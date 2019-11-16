Used 2015 Ram 1500 for Sale Near Me
- 151,760 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,775$4,239 Below Market
Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vicksburg / Michigan
**BACKUP CAMERA!**, **8CYL - XXXHP ONCE YOU DRIVE IT THE 6CYL WON'T DO!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE CALLING!**, **LOCAL TRADE - NEVER A RENTAL!**, **MP3 AND IPHONE COMPATIBLE!**, **TOWING PACKAGE**, LOCAL TRADE, ONE OWNER, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, Passed Dealer Inspection, Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed, 4D Crew Cab, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 32 Gallon Fuel Tank, 6 Month Trial (Reg. Required), 6 Month Trial (Registration Required), 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Accent Fender Flares, Air Conditioning, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Ash Tray Lamp, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Black Door Handles, Black Exterior Mirrors, Body Color Grille, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Comfort Group, Compass, Electroluminescent Instrument Cluster, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Fog Lamps, For Details Go To DriveUconnect.com, Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats, Full Length Upgraded Floor Console, Fully automatic headlights, Glove Box Lamp, GPS Antenna Input, Harman Radio Manufacturer, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Luxury Group, Media Hub (SD, USB, AUX), Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Outdoorsman Badging, Outdoorsman Group, Overhead Console w/Garage Door Opener, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Power windows, Protection Group, Quick Order Package 26T Outdoorsman, Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT, Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp, Rear Extra HD Shock Absorbers, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote keyless entry, Remote SD Card Slot, Remote Start & Security Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Semi-Gloss Black Hub, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tow Hooks, Traction control, Uconnect Access, Underhood Lamp, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum.***FREE LIFETIME WARRANTY Vicksburg CDJR Exclusive! SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS!*** FREE Engine Warranty with purchase of Pre-Owned Vehicle...Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM... the ONLY Dealer in Southwest Michigan with THIS EXCLUSIVE Engine for Life PROMISE!At Vicksburg CDJR - We Take Our Internet Business Very Seriously! We are MORE than a small town dealer....We make car buying the way it should be: FUN, INFORMATIVE, AND FAIR! Get ready to ENJOY the car buying experience just as much as you do your new car when we will roll out our famous "RED CARPET" treatment!Price cannot be combined with other offers, see dealer for details."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7LT5FS610587
Stock: S7080TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 104,510 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,991$4,721 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Quick Order Package 26C Express Engine: 5.7L V8 Hemi Mds Vvt Popular Equipment Group Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 8Hp70 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Diesel Gray/Black; Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat Gvwr: 6;900 Lbs Remote Keyless Entry W/All-Secure Tires: P275/60R20 Bsw As True Blue Pearlcoat Wheels: 20" X 8" Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Express with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6RR6KT8FG698408
Stock: FG698408
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 82,610 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,888$7,405 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this 4WD Ram 1500 Laramie. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Ram 1500? Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ram 1500 is in a league of its own This Ram 1500 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2015 Ram 1500: The Ram 1500 already offered truck buyers a whole host of reasons to consider it, with powerful Hemi V8 availability, coilover rear suspension and innovative storage solutions. With some very effective upgrades in key areas -- namely increased chassis strength, improved base engine power as well as diesel efficiency and more intuitive interior ergonomics. The Ram raises the bar for full-size trucks. This model sets itself apart with ample available V8 power with improved V6 and EcoDiesel V6, user-friendly cabins,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7NT9FS513163
Stock: 513163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,211 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,259$5,656 Below Market
Nourse Toyota - Chillicothe / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7GG8FS708381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,684 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,488
Beck & Masten North GMC Buick - Houston / Texas
What a deal! Keep your hands safely on the wheel by using the integrated steering wheel controls. Open your doors easily with the included keyless entry system. This 2015 1500 is going to fly off the lot. Come see it while it lasts! You'll love the added privacy you'll get with this truck's tinted windows. Now is the right time to buy. Aluminum wheels help set this vehicle apart from the competition. You'll also love this 1500's extremely convenient cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system and airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7LT1FS662234
Stock: G377430B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 73,988 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,999$4,285 Below Market
Randys Auto Sales - Ontario / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR6FG0FS779599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,996$4,863 Below Market
XotiCars - Rosedale / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Express with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR6FT9FS536225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,224 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,591
Tomball Ford - Tomball / Texas
