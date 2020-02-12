2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
What’s new
- The Mercedes GLB is an all-new model
- Smaller than a GLC but bigger than a GLA
- Available third-row seat
- Part of the first GLB generation introduced for 2020
Pros & Cons
- Spacious for both passengers and cargo
- Strong overall performance
- Exceptional ride and seat comfort
- Lots of the latest tech and convenience features
- Not particularly exciting to drive
- Options can quickly run the cost up
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Review
Every now and then, we're caught off guard by how good a vehicle is. Such is the case with the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB. As its name suggests, the GLB slots between Mercedes' subcompact GLA and the larger and more expensive GLC. It stakes out its own distinctiveness with an upright, boxy shape that faintly mimics the larger and pricier G-Class. Yet the proportions and lower ride height make it seem smaller than it is.
Much of the GLB's appeal comes from its comfort and technology. The GLB rides a bit softer than other SUVs in its class, and the seats are particularly comfortable over long distances. As a new vehicle, it benefits from all of Mercedes' latest advanced safety features and driver assistants as well as Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, which has the best personal assistant-style voice commands in the business.
On the downside, the introductory GLB 250 isn't overly fun to drive. For the majority of drivers, it's more than adequate as is, but more enthusiastic drivers will likely want to wait for future sporty AMG variants. Another concern might be price. Even though the GLB is affordably priced at the base level, adding a lot of options will drive the cost skywards quickly.
Overall, we think the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB is more appealing than similarly priced subcompacts in its class, as well as some larger and more expensive models. We heartily recommend it against the BMW X1, Volvo XC40 and Audi Q3. It even challenges the Mercedes GLC in all areas except for interior refinement. We're confident you'll be just as pleasantly surprised as we were.
Our verdict8.1 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
The GLB isn't particularly exciting to drive, but it is more capable than most SUV owners will need. The GLB's brakes are easy to modulate for smooth stops and impressively strong when you need to make an emergency stop. Around turns, the GLB feels sure-footed and planted.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The suspension tuning is on the soft side in Comfort mode and easily soaks up road imperfections. It can feel a little floaty on certain broad undulations, but it's far from unsettling. Sport mode dials out that softness without introducing any harshness. The cabin is pleasantly quiet on the highway, even on coarser surfaces.
How’s the interior?8.5
The GLB boxy shape affords generous space compared to most of its competitors. Its tall windows provide excellent outward visibility. One minor downside: The sun visors are too small and don't provide full coverage when moved to the side of the vehicle.
How’s the tech?8.5
The GLB's driver assist features are particularly good. The adaptive cruise works great whether you're driving in dense highway traffic or cruising on the open highway. The lane-keeping assist system can be a little too aggressive in trying to keep you in the lane, but that situation is pretty rare.
How’s the storage?8.0
For family duty, the GLB should work out OK. A rear-facing infant safety seat can fit, but only if you keep the rear seats slid all the way back and the front seats in a reasonable position. We did notice that some car seat bases we tested were a bit hard to latch onto the GLB's car-seat anchor points.
How economical is it?7.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Compared with other extra-small luxury SUVs, you pay a little more for the GLB, but you also get more in terms of space, performance and comfort. As with most models in this class, the quality of materials feels a bit cheap in some areas, but overall the GLB feels worth its price.
Wildcard8.0
Which GLB-Class does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class models
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB is a small entry-level luxury SUV with seating for five. An optional third row of seats expands capacity to seven, though those additional passengers will have to be very small.
It comes in two trim levels: the base GLB 250 and the GLB 250 4Matic, which adds all-wheel drive. Both use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (221 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Standard feature highlights include LED headlights, a power liftgate, simulated leather upholstery, 40/20/40-split rear seats that slide and recline, Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking is also included.
Several bundled option packages are available. Among them, we suggest springing for the Premium package that adds blind-spot monitoring, larger 10.25-inch displays, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, a hands-free liftgate and keyless entry. The Driver Assistance package is also worth adding. It comes with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, evasive steering assist, emergency stop assist and active speed control.
