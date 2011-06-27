Vehicle overview

Truck fans will recognize that this GMC pickup truck is the outgoing model, hence the marketing-spin "Classic" tag on its name. But that doesn't mean that the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic is completely outdated. If a serious workhorse is what one seeks, then this Sierra still presents a compelling package. A class-leading tow rating of 10,300 pounds makes the 1500HD the pickup of choice if you need all-out towing capacity in a light-duty pickup. Actually, the 1500HD neatly splits the difference between the standard 1500 and heavy-duty 2500 trucks by combining the more forgiving ride of the former with work capabilities close to those of the latter. Other attributes of the 1500HD are the standard 6.0-liter V8 that provides plenty of smooth, strong power, comfortable seats front and rear and the availability of the OnStar communications system (which can be used to get directions, make reservations or summon medical help if needed).

However, there's no denying that the Sierra shows its age when compared with newer rivals from Dodge, Ford, Nissan and Toyota. Those pickups surpass the GMC in terms of overall refinement, safety features and interior design, and although they can't match the 1500HD's impressive tow rating, their V8s furnish respectable performance as well. Unless ultimate towing capacity is your number-one priority for your pickup truck, we would encourage you to try the competition or check out the all-new Sierra before you make a decision.