emotions on the lack of leather... I am always worried about spills.. I treat the cloth every few months. Just today I had a spill. I think it will clean up but we will see tomorrow. One thing I will note, you do sit down lower in the car than I might like. I also think I would like a bit more power. All in all a solid performer. Just note a few quibbles.

Well rounded and quick Marty , 12/28/2017 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 93 of 101 people found this review helpful This car is a well rounded fun to drive sedan with a light feeling agile package and a potent 2.0t engine and 10 speed transmission that works well and produces strong acceleration. The 10 speed is responsive with generally smart gear selection but can be a little busy with shifting. In general this car feels much faster than my prior 301HP Lexus due to much better mid-range torque. In fact, sometimes power comes on with more impact that you expect and some drive line surging occurs; I find using eco mode produces a smoother overall driving experience with the slower throttle mapping. The dash is an excellent blend of leading edge technology and simplicity that is easy to use on a day to day basis. Take some time to explore the controls and read the manual as there is a bit of complexity and the time invested will help you like the car more. The basic NAV is adequate with some occasional dubious route choices but the system works better than my Lexus unit did and Android play is also available. Search for and enable the tachometer all the time mode for the left instrument then use the center of the gauge for something like mileage or NAV or radio-very nice. The speakers seem a bit cheap sounding especially on FM but the Siris and Bluetooth audio sources do sound better than the FM and speaker break-in after 3-4months did improve the sound a bit. I know it says sub-woofer in rear deck but I can't hear it. The Bluetooth phone hands free produces better audio on both ends with my Samsung S8 phone than my $54k Lexus did! Further, if using the phone the touch screen is excellent as pressing a touch tones on most hands free systems is nearly impossible, while on this one it is easy. The voice recognition for navigation is 2005 quality and basically worthless for entering addresses. Seat shape and support is good but they are TOO hard(notice dealer parts room accessories have several seat cushion options for sale on the wall!). My son has a Clarity and those Honda seats are much nicer. Notice that like many Japanese cars the passenger seat has no height adjustment which is illogical. Please Honda add a basic manual lift option as the wife or mother in that seat can make no use of the sun visor and they get grumpy! Ride and handling are good but a little mixed. The steering feel with the 19" wheels is quite nice and cornering is pretty flat, but the shocks are under damped as larger undulations in the road allow the car to oscillate too much even in sport mode with some bottoming yet there is still some harshness coming through. Sport mode in city areas is of little value but on a tight mountain road in Yosemite Park I found it to be just plain excellent both handling wise and gear choice wise with grade logic working perfectly to manage speed and great choices coming out of corners(way better than the rear drive GS350 with summer tires!). Road noise is a problem with this car perhaps especially with the 19" wheels. Be sure to drive the car on some different road surfaces to hear it as when tires age they get louder so the test drive is as quiet as it will get. (For reference my prior cars were a 2014 Lexus GS-350 and the large Hyundai Genesis sedan) Mileage has been ok, with city driving at 21.5 (90% city) Long trips at 34+. Overall, this car is a nice package and well implemented. I used the Costco buying service for invoice + $565. For things I'm not happy with: Item one is that the brake feel is really poor and the dealer keeps saying it is normal. This is not correct or logical & the brakes are way too touchy making smooth slowing on a gradual downhill or smoothly coming up to a stop impossible. Honda needs to fix this as the calibration of the drive by wire brakes is terrible. Parking sensors have two significant problems. One is on a daily basis the front sensors go off randomly when stopped in traffic even when there is nothing within 5ft. Second there are NO center front sensors for parking in a garage or parking lots. There are 4 sensors in the back where you already have a nice camera but on the front there are just two for the sides-DUMB! Road noise is too high and I wish they would get more serious on this topic. Hyundai Sonata or Camry are quite a bit quieter. Minor issues: Auto-high beams are silly and really rude for other drivers plus it takes some time to find out how to disable this unusual and very low value feature; the headlights are safety rated poorly so spend the money on better lights. Trunk is flat with no real grocery bag hooks so everything goes flying. Accessory hooks would help, bought the accessory tray but its service is slick and does not help.

10 Generation Forgot the Prior Generations Tom , 04/19/2018 EX-L w/Navi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A) 97 of 106 people found this review helpful Here are my good and bad impressions of the Honda Accord 2.0 T EXL: Good.. Engine power from the 2.0 T is adequate and runs on regular gas, average MPG so far is around 31MPG. Nice ride from the suspension and soaks up the bumps nicely. Good electronics and driver assist functions. Very smooth shifting 10 speed transmission. Good sight lines around the car. The Bad ... Car has a very low driving position and getting in and out of the car is compromised. Because of the lowered stance of the car it feels to low compared to most other vehicles on the road and hinders forward views. OEM tires by Hankook are one of their least expensive tires with many bad reviews on Tire Rack. Upgraded audio system has cheap sounding speakers. 10 Speed transmission has push button selector instead of shift lever. This is a pain when you need to make speedy k turns or getting out of snow. No courtesy lights in rear doors. Would have bought the Touring trim but was put off by the low profile bling type 19 inch rims that will not last long on the pot hole streets in the Northeast. I suppose Honda is going after a new generation of car buyers with this 10 generation car but this car is less appealing to all the folks who made Honda famous in the past.