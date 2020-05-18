2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
What’s new
- Formerly optional Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- Same for the i-Activsense package of driver safety features
- Last year's GT-S package now standard on manual-equipped Grand Touring cars
- Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Sublime steering and handling
- RF doesn't sacrifice any of the soft top's fun-to-drive character
- Offers the security of a fixed-roof coupe
- The electrically folding roof does not reduce trunk space
- It's heavier than the soft-top Miata
- Noisy at highway speeds
- Tiny trunk
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Review
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of our favorite small sports cars. It does have some downsides, though. It's, well, small, so there's not much space to stretch out. The Miata can also get pretty noisy at highway speeds, even with the top up. Thankfully, Mazda offers a way to minimize the roar of the road in your ears when the windows are up: the 2020 MX-5 Miata RF.
The RF comes with a power-folding hardtop instead of the regular Miata's fabric top. Even though it's still fairly loud compared to traditional coupes, the Miata RF is a little more peaceful at highway speeds. It also has fixed buttresses positioned behind each passenger, giving the RF a distinct coupe- or targa-like look instead of the regular Miata's traditional roadster profile.
What's it like to live with?
Interested in learning about what it's like to live with this little roadster? Check out our long-term reviews for the fourth-generation 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata and the updated 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We spent a year and more than 20,000 miles with each of these charming convertibles. In our long-term coverage, you can read in-depth coverage from our editors on everything from the way the Miata drives to its reliability. Though our long-term coverage is based on the soft-top MX-5, most of our impressions apply to the RF as well.
Our verdict8.0 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
The Miata's brakes are another strong point — they are both easy to control and post short stopping distances. Though steering is a little light in effort, the steering wheel is just the right size and offers immediate response. The Miata responds best to smooth and deliberate inputs. It's precise and predictable, and it's easy to catch the rear end if you get a bit overzealous. There's noticeable body roll (even with the Club suspension), but the only time that becomes an issue is during fast, aggressive driving.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The Miata's only significant drawback comfort-wise is the abundant cabin noise, even with the additional sound insulation the RF provides compared to the soft top. Road and wind noise increases significantly with speed. On the highway, you'll have to raise your voice to talk to your passenger.
How’s the interior?7.5
Drivers around 6 feet tall will push the boundaries of head- and legroom, and anyone much taller than that might not fit at all. But average-size drivers will have no problem finding an agreeable position.
Forward visibility is great, though the rear view is somewhat impacted by the RF's targa-like top. The automatic top is quick to retract and deploy.
How’s the tech?8.0
The nine-speaker Bose audio system does a good job both filling the cabin with sound and competing with ambient noise. Voice controls are limited and stick to a menu of on-screen prompts, but the system recognizes speech well.
How’s the storage?5.5
There is sufficient room for one child or toddler in a forward-facing seat or booster only. There are no car seat anchors or top-tether attachment points.
How economical is it?9.5
Is it a good value?8.5
As with the standard MX-5, the RF's cabin materials are quite nice. An abundance of soft plastics and faux leather coverings give the interior an upscale feel. While the price can creep in upper trims and with option packages, the Miata is a good value overall.
Mazda's bumper-to-bumper warranty is good for three years/36,000 miles, while the powertrain is covered for five years/60,000 miles. These are average for the segment. Roadside assistance is offered for three years/36,000 miles, which is below average among non-luxury convertibles.
Wildcard9.5
Which MX-5 Miata RF does Edmunds recommend?
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF models
The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is a small, lightweight roadster with a power-retractable folding hardtop. It comes in two trim levels: Club and Grand Touring. Both are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (181 horsepower, 151 lb-ft of torque) that drives the rear wheels. The motor is paired to your choice between a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic. Highlighted features include:
Club
The Club is the sportier of the two offerings and comes standard with:
- LED headlights
- 17-inch black-painted alloy wheels
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Faux leather interior trim
- Heated seats
- Nine-speaker Bose audio system
- 7-inch touchscreen
- Two USB ports
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
Safety features for the Club include:
- Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front and can automatically apply the brakes if a collision is imminent)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
Club models with the manual transmission also add:
- Shock tower brace
- Limited-slip differential
- Sport-tuned suspension with Bilstein shock absorbers
- Engine sound enhancer
A special Brembo/BBS Recaro package is only available with the Club and manual transmission. It includes:
- Brembo front brakes with red front and rear calipers
- Gray BBS wheels
- Aerodynamic body kit
- Black roof
- Recaro sport seats
Grand Touring
The Grand Touring is the more luxurious option. It nixes the Club's front and rear spoilers and adds:
- Dark gray wheels
- Automatic headlights and wipers
- Adaptive headlights (headlights swivel to illuminate the road in turns)
- Heated mirrors
- Auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors
- Automatic climate control
- Leather upholstery
- Navigation system
Grand Touring models with the manual transmission also add the manual-equipped Club's performance upgrades.
