Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,363
|$16,276
|$18,490
|Clean
|$12,672
|$15,441
|$17,542
|Average
|$11,290
|$13,772
|$15,646
|Rough
|$9,908
|$12,103
|$13,750
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,095
|$17,066
|$19,324
|Clean
|$13,366
|$16,191
|$18,333
|Average
|$11,908
|$14,441
|$16,352
|Rough
|$10,451
|$12,691
|$14,370
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,898
|$19,111
|$21,555
|Clean
|$15,076
|$18,131
|$20,450
|Average
|$13,432
|$16,172
|$18,239
|Rough
|$11,788
|$14,212
|$16,029
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,445
|$15,645
|$18,074
|Clean
|$11,802
|$14,843
|$17,147
|Average
|$10,515
|$13,238
|$15,294
|Rough
|$9,228
|$11,634
|$13,440
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,856
|$20,195
|$22,735
|Clean
|$15,985
|$19,159
|$21,569
|Average
|$14,242
|$17,088
|$19,238
|Rough
|$12,498
|$15,017
|$16,906
Estimated values
2012 GMC Yukon SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,245
|$16,651
|$19,236
|Clean
|$12,561
|$15,798
|$18,250
|Average
|$11,191
|$14,090
|$16,277
|Rough
|$9,821
|$12,383
|$14,305