Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 Base Features & Specs

Overview
$34,200
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$34,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$34,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)468.0/624.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
$34,200
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque305 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$34,200
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
$34,200
Trailering Packageyes
Sierra Appearance Packageyes
Sierra Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$34,200
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$34,200
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
$34,200
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
$34,200
SiriusXM Satellite Radio and HD Radioyes
Carpeted Front and Rear Floor Matsyes
OnStaryes
Interior Driver Assist Handleyes
Front and Rear All-Weather Floor Matsyes
IntelliLink Audio Systemyes
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering and Rubberized Vinyl Floormatsyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
GMC WiFiyes
Instrumentation
$34,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$34,200
Front head room42.8 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$34,200
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.3 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$34,200
Metal Bed Storage Boxyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Chrome Fuel Dooryes
Chromed 6" Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
LT265/70R17C Blackwall Tiresyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Camper-Style Manual Extending Exterior Mirrorsyes
Bed Rugyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
6" Black Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
P265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Tailgate Lineryes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Black Flat Splash Guardsyes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
Bed Netyes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
$34,200
Front track68.8 in.
Curb weight4942 lbs.
Gross weight6900 lbs.
Angle of approach16.8 degrees
Maximum payload2007 lbs.
Angle of departure23.9 degrees
Length229.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity9800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height74.2 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.6 in.
Colors
$34,200
Exterior Colors
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Bronze Alloy Metallic
  • Iridium Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, vinyl
  • Jet Black/Dark Ash, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$34,200
painted steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$34,200
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$34,200
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
