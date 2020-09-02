2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
What’s new
- Now comes with the innovative MBUX infotainment system
- Base model gets new engine with more power
- More refinements to active driver aids
- Part of the first GLC generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Elegant and premium interior design
- Excellent balance between agile handling and a comfortable ride
- Abundant driver safety aids work great
- Four- and six-cylinder engines are fuel-efficient for the class
- Less useful cargo area than in regular GLC
- Rear headroom isn't great, especially in the middle
- Pricey for a compact-class SUV
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Review
It's fitting that Mercedes-Benz can call a four-door SUV a "coupe" and get away with it. After all, this is the company that ignited the dubious trend to deem nearly any car with a tapering roofline a coupe with its fastback-style, four-door CLS more than a decade ago.
The coupe distinction was once reserved for cars with two doors, but the lines have blurred. Today, several Mercedes models use the label, including the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. Despite its name, the GLC Coupe is a bona fide four-door SUV but with a sleeker and less boxy look than most SUVs. And whatever you might think of the misuse of the nomenclature, the coupe is nearly as easy to live with as its standard GLC counterpart.
Like the standard GLC, the GLC Coupe features a top-notch cabin fitted with soft leather, decorative wood and metal accents, and some of today's most advanced entertainment technology. For 2020, the GLC Coupe comes with the new MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) voice command system, which can recognize most natural-speech requests to control phone, navigation, media and cabin functions. It'll even tell you jokes.
If jokes aren't your thing, you can also bypass MBUX and go straight to Siri or Google Assistant through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which are now included as standard features. Also standard: a larger 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display (also operable by a touchpad in the center console). Other changes for 2020 include new grille and headlight designs and more power.
The GLC Coupe offers its same trio of engines as before, only now the punchy turbo four-cylinder gets 14 more horsepower, and the heavier-duty V6 gets 23 hp more (gains of around 6% and 7%, respectively). The two recklessly powerful V8 engines carry over unchanged, with the mill in the AMG GLC 63 S making more than 500 hp. Few other compact SUVs, luxury or otherwise, come with such a blistering engine.
The GLC Coupe's downsides mirror those of most four-door sedans and SUVs that pose as coupes. There's less maximum cargo space (49.4 cubic feet in the coupe, 56.5 cubic feet in the standard GLC) and less rear headroom. You also need to consider the coupe's significant price premium over the regular GLC.
But if you don't mind the compromise in utility and prefer the coupe's sleek looks, the extra cost for the GLC Coupe's comfort, luxury and performance will be worth it.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S Coupe as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.
Which GLC-Class Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is a compact luxury SUV offered in four trim levels: GLC 300, AMG GLC 43, AMG GLC 63 and AMG GLC 63 S.
The base GLC 300 starts with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine (255 horsepower, 273 lb-ft of torque), nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
It comes nicely equipped with features such as adaptive suspension damping, a power liftgate, a sunroof, and LED headlights. Inside you'll find heated front seats and simulated-leather upholstery, along with tech features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, an eight-speaker sound system with satellite radio, and the new MBUX voice-control system. Automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring are also included.
The AMG GLC 43 is equipped much the same as the 300, but it boosts the performance factor with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (385 hp, 384 lb-ft), a sport-tuned air suspension, upgraded brakes, and more aggressive stability control settings. It's the one to get if you need your SUV to do double-duty as a sport coupe.
More extreme performance levels are available from the AMG GLC 63 and AMG GLC 63 S trims. The AMG GLC 63 introduces a turbocharged V8 (469 hp, 479 lb-ft), sport-tuned transmission and all-wheel-drive systems, and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. While the AMG GLC 63 is mostly a performance upgrade from the AMG GLC 43, a notable interior upgrade is the included navigation system and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.
The AMG GLC 63 S pushes performance to the limit with a higher-output V8 engine (503 hp and 516 lb-ft).
