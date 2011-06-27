Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic Consumer Reviews

Pete , 01/26/2010

My 1500 HD is a beast on fuel. No matter what I do I can not get over 13.5 MPG. While I appreciate it's [power and towing abilities i did not expect to take such a hit on fuel economy. I traded a 1500 with the 5.3 which was getting 22.7 at highway speeds. Next time I will buy a Tundra which can tow just as much and when not towing get 18-20 mpg.