Estimated values
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,513$27,829$30,856
Clean$23,543$26,719$29,593
Average$21,605$24,498$27,067
Rough$19,666$22,278$24,540
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,890$24,988$27,812
Clean$21,024$23,991$26,673
Average$19,293$21,997$24,396
Rough$17,561$20,004$22,119
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,578$22,457$25,080
Clean$18,804$21,561$24,054
Average$17,255$19,769$22,000
Rough$15,707$17,977$19,947
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,430$18,174$20,667
Clean$14,820$17,449$19,821
Average$13,599$15,999$18,129
Rough$12,379$14,549$16,437
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,158$22,042$24,668
Clean$18,400$21,163$23,658
Average$16,885$19,404$21,639
Rough$15,370$17,646$19,619
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,069$20,391$23,404
Clean$16,394$19,578$22,446
Average$15,044$17,951$20,530
Rough$13,694$16,324$18,614
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,191$23,110$25,770
Clean$19,392$22,188$24,715
Average$17,795$20,344$22,605
Rough$16,198$18,500$20,495
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,204$25,369$28,254
Clean$21,326$24,357$27,098
Average$19,570$22,333$24,785
Rough$17,814$20,309$22,471
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,991$15,641$18,043
Clean$12,477$15,017$17,305
Average$11,449$13,769$15,827
Rough$10,422$12,521$14,350
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,258$23,006$26,406
Clean$18,496$22,088$25,325
Average$16,973$20,253$23,163
Rough$15,450$18,417$21,001
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,062$17,417$19,560
Clean$14,466$16,722$18,759
Average$13,275$15,332$17,158
Rough$12,084$13,943$15,557
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,755$23,003$25,956
Clean$18,973$22,086$24,894
Average$17,411$20,250$22,769
Rough$15,848$18,415$20,643
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,097$24,009$27,556
Clean$19,302$23,051$26,428
Average$17,713$21,136$24,172
Rough$16,123$19,220$21,916
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,759$21,911$24,776
Clean$18,018$21,037$23,762
Average$16,534$19,289$21,733
Rough$15,050$17,541$19,705
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,629$31,115$34,301
Clean$26,537$29,874$32,897
Average$24,351$27,391$30,088
Rough$22,166$24,909$27,280
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,216$23,302$26,113
Clean$19,416$22,373$25,044
Average$17,817$20,514$22,906
Rough$16,218$18,655$20,768
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,459$25,654$28,568
Clean$21,571$24,631$27,399
Average$19,795$22,584$25,060
Rough$18,018$20,537$22,721
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,823$29,278$32,431
Clean$24,802$28,110$31,104
Average$22,760$25,774$28,448
Rough$20,717$23,438$25,793
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,235$25,453$28,387
Clean$21,356$24,438$27,225
Average$19,597$22,407$24,901
Rough$17,838$20,376$22,577
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,279$25,554$28,538
Clean$21,398$24,535$27,369
Average$19,636$22,496$25,033
Rough$17,873$20,457$22,697
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,054$19,920$22,526
Clean$16,379$19,125$21,604
Average$15,030$17,536$19,759
Rough$13,681$15,946$17,915
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,294$14,575$16,647
Clean$11,808$13,994$15,965
Average$10,836$12,831$14,602
Rough$9,863$11,668$13,240
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,759$19,960$21,972
Clean$17,057$19,163$21,073
Average$15,652$17,571$19,274
Rough$14,248$15,978$17,475
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,472$30,948$34,123
Clean$26,385$29,713$32,726
Average$24,212$27,244$29,932
Rough$22,040$24,775$27,139
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,911$16,777$18,482
Clean$14,321$16,107$17,726
Average$13,142$14,769$16,213
Rough$11,962$13,430$14,699
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,071$21,261$24,158
Clean$17,356$20,413$23,169
Average$15,927$18,717$21,191
Rough$14,497$17,021$19,214
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,789$29,168$32,252
Clean$24,769$28,004$30,932
Average$22,729$25,677$28,291
Rough$20,690$23,350$25,651
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,880$28,150$31,137
Clean$23,896$27,027$29,862
Average$21,928$24,781$27,313
Rough$19,960$22,535$24,764
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,717$20,541$23,112
Clean$17,016$19,722$22,166
Average$15,615$18,083$20,274
Rough$14,214$16,444$18,382
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,961$22,897$25,572
Clean$19,171$21,984$24,525
Average$17,592$20,157$22,432
Rough$16,014$18,330$20,338
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,477 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,017 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,477 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,017 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,477 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,017 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $10,422 to $18,043, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.