Many option packages are available for all trim levels. Safety-minded buyers might consider the Driver Assistance package (which adds adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist among other features) or the Parking Assistance package (the self-parking system, parking sensors and a surround-view camera).
Many features can also be added à la carte, such as ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, adaptive high beams, a premium Burmester surround-sound system, and a wireless charging pad.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sweet power and awesome COUPE bodywork. Get all the adaptive options.... Real real drive
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe videosDrag Race! Tesla Model Y vs. BMW X3 M vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63
Drag Race! Tesla Model Y vs. BMW X3 M vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63
[MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: Oh, man. It has been a long day here at Willow Springs. It was 8 million degrees, there were wolves. We definitely almost died about a jillion times. KURT NIEBUHR: Holy [BLEEP]. ELANA SCHERR: But it was worth it because we were able to race all three of these SUVs, and they're all good. [MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: 3, 2, 1, go! ELANA SCHERR: This is a 2020 BMW X3 M Competition. Under the hood is a turbocharged, 3 liter, 6 cylinder engine similar to what you'd find in the X3 M40i. But instead of 382 horsepower and 365 pound feet of torque, The X3 M Competition boosts the figures to 503 horsepower and 442 pound feet of torque. If you're looking for something to surprise the other parents at daycare drop-off, the X3 M will do it. Warning, car makers: if you put competition in the name of your car, we'll consider that an order. If you have friends who hate the whole idea of a crossover coupé, it doesn't matter because you'll be going so fast in the 2020 AMG GLC 63 S coupé that you won't even hear their complaints. This beast is powered by a turbocharged, 4 liter V8, conveniently also rated at 503 horsepower. But bragging 516 pound feet of torque. This version of the GLC is an absolute monster, and since it has a launch control option specifically called race start, we obviously have to start it in a race. Ah, the Tesla Model Y. Unburdened by geared transmissions and full gas tanks, as well as being hundreds of pounds lighter than either the X3 or the GLC, the all-electric Model Y is just a charge away from charging away. This is the Edmunds long-term Model Y performance performance. Yes, that's right, it's the performance model with the performance package, and we're going to see if that double performance can perform. All three crossovers in our race are all-wheel drive, and we plan to use whatever launch assist technology they offer when we line them up and launch them. These three coupé UVs are putting the sport back in SUV, and with radically different power plans. Which one does it best? SPEAKER 1: What are you doing to prepare your car for the race? KURT NIEBUHR: I mean, I'm trying to talk real nice to it. Let it know that it's fast. ELANA SCHERR: I wanted to make sure that the transmission was in the right settings, and I wanted to make sure that all the shift points for the engine were right and that it had the-- oh no, wait. None of that, because it doesn't have any of that. KURT NIEBUHR: Seriously? This car is not too picky about that kind of stuff. You can put it in sport, you can put it in sport plus, or race mode. Then it's brake pedal hold it down, throttle pedal hold it down, and then just let it rip. REESE COUNTS: So sport plus transmissions, sport plus suspension, 6 sharp on the transmission, and then ready for launch control. ELANA SCHERR: A very important part of any race is intimidating your rivals. And normally, you do that by revving up the engine, so let's-- [CAR DINGS QUIETLY] Sorry. [MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: Ready. 3, 2, 1, REESE COUNTS: Ah, [BLEEP] ELANA SCHERR: What happened? REESE COUNTS: I jumped it. ANNOUNCER: Drivers ready? Let's do this. 3, 2, 1, go! ELANA SCHERR: You guys all good behind me? KURT NIEBUHR: Yep. REESE COUNTS: Yeah. ELANA SCHERR: I have the feeling that I either slightly jumped that start, or the boys were badly sleeping. I mean, it is nighttime. It is well past their bedtime. They are both very old. So could be that they were napping. Ooh, bunny! REESE COUNTS: So my launch control didn't activate. KURT NIEBUHR: I'm not sure if you got a really good launch, or you did jump in I'm not sure. But didn't really matter. You pulled away anyway. ELANA SCHERR: Yeah, it was weird. It was like the second half felt like a totally different car than the first half. Are you guys going to use launch control again, or are you just going to foot break it? KURT NIEBUHR: I'm going to use launch control. REESE COUNTS: I'm going to use it this time. ANNOUNCER: Ready. 