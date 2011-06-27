Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,513
|$27,829
|$30,856
|Clean
|$23,543
|$26,719
|$29,593
|Average
|$21,605
|$24,498
|$27,067
|Rough
|$19,666
|$22,278
|$24,540
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,890
|$24,988
|$27,812
|Clean
|$21,024
|$23,991
|$26,673
|Average
|$19,293
|$21,997
|$24,396
|Rough
|$17,561
|$20,004
|$22,119
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,578
|$22,457
|$25,080
|Clean
|$18,804
|$21,561
|$24,054
|Average
|$17,255
|$19,769
|$22,000
|Rough
|$15,707
|$17,977
|$19,947
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,430
|$18,174
|$20,667
|Clean
|$14,820
|$17,449
|$19,821
|Average
|$13,599
|$15,999
|$18,129
|Rough
|$12,379
|$14,549
|$16,437
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,158
|$22,042
|$24,668
|Clean
|$18,400
|$21,163
|$23,658
|Average
|$16,885
|$19,404
|$21,639
|Rough
|$15,370
|$17,646
|$19,619
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,069
|$20,391
|$23,404
|Clean
|$16,394
|$19,578
|$22,446
|Average
|$15,044
|$17,951
|$20,530
|Rough
|$13,694
|$16,324
|$18,614
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,191
|$23,110
|$25,770
|Clean
|$19,392
|$22,188
|$24,715
|Average
|$17,795
|$20,344
|$22,605
|Rough
|$16,198
|$18,500
|$20,495
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,204
|$25,369
|$28,254
|Clean
|$21,326
|$24,357
|$27,098
|Average
|$19,570
|$22,333
|$24,785
|Rough
|$17,814
|$20,309
|$22,471
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,991
|$15,641
|$18,043
|Clean
|$12,477
|$15,017
|$17,305
|Average
|$11,449
|$13,769
|$15,827
|Rough
|$10,422
|$12,521
|$14,350
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,258
|$23,006
|$26,406
|Clean
|$18,496
|$22,088
|$25,325
|Average
|$16,973
|$20,253
|$23,163
|Rough
|$15,450
|$18,417
|$21,001
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,062
|$17,417
|$19,560
|Clean
|$14,466
|$16,722
|$18,759
|Average
|$13,275
|$15,332
|$17,158
|Rough
|$12,084
|$13,943
|$15,557
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,755
|$23,003
|$25,956
|Clean
|$18,973
|$22,086
|$24,894
|Average
|$17,411
|$20,250
|$22,769
|Rough
|$15,848
|$18,415
|$20,643
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,097
|$24,009
|$27,556
|Clean
|$19,302
|$23,051
|$26,428
|Average
|$17,713
|$21,136
|$24,172
|Rough
|$16,123
|$19,220
|$21,916
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,759
|$21,911
|$24,776
|Clean
|$18,018
|$21,037
|$23,762
|Average
|$16,534
|$19,289
|$21,733
|Rough
|$15,050
|$17,541
|$19,705
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,629
|$31,115
|$34,301
|Clean
|$26,537
|$29,874
|$32,897
|Average
|$24,351
|$27,391
|$30,088
|Rough
|$22,166
|$24,909
|$27,280
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,216
|$23,302
|$26,113
|Clean
|$19,416
|$22,373
|$25,044
|Average
|$17,817
|$20,514
|$22,906
|Rough
|$16,218
|$18,655
|$20,768
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,459
|$25,654
|$28,568
|Clean
|$21,571
|$24,631
|$27,399
|Average
|$19,795
|$22,584
|$25,060
|Rough
|$18,018
|$20,537
|$22,721
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,823
|$29,278
|$32,431
|Clean
|$24,802
|$28,110
|$31,104
|Average
|$22,760
|$25,774
|$28,448
|Rough
|$20,717
|$23,438
|$25,793
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,235
|$25,453
|$28,387
|Clean
|$21,356
|$24,438
|$27,225
|Average
|$19,597
|$22,407
|$24,901
|Rough
|$17,838
|$20,376
|$22,577
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,279
|$25,554
|$28,538
|Clean
|$21,398
|$24,535
|$27,369
|Average
|$19,636
|$22,496
|$25,033
|Rough
|$17,873
|$20,457
|$22,697
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,054
|$19,920
|$22,526
|Clean
|$16,379
|$19,125
|$21,604
|Average
|$15,030
|$17,536
|$19,759
|Rough
|$13,681
|$15,946
|$17,915
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,294
|$14,575
|$16,647
|Clean
|$11,808
|$13,994
|$15,965
|Average
|$10,836
|$12,831
|$14,602
|Rough
|$9,863
|$11,668
|$13,240
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,759
|$19,960
|$21,972
|Clean
|$17,057
|$19,163
|$21,073
|Average
|$15,652
|$17,571
|$19,274
|Rough
|$14,248
|$15,978
|$17,475
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,472
|$30,948
|$34,123
|Clean
|$26,385
|$29,713
|$32,726
|Average
|$24,212
|$27,244
|$29,932
|Rough
|$22,040
|$24,775
|$27,139
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,911
|$16,777
|$18,482
|Clean
|$14,321
|$16,107
|$17,726
|Average
|$13,142
|$14,769
|$16,213
|Rough
|$11,962
|$13,430
|$14,699
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,071
|$21,261
|$24,158
|Clean
|$17,356
|$20,413
|$23,169
|Average
|$15,927
|$18,717
|$21,191
|Rough
|$14,497
|$17,021
|$19,214
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,789
|$29,168
|$32,252
|Clean
|$24,769
|$28,004
|$30,932
|Average
|$22,729
|$25,677
|$28,291
|Rough
|$20,690
|$23,350
|$25,651
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,880
|$28,150
|$31,137
|Clean
|$23,896
|$27,027
|$29,862
|Average
|$21,928
|$24,781
|$27,313
|Rough
|$19,960
|$22,535
|$24,764
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,717
|$20,541
|$23,112
|Clean
|$17,016
|$19,722
|$22,166
|Average
|$15,615
|$18,083
|$20,274
|Rough
|$14,214
|$16,444
|$18,382
Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,961
|$22,897
|$25,572
|Clean
|$19,171
|$21,984
|$24,525
|Average
|$17,592
|$20,157
|$22,432
|Rough
|$16,014
|$18,330
|$20,338