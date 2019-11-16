Used 2015 Ram 1500 for Sale Near Me

Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas

The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this 4WD Ram 1500 Laramie. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Ram 1500? Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ram 1500 is in a league of its own This Ram 1500 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2015 Ram 1500: The Ram 1500 already offered truck buyers a whole host of reasons to consider it, with powerful Hemi V8 availability, coilover rear suspension and innovative storage solutions. With some very effective upgrades in key areas -- namely increased chassis strength, improved base engine power as well as diesel efficiency and more intuitive interior ergonomics. The Ram raises the bar for full-size trucks. This model sets itself apart with ample available V8 power with improved V6 and EcoDiesel V6, user-friendly cabins,

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C6RR7NT9FS513163

Stock: 513163

Certified Pre-Owned: No

