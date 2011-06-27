  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews

Indy Pace Car Replica

M1_Rick, 08/11/2004
I bought this Cobra at 43,000 miles in '98 and have only replaced brakes, clutch, and alternator. I've added the basic bolt-ons, and it run low 13s in the quarter, with a 0-60 at about 5.2. In 6 years I've only added 38k to the speedo. I get b/w 17.5-20.4 miles to the gallon in the city, and 21-26 miles to the gallon on the highway. I've upgraded the suspension, exhaust, induction, and ignition thus far. It's never left me stranded (except when the clutch and alternator went out). The 5.0 Liter is very stout, but could have gotten more power from the factory. Using synthetics greatly aids in the performance of the car.

Cobra

SlotrHous, 03/14/2004
I bought my 94 cobra and love it. Its a bit heavy, but it is a great car all around...

Love my Cobra

hdbd1, 01/10/2004
I love the power of this Cobra. It has yet to be out run on the 1/4 mile drag strip in my home town. The different design on the rear spoiler is neat and I like the wheels that came on this year model. The interior was well ahead of it's time. I love the Mach 460 sound system!!

Jack is wild

David Neel, 04/19/2017
2dr Convertible
This is a one owner, never in snow or bad weather, this Mustang gt color exterior is a deep black and interior all black leather plus carping. Black convertible top, black bra and perfect or for each side back to the wheel wells. For the first couple years my wife drove it a bunch but always garage kept. We now just startup twice a month and may by in summer and late fall will take it out just keep it moving. V-8 , 5.0 5 speed. Before an accident comming home from work in April 4th ,2008 I would wash and wax at least twice a month then back in garage I can'tell drive anymore

