Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLE2 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,403$10,582$11,870
Clean$7,851$9,892$11,096
Average$6,747$8,511$9,547
Rough$5,643$7,130$7,998
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,842$11,618$13,258
Clean$8,261$10,860$12,393
Average$7,099$9,344$10,663
Rough$5,938$7,828$8,933
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLE1 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,556$10,534$12,293
Clean$7,059$9,847$11,491
Average$6,066$8,473$9,887
Rough$5,074$7,098$8,283
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLE2 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,489$9,092$10,040
Clean$6,997$8,499$9,385
Average$6,013$7,312$8,075
Rough$5,029$6,126$6,765
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 XFE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,522$11,240$12,846
Clean$7,962$10,506$12,008
Average$6,842$9,040$10,332
Rough$5,723$7,573$8,656
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,356$11,055$12,649
Clean$7,807$10,334$11,824
Average$6,709$8,891$10,173
Rough$5,611$7,449$8,523
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,627$15,141$17,219
Clean$10,863$14,154$16,096
Average$9,335$12,178$13,849
Rough$7,807$10,202$11,602
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLE2 XFE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,756$10,306$11,813
Clean$7,246$9,634$11,042
Average$6,227$8,289$9,501
Rough$5,208$6,944$7,959
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,396$12,548$14,410
Clean$8,779$11,729$13,470
Average$7,544$10,092$11,590
Rough$6,309$8,455$9,710
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,879$11,951$13,766
Clean$8,295$11,171$12,868
Average$7,129$9,612$11,072
Rough$5,962$8,053$9,276
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLE1 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,767$10,829$12,636
Clean$7,257$10,123$11,812
Average$6,236$8,710$10,163
Rough$5,216$7,297$8,515
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,911$14,270$16,254
Clean$10,194$13,339$15,193
Average$8,761$11,477$13,073
Rough$7,327$9,615$10,952
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 XFE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,426$11,076$12,641
Clean$7,872$10,354$11,817
Average$6,765$8,908$10,167
Rough$5,658$7,463$8,518
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 GMC Yukon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Yukon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,059 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,847 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Yukon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Yukon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,059 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,847 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 GMC Yukon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Yukon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,059 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,847 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 GMC Yukon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 GMC Yukon and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2009 GMC Yukon ranges from $5,074 to $12,293, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 GMC Yukon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.