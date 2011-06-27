Used 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews

Indy Pace Car Replica M1_Rick , 08/11/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this Cobra at 43,000 miles in '98 and have only replaced brakes, clutch, and alternator. I've added the basic bolt-ons, and it run low 13s in the quarter, with a 0-60 at about 5.2. In 6 years I've only added 38k to the speedo. I get b/w 17.5-20.4 miles to the gallon in the city, and 21-26 miles to the gallon on the highway. I've upgraded the suspension, exhaust, induction, and ignition thus far. It's never left me stranded (except when the clutch and alternator went out). The 5.0 Liter is very stout, but could have gotten more power from the factory. Using synthetics greatly aids in the performance of the car. Report Abuse

Cobra SlotrHous , 03/14/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 94 cobra and love it. Its a bit heavy, but it is a great car all around... Report Abuse

Love my Cobra hdbd1 , 01/10/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love the power of this Cobra. It has yet to be out run on the 1/4 mile drag strip in my home town. The different design on the rear spoiler is neat and I like the wheels that came on this year model. The interior was well ahead of it's time. I love the Mach 460 sound system!! Report Abuse