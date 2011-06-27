Used 1998 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews

Snake in my driveway Low Buck Larry , 10/02/2016 2dr Convertible 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I'm 70 years old, and have owned approximately 80 cars in my lifetime, including street rods, muscle cars from the 50's, 60's, and 70's. My '98 Cobra, is one of the best all around performance cars, that I have owned. The car looks great, sounds great, accelerates great, and gets great gas mileage, for a performance car {I've gotten 27 mpg at 70 miles an hour, on the Interstate. It's now 2018, and I still love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Dark Knight Rick , 10/13/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My 1998 SVT Mustang Cobra is an absolute "time machine". When I slide in behind the FR500 steering wheel and fire up that SVT motor the sound just is incredible, like no other. Suddenly I am eighteen again, not sixty. A Cobra has a very unique exhaust tone. Put the convertible top down and it is even sweeter. My SVT Cobra has been modified, balanced and blue printed with select aftermarket and FRPP parts that churn out six hundred horsepower. My Cobra is #2931 of 3480 made that year and I have all the documentation, including the original window sticker, owners manual, etc. My wife, children and grandkids love this Cobra about as much as I do. Love my Dark Knight!! Report Abuse

Arrest Me Yellow 8 Ball , 10/03/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Have had this car for 1 year and 7 months. Car has been very reliable zero mechanical problems Tremic T-45 trans does like to rake at high rpms could use a better gear 3.73 or higher engine is silky smooth with very high rpm band was previous owner of LS-1 trans am. Trans am would eat it for lunch!!! Car is somewhat rattly could use better build quality.Handling is good, cupholder position isnt, cd player likes to skip on bumpy roads. Report Abuse

my yellow cobra stangmaster98 , 11/29/2004 3 of 4 people found this review helpful great car. Easy to upgrade!! All around best bang for the buck!! Report Abuse