Among the GLB 250's stand-alone options, go for the adaptive dampers if you want slightly sportier handling. Other notable add-ons include leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a premium Burmester sound system.
Most helpful consumer reviews
For a smaller SUV, we found the GLB to offer plenty of elbow room, with ample passenger and cargo space. We didn't need the 3rd row, so we don't have to worry about sacrificing cargo capacity. The base model doesn't include some basic features, such as a garage door opener, enhanced interior ambient lighting, or a heated steering wheel, but we don't feel short-changed at all. We still have heated seats and plenty of options in our particular vehicle to meet our needs. The 4matic is a MUST in Colorado, so that was an upgrade we couldn't do without. The turbo acceleration is very noticeable, and every mode handles exceptionally well. As first-time MB owners, we are very pleased with the GLB!
We did a lot of shopping around and ultimately decided to get our first Mercedes — the GLB. We’ve had it for a few weeks now and love it even more as we slowly learn how to use all the included technology! It’s really amazing with all its features — it feels like we’re driving a spaceship! In sport mode, it is very peppy and fun to drive. Most importantly, it is the perfect size for us with it fitting 4 very comfortably and having a cargo area in the back for all of our stuff. We also got the pop up 3rd row just in case and AWD so it can handle any adventure we decide to undertake!
This vehicle is everything I was looking for. I looked at many vehicles and I feel this one was the nicest for the price.
After 15 years of driving an economical Toyota Prius Hybrid, I took on a “gas guzzler” in the GLB–250. The first fill up with higher octane gas was a sticker shock! The vehicle, on moving after a complete stop, seems to hesitate a bit. Once moving, however, the power of the engine is impressive and the styling is very nice! The electronic features are cool and the “light” feel and handling of this Mercedes is different from other Benz models that I’ve owned.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class video2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 Review & Test Drive - One of the Best Small Luxury SUVs?
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 Review & Test Drive - One of the Best Small Luxury SUVs?
MARK TAKAHASHI: What we have here is the all new 2020 Mercedes Benz GLB class. It proves itself worthy. In fact, I actually think it's one of the best SUVs I've driven. During this review, I'm going to try and prove to you why. Let's get through some of the specifics. First, under the hood, we have a 2-liter turbo-charged 4-cylinder engine that puts out 221 horsepower. That's made into an 8-speed automated dual clutch transmission. And it comes standard with front wheel drive. Prices start right around $38,000. For another two grand, though, you can get Mercedes 4matic all wheel drive. This, as with a lot of our test vehicles, is almost fully loaded with a price tag of around $57,000. But a lot of these options aren't really necessary and don't add too much to why I like the GLB so much. Before we hit the road, let's talk about style real quick with this GLB. First off, I like it. I like it because it's a throwback to boxy and utilitarian SUVs. Nowadays, they're getting really swoopy and sculpted with coupe-like roof lines. And this is boxy, a traditional two-box design. And it pays huge dividends when it comes to interior space. We'll get to all of that later. So how about we go for a spin? I'm on one of my favorite roads in Southern California, this wonderful sinuous twisting road through a canyon pass, that gives me a good indication of how well a car handles. Mercedes Benz estimates that the GLB 250 will reach 60 miles an hour in 6.9 seconds. You're not going to win any races there. And honestly, it's not an impressive performer. But what is impressive is how easy it is to drive. I'm just in regular key-up sport mode here. And there's a little bit of body roll, but it's very well managed. The ride quality is excellent. And even over the mid-corner bumps, it's very composed. If you really want more performance, I'm going to say it's a really good bet that they'll have some mid-tier AMG variants, like the AMG 35 or 45. I spent a lot of time with this GLB in Arizona on a first drive. And really, the only time I wanted more power was when I was passing a long train of slightly slower cars going up a very steep grade. And even then, with my foot to the floor, the car didn't feel like it was laboring that much. It didn't sound like I was blending margaritas. And it did it with plenty of space to spare. The GLB, it takes corners confidently. It takes them smoothly. And really, I don't really see a need for the sport mode here. Let's just go back to comfort. There it is. See? That's so much nicer. It's smoother. It's quieter. It's what you want from a Mercedes Benz, even one costing 38 grand. The brakes feel good going into turns, easy to modulate, with the right amount of effort, at least for me. It's not too soft. It's not sports car stiff either. Coming down into a steep right turn here. Easy on the brakes. Ease off of them. It's just easy to drive it. A lot of shoppers will gravitate towards SUVs because of their