3, 2, 1, Go. REESE COUNTS: Man, this thing is sluggish [INAUDIBLE] ELANA SCHERR: Is that what you felt like in the GT500, Kurt? KURT NIEBUHR: That's exactly what I felt like but without that smug, EV feeling that comes along with it. Is there something like an electric supercharger? ELANA SCHERR: It does make a kind of supercharger whine, so I'm basically just telling myself that it's just a very quiet V8. KURT NIEBUHR: I think we could do one more quarter mile run and then do a roll race after that. ANNOUNCER: Drivers ready. 3, 2, 1, go. REESE COUNTS: God, those two are so close. I wanted this to be better, but. ELANA SCHERR: I think you got me there, Kurt. KURT NIEBUHR: I just shorted a lot of Tesla stock with that one. ELANA SCHERR: I mean, you still lost overall, and I was sleeping. KURT NIEBUHR: So if you were sleeping at the light, does that mean that you were on autopilot? ELANA SCHERR: I wonder if it could do this in autopilot. Maybe the roll racing. KURT NIEBUHR: So what we're going to try and do is a roll race here. But we have to use the honor system which, I, frankly, don't trust either of these other people. But we're going to set our speed at about 40 miles an hour and hope I can beat an electric vehicle. I hope so. ELANA SCHERR: Was that not how you're supposed to do it? KURT NIEBUHR: That's how you're supposed to do it. That thing is electric. REESE COUNTS: That felt a lot better once I was right in the power band. KURT NIEBUHR: Holy [BLEEP]. REESE COUNTS: [BLEEP] KURT NIEBUHR: Well that thing owns the roll on, that's for sure. ELANA SCHERR: The thing is it's not very exciting. I mean, I know that I'm going fast and that part is good. But it's not, nothing shakes more or makes more noise. It's just kind of like, wooshier. KURT NIEBUHR: That wooshier noise is the sound of progress. REESE COUNTS: The BMW sounds awesome. It's just slow. ELANA SCHERR: I'm really surprised that the BMW is having so much trouble, because everything that I've read about that car had pretty stout numbers for it. REESE COUNTS: It just feels like there's a 1/2 second delay off the line. It doesn't feel like it's hooking up right in the power like I expected it to. KURT NIEBUHR: Just out of curiosity, what's your battery look like? How much range you got? ELANA SCHERR: It's right about at half now. Kurt, I think the Mercedes has the most impressive lead. I mean, if I gave you even a second, even a fraction of a second, it was like, oh, man, now I've got to chase you down. KURT NIEBUHR: Yeah, it's weird racing at night because I can't see you. So I'm looking over and I'm trying to find where you are and I think in the last quarter mile run we were so close that your headlight was in the blind spot. I kept looking over and seeing black. REESE COUNTS: Don't worry, I got a good look at both of you. KURT NIEBUHR: I will say that it is somewhat demoralizing to have the sound of a V8 engine, and then just know full well that I'm getting passed by something that's making no noise whatsoever. ELANA SCHERR: I'm sorry, I'm busy. I'm doing Adele karaoke. Hello. REESE COUNTS: You hear this? ELANA SCHERR (INTERCOM): It's this thing. REESE COUNTS: This is Elana singing karaoke from the Tesla. [MUSIC PLAYING] ELANA SCHERR: The BMW may have come up short both in the drag race and at our test track, but it posted the shortest braking distance and highest lateral g on our skid pad, giving some respect to the competition part of its name. You may be surprised to see that the Benz was quickest at our test track, even though it lost most of the drag races. How does that work? Well, the Benz's engine uses air to make power, and the heat and the high altitude where we filmed this race meant it wasn't breathing as well as it was on our test track. Combine that with real-world reaction times and this is what you get. The Tesla's immediate power delivery and all-weather consistency make for high performance both at the test track and during the commute. Man, winning feels good. Winning always feels good. But winning when your competitors should beat you, when they have turbocharged engines and they come from very famous, long-standing luxury marks with a huge history of performance, and you're just in a little start-up from California, you don't even have a gas engine, it's an EV. Yeah. Yeah, that feels really good. Tesla takes it. If you want to see more videos like this, subscribe. And follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. [MUSIC PLAYING]
This race was a lot of fun for us. Not only for the obvious reasons (hello, fast!) but because it gave us a chance to talk about sound, exteriors, and different ways the manufacturers approach performance, such as launch control settings and drive modes.
