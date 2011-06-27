  1. Home
Used 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Mustang SVT Cobra
5(68%)4(32%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Snake in my driveway

Low Buck Larry, 10/02/2016
2dr Convertible
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I'm 70 years old, and have owned approximately 80 cars in my lifetime, including street rods, muscle cars from the 50's, 60's, and 70's. My '98 Cobra, is one of the best all around performance cars, that I have owned. The car looks great, sounds great, accelerates great, and gets great gas mileage, for a performance car {I've gotten 27 mpg at 70 miles an hour, on the Interstate. It's now 2018, and I still love it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The Dark Knight

Rick, 10/13/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My 1998 SVT Mustang Cobra is an absolute "time machine". When I slide in behind the FR500 steering wheel and fire up that SVT motor the sound just is incredible, like no other. Suddenly I am eighteen again, not sixty. A Cobra has a very unique exhaust tone. Put the convertible top down and it is even sweeter. My SVT Cobra has been modified, balanced and blue printed with select aftermarket and FRPP parts that churn out six hundred horsepower. My Cobra is #2931 of 3480 made that year and I have all the documentation, including the original window sticker, owners manual, etc. My wife, children and grandkids love this Cobra about as much as I do. Love my Dark Knight!!

Arrest Me Yellow

8 Ball, 10/03/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Have had this car for 1 year and 7 months. Car has been very reliable zero mechanical problems Tremic T-45 trans does like to rake at high rpms could use a better gear 3.73 or higher engine is silky smooth with very high rpm band was previous owner of LS-1 trans am. Trans am would eat it for lunch!!! Car is somewhat rattly could use better build quality.Handling is good, cupholder position isnt, cd player likes to skip on bumpy roads.

my yellow cobra

stangmaster98, 11/29/2004
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

great car. Easy to upgrade!! All around best bang for the buck!!

1998 Cobra Convertible

tigger13, 07/09/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The engine and ehxaust note in the car are awesome, especailly in the convertible form. The top is very nice. Its also a great looking car, I have the rare 98 only Altantic blue. it also handles and brakes very well, 13 inch front rotors with ABS. And it still rides well also, controls are nicely laid out. gets decent gas mileage, at least on the freeway(25 mpg). But interior materials are kind of cheap. The 2005 Mustang should have a much better and higher quality interior. Engine is awesome and handmade, makes great horsepower and loves to rev and very smooth, but torque comes on high at 4800rpm.

