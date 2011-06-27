  1. Home
2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Crew cab spacious enough to carry six passengers, strong 6.0-liter V8 engine, impressive tow rating.
  • Lacks refinement and some key safety features compared to rivals, some low-grade cabin materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For those who need extra towing capacity, the burly 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic is a good option. But if towing is not a big priority, the Nissan Titan and Dodge Ram are better choices overall.

Vehicle overview

Truck fans will recognize that this GMC pickup truck is the outgoing model, hence the marketing-spin "Classic" tag on its name. But that doesn't mean that the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic is completely outdated. If a serious workhorse is what one seeks, then this Sierra still presents a compelling package. A class-leading tow rating of 10,300 pounds makes the 1500HD the pickup of choice if you need all-out towing capacity in a light-duty pickup. Actually, the 1500HD neatly splits the difference between the standard 1500 and heavy-duty 2500 trucks by combining the more forgiving ride of the former with work capabilities close to those of the latter. Other attributes of the 1500HD are the standard 6.0-liter V8 that provides plenty of smooth, strong power, comfortable seats front and rear and the availability of the OnStar communications system (which can be used to get directions, make reservations or summon medical help if needed).

However, there's no denying that the Sierra shows its age when compared with newer rivals from Dodge, Ford, Nissan and Toyota. Those pickups surpass the GMC in terms of overall refinement, safety features and interior design, and although they can't match the 1500HD's impressive tow rating, their V8s furnish respectable performance as well. Unless ultimate towing capacity is your number-one priority for your pickup truck, we would encourage you to try the competition or check out the all-new Sierra before you make a decision.

2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic models

The 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic is only available in a crew cab body style. Three trim levels are offered: SLE1, SLE2 and SLT. The SLE1 comes with cruise control, keyless entry, an AM/FM/CD stereo and dual-zone air-conditioning. The SLE2 adds automatic climate control, a power driver seat and Bose audio. The SLT features leather seating (with heat and 10-way power adjustment for the front seats), a six-disc CD changer, upgraded outside mirrors and alloy wheels. Major options include the OnStar communications system, a sunroof, a Bose audio system, XM Satellite Radio and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2007 Highlights

GMC is introducing a fully redesigned Sierra this year but has decided to keep the current-generation truck in production a little while longer. The 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD "Classic" signifies the end of this generation's run. Changes are minimal but include standard tow hooks on all models and the addition of a few new features, such as a six-disc CD changer and steering-wheel-mounted controls, to the SLE packages.

Performance & mpg

The sole power plant choice is a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. The Vortec 6000, as it's called, is mated to a heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission that features a tow-haul mode (which adjusts shift points for better performance under load). Both two- and four-wheel-drive versions of the truck are available. Living up to the "heavy-duty" abbreviation in its name, the Sierra 1500HD can tow up to 10,300 pounds.

Safety

Larger four-wheel disc brakes (borrowed from GM's 3/4-ton pickups) are standard and come with ABS. Traction control is optional, but many desirable safety features, such as stability control and side curtain airbags, are not available. In crash testing, the Sierra received a rating of "Marginal" (third lowest out of four rankings) in the IIHS' frontal-offset crash test, while NHTSA frontal impact testing yielded four stars (out of five) for the driver and three stars for the front passenger.

Driving

Despite its hefty tow rating, the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic is still comfortable enough to be a daily driver. The big V8 provides swift acceleration and the heavy-duty automatic transmission shifts with authority. The steering feels vague on-center, but it's light and precise enough for easy maneuvering.

Interior

The cabin offers simple controls and clear, uncluttered gauges. Materials quality is unimpressive and build quality, though improved over the last few years, is still behind the competition. There is plenty of room for six passengers, and the crew cab configuration makes for easy entry and exit. A driver message center monitors multiple vehicle systems, such as coolant temperature and remaining oil life.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fuel Milage
Pete,01/26/2010
My 1500 HD is a beast on fuel. No matter what I do I can not get over 13.5 MPG. While I appreciate it's [power and towing abilities i did not expect to take such a hit on fuel economy. I traded a 1500 with the 5.3 which was getting 22.7 at highway speeds. Next time I will buy a Tundra which can tow just as much and when not towing get 18-20 mpg.
See all 1 reviews of the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