Sponsored cars related to the GLC-Class Coupe
Features & Specs
|GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$50,000
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5800 rpm
|AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$63,000
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|385 hp @ 6100 rpm
|AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$84,100
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 5500 rpm
|AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$76,500
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|469 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GLC-Class Coupe safety features:
- Active Lane Keeping Assist
- Warns you when you're drifting over the lane lines on the highway and can help steer you back into your lane.
- Parktronic with Active Parking Assist
- Guides the GLC Coupe into a parking spot with minimal driver assistance.
- Pre-Safe Brake with Pedestrian Recognition
- Alerts the driver if a front collision is imminent; can apply the brakes automatically to lessen the impact. Can also identify pedestrians.
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe vs. Porsche Macan
What the Macan lacks in "coupe" style, it makes up for with its own unique flair. The Macan's roofline slightly tapers toward the rear — nothing as dramatic as the Mercedes but enough for its own sleek, handsome and decidedly un-boxy look. Where the GLC deftly blends comfort and performance, the Macan leans toward sporty and engaging handling. You'll feel more of the road in the Macan but nothing objectionable. Both models line up well on paper, so choosing one really comes down to comfort priorities and brand preference.
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe vs. BMW X4
While the GLC Coupe offers an impressive blend of power and performance, the X4 leans more toward athleticism, with sharp and impressive handling. It, too, offers powerful performance from turbocharged four- or six-cylinder engines, but it adds an element of engagement. It isn't just a practical SUV, but it's one you'll also want to drive quickly on a curved road. Although the X4 shares most of the same downsides as the GLC — tight rear headroom, reduced cargo capacity and pricey options — it may be the right pick for drivers who like more spirited motoring.
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe vs. Jaguar F-Pace
The F-Pace offers its own take on incomparable Jaguar style, this time in an SUV configuration. But panache alone isn't quite enough to elevate it to the same level as the Benz. The interior materials are disappointing, the infotainment needlessly fussy, and the cabin noisy at highway speeds. But the F-Pace does exhibit impressive quickness and betters most of its rivals on cargo space. It even offers a diesel engine option if long-range fuel economy is a priority. It also costs less than the GLC.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe:
- Now comes with the innovative MBUX infotainment system
- Base model gets new engine with more power
- More refinements to active driver aids
- Part of the first GLC generation introduced for 2017
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,000.
Other versions include:
- GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $50,000
- AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $63,000
- AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $84,100
- AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $76,500
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe is offered in the following submodels: GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 43, GLC-Class Coupe SUV, GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 S, GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63. Available styles include GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), AMG GLC 63 S 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 GLC-Class Coupe 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 GLC-Class Coupe.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 GLC-Class Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $77,495. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $5,614 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,614 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $71,881.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) is 7.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe AMG GLC 63 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,995. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $3,781 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,781 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,214.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 7.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 5 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for sale near. There are currently 14 new 2020 GLC-Class Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $53,630 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe.
Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,153.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,905.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2017
- Used Tesla Model S 2014
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Kia Forte 2017
- Used Ford Fusion 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020