Sponsored cars related to the MX-5 Miata RF
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- spaciousness
- value
- handling & steering
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
Went from a 2011 camaro to a 2020 RF GT in eternal blue mica. Best purchase I’ve ever made! Absolutely a blast to drive, feels as fast as the camaro I traded in. I’m 6’1 and fit in easily with an inch or 2 of head room to spare. Cons: Interior is okay (Apple CarPlay/android auto is what saves the infotainment) wind noise isn’t the greatest at highway speeds but it’s not too loud, truck space is tiny, and the cup holders aren’t the best. Pros: driving dynamic, handling, and steering is the best I’ve ever felt in a car, it’s very easy to maneuver around with the small size, parking is never an issue, RF top is fantastic, way better than the soft top in my personal opinion, gas mileage is great! I average ~30mpg and that’s with very spirited driving! All in all this is a fantastic sports car for the money! I highly recommend this vehicle!!!
The most fun car to drive that I’ve had, and that’s saying something because I’m older and have had a lot of them. I’m sure there are faster convertibles out there, but for the money, this car absolutely is a joy. I don’t think I’ve missed an evening drive after work yet since I got it a month ago! Love it.
Comfortable, quick, fun, surprisingly deep trunk.
Features & Specs
|Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$34,750
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Grand Touring 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$34,425
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Club 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$33,045
|MPG
|26 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Club 2dr Convertible
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$33,645
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MX-5 Miata RF safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver to the presence of vehicles in adjacent lanes and sounds a chime if a signaled lane change might result in a collision.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds an alert if perpendicular traffic approaches as you reverse from, say, a parking stall or a driveway.
- Adaptive Front-Lighting System
- Swivels the headlights in the direction the steering wheel is turned to provide better illumination around turns and curves.
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF vs. the competition
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF vs. Fiat 124 Spider
The Fiat 124 Spider roadster is based on the MX-5 Miata, so these two cars share a lot of similarities. The Fiat's turbocharged engine prevents it from being a complete facsimile, but it still isn't as fast or as pleasant to drive as the Mazda. The Miata RF is a far more well-rounded vehicle overall.
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF vs. Toyota 86
The Toyota 86 is a coupe that offers the same kind of back-to-basics driving thrills as the Miata. However, its larger trunk and back seat make it the more practical vehicle. Both are well-matched from a performance perspective, but the Miata has a superior infotainment system and a more comfortable ride.
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF vs. Hyundai Veloster
With a hatchback body style, usable rear seat and front-wheel-drive architecture, the Hyundai Veloster seems quite different from the Miata. But the Veloster is similarly fun to drive and has all the features and conveniences of a modern car. It's also much less expensive than the Miata, so you can get a fully loaded high-performance Veloster N for thousands less than the base RF Club. They are very different cars, so choose the one that best fits your style.
FAQ
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF:
- Formerly optional Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard
- Same for the i-Activsense package of driver safety features
- Last year's GT-S package now standard on manual-equipped Grand Touring cars
- Part of the fourth MX-5 Miata generation introduced for 2016
Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF reliable?
Is the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
The least-expensive 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,045.
Other versions include:
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $34,750
- Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $34,425
- Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $33,045
- Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $33,645
What are the different models of Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
More about the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Overview
The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is offered in the following submodels: MX-5 Miata RF Convertible. Available styles include Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 MX-5 Miata RF 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 MX-5 Miata RF.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 MX-5 Miata RF featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,355. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,404 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,404 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,951.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 3.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,370. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $1,576 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,576 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,795.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 4.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 6 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,655. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,536 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,536 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,119.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 4.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,990. The average price paid for a new 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is trending $1,242 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,242 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,748.
The average savings for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 3.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RFS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF for sale near. There are currently 25 new 2020 MX-5 Miata RFS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,055 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,571 on a used or CPO 2020 MX-5 Miata RF available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RFs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mazda MX-5 Miata RF for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,961.
Find a new Mazda for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,396.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mazda lease specials
Related 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 3
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- Mazda CX-3 2020
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- 2019 Mazda CX-5
- 2019 Mazda 3
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 2019 Mazda CX-3
- Mazda CX-9 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- Mazda MX-5 Miata 2020
- Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2020
- FIAT 124 Spider 2020
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 McLaren 720S Spider
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Buick Cascada
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2020
- 2019 Portofino