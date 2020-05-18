2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Review

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of our favorite small sports cars. It does have some downsides, though. It's, well, small, so there's not much space to stretch out. The Miata can also get pretty noisy at highway speeds, even with the top up. Thankfully, Mazda offers a way to minimize the roar of the road in your ears when the windows are up: the 2020 MX-5 Miata RF. The RF comes with a power-folding hardtop instead of the regular Miata's fabric top. Even though it's still fairly loud compared to traditional coupes, the Miata RF is a little more peaceful at highway speeds. It also has fixed buttresses positioned behind each passenger, giving the RF a distinct coupe- or targa-like look instead of the regular Miata's traditional roadster profile. What's it like to live with? Interested in learning about what it's like to live with this little roadster? Check out our long-term reviews for the fourth-generation 2016 Mazda MX-5 Miata and the updated 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata. We spent a year and more than 20,000 miles with each of these charming convertibles. In our long-term coverage, you can read in-depth coverage from our editors on everything from the way the Miata drives to its reliability. Though our long-term coverage is based on the soft-top MX-5, most of our impressions apply to the RF as well.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.0 / 10

In a world of ever more complex performance cars, the refreshingly pure and elemental Mazda MX-5 Miata RF shows everyone how it's done. It's fun to drive and a little bit easier to live with than the regular Miata. The only downside is price. The standard Miata's budget-friendly Sport trim is not available in the RF, which starts with the midgrade Club level. That, plus the price premium the RF commands, makes it significantly more expensive than the base Miata.

How does it drive? 9.0

The Miata's featherweight construction and rear-wheel-drive platform mean that you can have a ton of fun without a supremely powerful engine. There's just 181 horsepower on tap, yet our manual transmission-equipped Miata RF test car sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in a respectably quick 6.6 seconds. You'll get the most driver engagement by picking the manual transmission.



The Miata's brakes are another strong point — they are both easy to control and post short stopping distances. Though steering is a little light in effort, the steering wheel is just the right size and offers immediate response. The Miata responds best to smooth and deliberate inputs. It's precise and predictable, and it's easy to catch the rear end if you get a bit overzealous. There's noticeable body roll (even with the Club suspension), but the only time that becomes an issue is during fast, aggressive driving.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Small two-seat roadsters aren't known for comfort, but the Miata is surprisingly livable in the day-to-day grind. The Club has a firmer ride than other Miata trims because of its Bilstein dampers, but it still has pretty good compliance over rough roads. Only larger potholes will send a shiver through the chassis. The optional Recaro seats offer an enviable combination of support, breathability and comfort. But they sit higher than the standard seats, making them a no-go for passengers over 6 feet tall.



The Miata's only significant drawback comfort-wise is the abundant cabin noise, even with the additional sound insulation the RF provides compared to the soft top. Road and wind noise increases significantly with speed. On the highway, you'll have to raise your voice to talk to your passenger.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The cabin's elegant design makes the most of the tidy space and prioritizes the fun of driving. There are minimal controls, and those that exist are, perhaps unsurprisingly, easy to reach. Though partially due to clever control placement, their ease of use is directly related to the Miata's minuscule cabin size.



Drivers around 6 feet tall will push the boundaries of head- and legroom, and anyone much taller than that might not fit at all. But average-size drivers will have no problem finding an agreeable position.



Forward visibility is great, though the rear view is somewhat impacted by the RF's targa-like top. The automatic top is quick to retract and deploy.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The MX-5 RF must balance driving purity with a driver's desire for modern connectivity and safety tech. Two USB ports are standard, as are Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. There's also an impressive list of active safety features — the blind-spot monitor in particularly useful given the RF's visibility-reducing rear buttresses.



The nine-speaker Bose audio system does a good job both filling the cabin with sound and competing with ambient noise. Voice controls are limited and stick to a menu of on-screen prompts, but the system recognizes speech well.

How’s the storage? 5.5

No one should expect a two-seat convertible to be a utilitarian machine, so the Miata's lack of carrying capacity shouldn't come as a surprise. The Miata RF's trunk measures just 4.6 cubic feet — the same as the one in the regular soft-top Miata. Unlike larger convertibles, there's no back seat to use as a cargo shelf. There's not even a glovebox. Instead, the Miata just has a small bin between the seats that serves as the main storage area for things such as smartphones, wallets or small handbags.



There is sufficient room for one child or toddler in a forward-facing seat or booster only. There are no car seat anchors or top-tether attachment points.

How economical is it? 9.5

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the six-speed manual is 29 mpg combined (26 city/34 highway). In our RF test car, we managed 32 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route. Matching the EPA's numbers in the real world should be pretty doable.

Is it a good value? 8.5

The RF costs thousands more than the MX-5 Miata soft top. That's partially because Mazda doesn't offer an entry-level Sport trim on the RF. But even if you compare the RF to a standard Miata at its Club level, the RF still commands a premium.



As with the standard MX-5, the RF's cabin materials are quite nice. An abundance of soft plastics and faux leather coverings give the interior an upscale feel. While the price can creep in upper trims and with option packages, the Miata is a good value overall.



Mazda's bumper-to-bumper warranty is good for three years/36,000 miles, while the powertrain is covered for five years/60,000 miles. These are average for the segment. Roadside assistance is offered for three years/36,000 miles, which is below average among non-luxury convertibles.

Wildcard 9.5

The Miata maintains a thread from roadsters past, with a certain purity missing from more modern, tech-advanced cars. Drivers feel fully engaged as the car executes driver commands with urgency and accuracy. The RF's hardtop and fastback style are modern touches, but the driving enjoyment remains.

Which MX-5 Miata RF does Edmunds recommend?

It makes sense to upgrade to the Grand Touring given that it barely costs more than the standard Club. However, if you want cloth seats or the Brembo/BBS Recaro package, you'll have to stick with the Club. There's really no wrong way to go here.

Mazda MX-5 Miata RF models

The 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is a small, lightweight roadster with a power-retractable folding hardtop. It comes in two trim levels: Club and Grand Touring. Both are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (181 horsepower, 151 lb-ft of torque) that drives the rear wheels. The motor is paired to your choice between a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional six-speed automatic. Highlighted features include: