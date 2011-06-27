Used 2012 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews
GMC Dirty, Little, Hidden Secret
Gary Carrier, 08/14/2016
SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 7 people found this review helpful
Dashboard spontaneously developed a large crack over odometer and a smaller one at passenger airbag. With a little research, I find out it is common in GM SUVs and trucks. Just google GMC cracked dashboard! GM, to date, refuses to recognize the significant numbers of occurrence as a quality and safety issue that should be fixed, addressed. Don't bother calling the Customer Engagement Center as I did. Agent very kindly referred me to local dealer only to be advised and very rudely, that as I did not patronize the local dealer nor am the original owner, had no leg to stand on. Not that, hey, there's a serious flaw but no, you haven't paid us enough at Dixie Buick! Never again. Ask your mechanic or body shop, they'll confirm!
