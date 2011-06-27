Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Consumer Reviews

Dangerous headlights larry_rymal , 02/07/2015 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Comfortable, secure-feeling pickup. Overall quality feel is pure A-1. Daytime confidence value just can't be higher. Motor is strong, shifting is smooth after about 1000 miles. Tows well without sagging in the back due to trailer tongue weight. Best truck I have owned. But, this truck has a blemish--a dangerous one. In rural areas, the headlamp lighting is awful. There is no lateral light spill to assist turning onto intersecting roads. None. Left turns are the worse. You will be turning into total darkness. The effect is as if you have a burned out left lamp. Going straight, the hi-beam doesn't "reach out and touch" enough. You will need to buy auxiliary lighting. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my GMC Jay , 03/05/2016 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I have put 30,000 miles on my truck before writing this review. No problems at all! Lots of highway miles, lots of testing on dirt roads/paths. Navigation is fantastic, interior on the new models is hands down the best fit and finish of any truck. Transmission shifts silky smooth (dodge was terrible). Headlights are not the brightest, but I have the fog lamps and use them all the time anyway. 5.3 V8 is great, from the school of thought that a full size pickup should have a V8 ( Sorry ford). Get a Sierra, you will not be disappointed.

Truck is a mess BB1972 , 12/22/2015 SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 32 of 35 people found this review helpful I have a 2014 GMC Sierra Double Cab 2 wheel drive. I absolutely loved the looks of the truck but I have had nothing but issues since day one. The transmission cannot figure out what gear it needs at slow speeds and when it does it jumps and clunks underneath. I have a problem in the rear of the truck that when I back out of my driveway or hit a bump it clunks and bangs. The steering wheel sticks to the right when coming off the highway. When I took it in for repair they would not fix the problem because the could not get a repeat event. I have had several since then which is a huge safety issue. I have problems with rough idling at lights almost like it wants to stall. I have taken my truck in twice for humming in the rear. The first time I was told that it was normal. I returned it a second time and they replaced the gears in the rear end. I am starting to have the same problems again. My grade braking comes on periodically for about five seconds. I cannot even keep my coffee in the cup holder because of the intense vibration on the highway. So far I still have the same issues with 18,000 miles on the truck. I have tried to trade it in but I cannot get anything for it. I filed a claim with GMC and all I get is its taking some time because we don't have the VIN number. I have given the number twice to them so far and nothing. I will never buy another GMC. My next step is the better business bureau. I have been a GM fan for years but this truck is an absolute mess.

Transmission problem mb1951 , 10/17/2014 31 of 34 people found this review helpful Ever since I purchased this truck I have dealt with a transmission that constantly up and down shifts especially at slow speeds. It's as if the computer can't decide what gear the tranny should be in so it keeps switching back and forth between gears. The result is hesitation then clanking as the car accelerates or reduces speed. I have been back to the dealership on multiple occassions and as expected they can't replicate the problem???Ironically anyone I let drive the truck always comes back and says what's up with your transmission. I can't believe I was the only "lucky" guy that purchased a lemon. I wish GMC would at least acknowledge there is an issue!!!!!!