great outward visibility. And the GLB delivers. The upright and tall windows give you a commanding view. And the narrow front roof pillars won't block your view through turns. The rear roof pillars are much thicker. But the view out back is still better than most other SUVs. Besides, if you're backing into a spot, the surround view camera takes any guesswork out. It's so easy squeezing this into my tiny, tiny little carport in my apartment. Actually, it's one of the easiest outside of a Miata. This just has what I think is an optimal blend of comfort and handling prowess. All right, now that we're out of the canyons and onto the flatlands, let's talk about highway and city driving. I spent almost eight hours straight in the seat driving from Phoenix to LA because I didn't feel the need to stop. I was that comfortable. It's not just ride quality but also the seats. They're well-shaped with the right amount of cushioning. After eight hours, I think it really did make a big difference on that drive. Another thing helping to combat fatigue is this is quiet. There's not a lot of road noise. There's almost no wind noise. That's impressive considering how kind of squared up this shape is. There's no whistling coming from the mirrors here or at the grille or anywhere else. Another reason why I was able to drive for that long was the adaptive cruise control that Mercedes put in the GLB. It's really good. It's driving pretty much like how I drive. I'm not waiting to to the last second the jam on the brakes. And I'm not flooring the pedal when traffic clears up in front of me. It's maintaining a really good gap to the car in front. And it's just kind of easing off the throttle then gently applying the brakes to come to a stop. And it is full-range speed control all the way down to a stop. And when traffic picks up, you don't have to hit the resume button. It just does it on its own. I've said this before in other reviews. When I'm nit picking the car, that means I really like it and I'm really digging for something to criticize. Since this GSB is based on our top rated A class, it benefits from all of that goodness. First off, we have the award winning MBUX infotainment system, which gives you a multitude of ways to control it, from these little handy tabs here on the steering wheel, to a trace pad here, to a touchscreen, as well as some of the best voice controls in the industry. Materials quality is excellent, especially when you consider the price. Every elbow touchpoint and anywhere you really come in contact normally is well-padded and has premium, premium materials. I realize that cup holders may not be that big a deal to a lot of people. But I think these cup holders in the GLB are good enough to call out. Because they'll hold a regular sized drink, but they'll also securely keep a smaller can, like a Red Bull, because of these little flip-out tabs. Pretty smart. Other storage is really good, too. There are some big, deep pockets in the doors. You have a wireless charging pad option. The center bin is pretty well-sized. Overall, you have plenty of places to put your personal effects. I also like these round turbine air vents that change color. And actually, at night, this thing looks really cool. You have the option of the ambient lighting to shift colors regularly. And it kind of just gives you that premium futuristic feel that you want from a Mercedes Benz. Overall, it's one of the better executed cockpits I've been in in a while. But let's check out the back seats. This seat here is set for me, and I'm 5 foot 10. My head, it's not even close to touching the head line. These seats also slide and recline six inches forward if you need a little more flexibility between passengers and cargo. And still, look, my knees are just barely touching it. They also recline a little bit here so that you're-- that's a little uncomfortable in upright. But when you have it full reclined, it's really quite nice. Materials quality is also excellent back here. They didn't skimp and put harder plastics for more durability. Down here, two USB C ports as well as a household power outlet. There's also a third row option that sits behind these seats. But considering how much space there is back there, it's best suited for small kids on your morning carpool. But it's really handy that they even offer that option. If the GLB wasn't impressive enough, there's also cargo space. And there's a lot of it behind that second row of seats. This boxy shape means you can squeeze much bulkier items than you could with a regular SUV with kind of a sporty tapered tail line. If you don't opt for the third row of seats, this floor drops down for even more space. Pretty impressive. Another thing that I really like is this low lift-over height. If you're carrying something really big, bulky, and heavy, you don't have to hock it over some big ledge or anything. I do have one nit pick when it comes to cargo capacity, though. And that is the absence of remote releases for those rear seat backs. There's no latches here. There's no little tabs to pull here. Instead, you have to go all the way around and pull on some nylon tabs here to fold them flat. Not the end of the world, especially when you consider that with the second row folded flat, you have 62 cubic feet of cargo capacity. That's actually more than the GLC. As the sun goes down, I am left as surprised as I am impressed by the GLB 250. This is my pick in a number of segments. I like it better than the BMW X1 as well as one of my favorites, the Volvo XC40. In fact, I'd take it over the GLC, which is larger and more expensive. It's packaged smartly. It has the right amount of power. It drives great. There's a ton of space for passengers and cargo. There's a ton of tech. And the accolades just keep piling on to the point where I'm saying, this is the next class leader. For more information on the GLB as well as its competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more reviews like this, hit subscribe.
