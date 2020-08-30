Buick SUVs for Sale Near Me
$52,025Est. Loan: $900/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Enclave Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVAKW4LJ302096
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- ExteriorInterior7 mi awayGreat Deal
$29,545Est. Loan: $474/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 25/30 City/Highway MPG Country Buick GMC Big City Selection and Savings. Small Town Integrity and Hospitality. Completely Transparent - No Hassle Sales Experience. Check out our Huge Inventory and Super Savings.Great Selection To Choose From... Chevrolet... GMC... Ford... Nissan... Honda... Toyota.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJ1SB7LB020764
Stock: 81247
Listed since: 10-16-2019
- Great Deal
$38,825Est. Loan: $608/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Envision Essence 22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Envision Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXCSA1LD155987
Stock: 20022
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- ExteriorInterior7 mi awayGreat Deal
$35,755Est. Loan: $553/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Envision Preferred 22/29 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Envision Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFXBSA9LD100004
Stock: 20001
Listed since: 12-26-2019
- ExteriorInterior7 mi awayGreat Deal
$49,395Est. Loan: $792/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Envision Premium II
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Envision Premium II with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX4SX5LD082309
Stock: 81289
Listed since: 11-26-2019
- ExteriorInterior7 mi awayGreat Deal
$60,635Est. Loan: $1,003/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Enclave Avenir
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Enclave Avenir with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVCKW8LJ124382
Stock: 81142
Listed since: 07-26-2019
- ExteriorInterior7 mi away
$60,905Est. Loan: $1,056/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Enclave Avenir AWD.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Enclave Avenir with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAEVCKW5LJ279133
Stock: 20026
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- Great Deal
$26,915Est. Loan: $424/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Encore Preferred 25/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Encore Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB0LB032853
Stock: 81275
Listed since: 11-21-2019
- Great Deal
$42,075Est. Loan: $664/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Envision Essence 21/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Envision Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX2SA1LD150315
Stock: 20019
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- ExteriorInterior7 mi awayGreat Deal
$35,325Est. Loan: $595/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Encore GX Essence 30/32 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Encore GX Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4MMFSL8LB104366
Stock: 20016
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- Great Deal
$42,025Est. Loan: $665/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Envision Essence 21/27 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Envision Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: LRBFX2SA0LD156123
Stock: 20023
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- ExteriorInterior7 mi awayGreat Deal
$28,685Est. Loan: $460/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring 25/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJ1SB9LB006879
Stock: 81223
Listed since: 09-20-2019
- Great Deal
$26,885Est. Loan: $424/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Encore Preferred 25/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Encore Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB0LB323370
Stock: 20021
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- Great Deal
$27,450Est. Loan: $435/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Encore Preferred 25/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Encore Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJASB6LB048622
Stock: 20002
Listed since: 01-07-2020
- ExteriorInterior7 mi awayGreat Deal
$31,995Est. Loan: $528/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Encore Essence 25/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Encore Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4CJCSB1LB070359
Stock: 20004
Listed since: 01-23-2020
$45,605Est. Loan: $780/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW1LJ301692
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- Great Deal
$46,255Est. Loan: $744/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Enclave Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAERBKW1LJ300431
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- ExteriorInterior7 mi away
$26,710Est. Loan: $459/mo
Country Buick GMC - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 7 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred 26/30 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (26 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL4MMBS28LB120826
Stock: 20029
Listed since: 08-17-2020