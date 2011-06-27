Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,688
|$12,405
|$14,437
|Clean
|$8,001
|$11,418
|$13,278
|Average
|$6,627
|$9,443
|$10,960
|Rough
|$5,253
|$7,469
|$8,642
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,106
|$10,316
|$12,071
|Clean
|$6,544
|$9,495
|$11,102
|Average
|$5,420
|$7,854
|$9,164
|Rough
|$4,296
|$6,212
|$7,226
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,525
|$10,873
|$12,702
|Clean
|$6,930
|$10,007
|$11,682
|Average
|$5,740
|$8,277
|$9,643
|Rough
|$4,550
|$6,547
|$7,604
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,936
|$11,416
|$13,319
|Clean
|$7,309
|$10,507
|$12,250
|Average
|$6,054
|$8,690
|$10,111
|Rough
|$4,799
|$6,874
|$7,973
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,358
|$11,515
|$13,243
|Clean
|$7,697
|$10,599
|$12,180
|Average
|$6,375
|$8,766
|$10,054
|Rough
|$5,053
|$6,933
|$7,928
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,274
|$11,860
|$13,821
|Clean
|$7,620
|$10,917
|$12,712
|Average
|$6,311
|$9,029
|$10,493
|Rough
|$5,003
|$7,141
|$8,274