It's not often that Edmunds editors are caught off guard, but the all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 did exactly that. Senior Reviews Editor Mark Takahashi logged several hundred miles behind the wheel of the GLB and ended up as surprised as he was impressed by the new small SUV. With pleasant driving dynamics, smart packaging and loads of technology, it handily beats everything in the luxury subcompact crossover class and even challenges the top-ranked Mercedes GLC in the next largest segment.
Features & Specs
|GLB 250 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$36,600
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|221 hp @ 5500 rpm
|GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$38,600
|MPG
|23 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|221 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite GLB-Class safety features:
- Active Brake Assist
- Emits an alert if a front collision is imminent and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
- Blind Spot Assist
- Signals the driver if a vehicle is in a blind spot of if a car or bicyclist is approaching from behind when the GLB is parked.
- Active Steering Assist
- Uses cameras and other sensors to help the driver keep the vehicle centered in its lane while cruising, even in gentle curves.
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class vs. BMW X1
Compared to the GLB, the BMW X1 represents a sporty counterpoint. It feels more responsive, and its handling is noticeably sharper. Acceleration, however, is very similar. Both offer plenty of passenger and cargo space, though the GLB does offer a third row of seats and more readily accepts bulky objects in its cargo area.
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class vs. Volvo XC40
The XC40 remains one of our favorite subcompact SUV for its Scandinavian flair, clever storage and cargo solutions, and Volvo's obsession with safety. It loses to the GLB when it comes to cargo capacity, though, and its infotainment isn't nearly as intuitive as the Mercedes MBUX system. It's a close battle, but the GLB emerges victorious.
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class vs. Audi Q3
In many ways, the Audi Q3 splits the difference between Mercedes and BMW. It's not quite as sporty as the X1 and it's not quite as soft as the GLB. All of these vehicles deliver high-quality interiors, all the latest tech and a quiet ride, though the GLB manages to barely pull ahead. Audi's latest infotainment update unfortunately creates more driver distraction.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class:
- The Mercedes GLB is an all-new model
- Smaller than a GLC but bigger than a GLA
- Available third-row seat
- Part of the first GLB generation introduced for 2020
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class reliable?
Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class?
The least-expensive 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $36,600.
Other versions include:
- GLB 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $36,600
- GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $38,600
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class?
More about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Overview
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class is offered in the following submodels: GLB-Class SUV. Available styles include GLB 250 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM), and GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 GLB-Class 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 GLB-Class.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 GLB-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class?
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM)
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,595. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) is trending $3,687 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,687 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,908.
The average savings for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) is 9.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 54 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB 250 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Classes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class for sale near. There are currently 144 new 2020 GLB-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,310 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class.
Can't find a new 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,213.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,396.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
