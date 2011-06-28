Mark Takahashi

Before joining Edmunds, Mark was an art director in automotive publishing and competed in amateur open-wheel racing. As a senior reviews editor, he spends a lot of time in the air and on the road, evaluating the latest cars and SUVs. For someone who loves travel and cars, it's a dream job. In addition to Mark's usual duties, he also presents on video, represents Edmunds in the media, and moonlights as the department's food and beverage director. Notable vehicles that Mark owns or has owned: 1957 Ford Thunderbird, 2012 Yamaha YZF-R1, 2002 Harley-Davidson V-Rod, 2005 Lotus Elise, 1998 SVT Mustang Cobra, 1994 Honda CBR600F2 and 1989 Nissan 240SX.