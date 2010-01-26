Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic
Pros & Cons
- Crew cab spacious enough to carry six passengers, strong 6.0-liter V8 engine, impressive tow rating.
- Lacks refinement and some key safety features compared to rivals, some low-grade cabin materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review
For those who need extra towing capacity, the burly 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic is a good option. But if towing is not a big priority, the Nissan Titan and Dodge Ram are better choices overall.
Vehicle overview
Truck fans will recognize that this GMC pickup truck is the outgoing model, hence the marketing-spin "Classic" tag on its name. But that doesn't mean that the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic is completely outdated. If a serious workhorse is what one seeks, then this Sierra still presents a compelling package. A class-leading tow rating of 10,300 pounds makes the 1500HD the pickup of choice if you need all-out towing capacity in a light-duty pickup. Actually, the 1500HD neatly splits the difference between the standard 1500 and heavy-duty 2500 trucks by combining the more forgiving ride of the former with work capabilities close to those of the latter. Other attributes of the 1500HD are the standard 6.0-liter V8 that provides plenty of smooth, strong power, comfortable seats front and rear and the availability of the OnStar communications system (which can be used to get directions, make reservations or summon medical help if needed).
However, there's no denying that the Sierra shows its age when compared with newer rivals from Dodge, Ford, Nissan and Toyota. Those pickups surpass the GMC in terms of overall refinement, safety features and interior design, and although they can't match the 1500HD's impressive tow rating, their V8s furnish respectable performance as well. Unless ultimate towing capacity is your number-one priority for your pickup truck, we would encourage you to try the competition or check out the all-new Sierra before you make a decision.
GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic models
The 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic is only available in a crew cab body style. Three trim levels are offered: SLE1, SLE2 and SLT. The SLE1 comes with cruise control, keyless entry, an AM/FM/CD stereo and dual-zone air-conditioning. The SLE2 adds automatic climate control, a power driver seat and Bose audio. The SLT features leather seating (with heat and 10-way power adjustment for the front seats), a six-disc CD changer, upgraded outside mirrors and alloy wheels. Major options include the OnStar communications system, a sunroof, a Bose audio system, XM Satellite Radio and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The sole power plant choice is a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. The Vortec 6000, as it's called, is mated to a heavy-duty four-speed automatic transmission that features a tow-haul mode (which adjusts shift points for better performance under load). Both two- and four-wheel-drive versions of the truck are available. Living up to the "heavy-duty" abbreviation in its name, the Sierra 1500HD can tow up to 10,300 pounds.
Safety
Larger four-wheel disc brakes (borrowed from GM's 3/4-ton pickups) are standard and come with ABS. Traction control is optional, but many desirable safety features, such as stability control and side curtain airbags, are not available. In crash testing, the Sierra received a rating of "Marginal" (third lowest out of four rankings) in the IIHS' frontal-offset crash test, while NHTSA frontal impact testing yielded four stars (out of five) for the driver and three stars for the front passenger.
Driving
Despite its hefty tow rating, the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic is still comfortable enough to be a daily driver. The big V8 provides swift acceleration and the heavy-duty automatic transmission shifts with authority. The steering feels vague on-center, but it's light and precise enough for easy maneuvering.
Interior
The cabin offers simple controls and clear, uncluttered gauges. Materials quality is unimpressive and build quality, though improved over the last few years, is still behind the competition. There is plenty of room for six passengers, and the crew cab configuration makes for easy entry and exit. A driver message center monitors multiple vehicle systems, such as coolant temperature and remaining oil life.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- towing
Most helpful consumer reviews
My 1500 HD is a beast on fuel. No matter what I do I can not get over 13.5 MPG. While I appreciate it's [power and towing abilities i did not expect to take such a hit on fuel economy. I traded a 1500 with the 5.3 which was getting 22.7 at highway speeds. Next time I will buy a Tundra which can tow just as much and when not towing get 18-20 mpg.
Features & Specs
|SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 6
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
