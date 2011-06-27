Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLE2 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,403
|$10,582
|$11,870
|Clean
|$7,851
|$9,892
|$11,096
|Average
|$6,747
|$8,511
|$9,547
|Rough
|$5,643
|$7,130
|$7,998
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,842
|$11,618
|$13,258
|Clean
|$8,261
|$10,860
|$12,393
|Average
|$7,099
|$9,344
|$10,663
|Rough
|$5,938
|$7,828
|$8,933
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLE1 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,556
|$10,534
|$12,293
|Clean
|$7,059
|$9,847
|$11,491
|Average
|$6,066
|$8,473
|$9,887
|Rough
|$5,074
|$7,098
|$8,283
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLE2 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,489
|$9,092
|$10,040
|Clean
|$6,997
|$8,499
|$9,385
|Average
|$6,013
|$7,312
|$8,075
|Rough
|$5,029
|$6,126
|$6,765
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 XFE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,522
|$11,240
|$12,846
|Clean
|$7,962
|$10,506
|$12,008
|Average
|$6,842
|$9,040
|$10,332
|Rough
|$5,723
|$7,573
|$8,656
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,356
|$11,055
|$12,649
|Clean
|$7,807
|$10,334
|$11,824
|Average
|$6,709
|$8,891
|$10,173
|Rough
|$5,611
|$7,449
|$8,523
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,627
|$15,141
|$17,219
|Clean
|$10,863
|$14,154
|$16,096
|Average
|$9,335
|$12,178
|$13,849
|Rough
|$7,807
|$10,202
|$11,602
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLE2 XFE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,756
|$10,306
|$11,813
|Clean
|$7,246
|$9,634
|$11,042
|Average
|$6,227
|$8,289
|$9,501
|Rough
|$5,208
|$6,944
|$7,959
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,396
|$12,548
|$14,410
|Clean
|$8,779
|$11,729
|$13,470
|Average
|$7,544
|$10,092
|$11,590
|Rough
|$6,309
|$8,455
|$9,710
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLT2 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,879
|$11,951
|$13,766
|Clean
|$8,295
|$11,171
|$12,868
|Average
|$7,129
|$9,612
|$11,072
|Rough
|$5,962
|$8,053
|$9,276
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLE1 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,767
|$10,829
|$12,636
|Clean
|$7,257
|$10,123
|$11,812
|Average
|$6,236
|$8,710
|$10,163
|Rough
|$5,216
|$7,297
|$8,515
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,911
|$14,270
|$16,254
|Clean
|$10,194
|$13,339
|$15,193
|Average
|$8,761
|$11,477
|$13,073
|Rough
|$7,327
|$9,615
|$10,952
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon SLT1 XFE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,426
|$11,076
|$12,641
|Clean
|$7,872
|$10,354
|$11,817
|Average
|$6,765
|$8,908
|$10,167
|Rough
|$5,658
|$7,463
|$8,518