Look at this 2015 Ram 1500 Lone Star. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-6 3.0 L/182 engine will keep you going. This Ram 1500 comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD (STD), WHEEL TO WHEEL SIDE STEPS, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP70), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW AS (STD), SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio No satellite coverage in Hawaii or Alaska, Uconnect Access 1 Year Trial, HD Radio, For Details Go To DriveUconnect.com, 1 Yr, Trial (Registration Required), 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, SiriusXM Travel Link, 1 Year Sirius Travel Link Service, Remote SD Card Slot, SIRIUSXM Traffic, 1 Year Sirius Real Time Traffic Service, Harman Radio Manufacturer, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28Y LONE STAR -inc: Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70), Full Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, Lone Star Regional Package, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Bright/Bright Billets Grille, Locking Lug Nuts, Electronic Shift On Demand Transfer Case, Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Lone Star Badge, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Tow Hooks, and PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA. Stop by and visit us at Tomball Ford, 22702 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7TM7FS678477
Stock: FS678477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 74,000 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,691$4,429 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2015 Ram 1500 4dr SLT Quad Cab TRUCK RWD features a 5.7L V8 OHV 16V 8cyl engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR6GT0FS552893
Stock: 995730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 113,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,980$5,196 Below Market
Druk Auto Sales - Forest Lake / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7UT1FS506869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,861 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,457
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Katy - Katy / Texas
Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Power Sunroof Wheel To Wheel Side Steps Sun/Moonroof Black; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Leather Seats Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8Hp70) Convenience Group Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Remote Start System Single Disc Remote CD Player Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat Gvwr: 6;950 Lbs Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Monotone Paint Quick Order Package 28H Laramie Tires: P275/60R20 Bsw As Wheels: 20" X 9" Chrome Clad Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2015 Ram 1500 we recently got in. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Ram 1500 Laramie is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Ram 1500 Laramie. More information about the 2015 Ram 1500: The Ram 1500 already offered truck buyers a whole host of reasons to consider it, with powerful Hemi V8 availability, coilover rear suspension and innovative storage solutions. With some very effective upgrades in key areas -- namely increased chassis strength, improved base engine power as well as diesel efficiency and more intuitive interior ergonomics. The Ram raises the bar for full-size trucks. This model sets itself apart with ample available V8 power with improved V6 and EcoDiesel V6, user-friendly cabins, increased fuel efficiency, Ram-Box bed-side storage, and Multiple model configurations to suit all needs All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Laramie with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR6NM1FS742522
Stock: FS742522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2015 Ram 1500 SLT68,037 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,600$3,118 Below Market
Dadeland Chrysler Jeep Dodge - Miami / Florida
Thank you for visiting another one of Dadeland Dodge's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn with 68,037mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. A Ram with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This 1500 Big Horn was gently driven and it shows. This Ram 1500 Big Horn is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal 'wear and tear'. More information about the 2015 Ram 1500: The Ram 1500 already offered truck buyers a whole host of reasons to consider it, with powerful Hemi V8 availability, coilover rear suspension and innovative storage solutions. With some very effective upgrades in key areas -- namely increased chassis strength, improved base engine power as well as diesel efficiency and more intuitive interior ergonomics. The Ram raises the bar for full-size trucks. Strengths of this model include ample available V8 power with improved V6 and EcoDiesel V6, user-friendly cabins, increased fuel efficiency, Ram-Box bed-side storage, and Multiple model configurations to suit all needs
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7LG4FS564186
Stock: FS564186
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 90,375 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,850$4,237 Below Market
Maserati of Cleveland - Middleburg Heights / Ohio
Fresh Arrival of this 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport. Please contact Julia at 216-553-4885 for further information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Sport with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7MT2FS509781
Stock: C509781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 98,993 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,500$3,821 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this Ram1500 Big Horn, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This Ram 1500 is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2015 Ram 1500: The Ram 1500 already offered truck buyers a whole host of reasons to consider it, with powerful Hemi V8 availability, coilover rear suspension and innovative storage solutions. With some very effective upgrades in key areas -- namely increased chassis strength, improved base engine power as well as diesel efficiency and more intuitive interior ergonomics. The Ram raises the bar for full-size trucks. Interesting features of this model are ample available V8 power with improved V6 and EcoDiesel V6, user-friendly cabins, increased fuel efficiency, Ram-Box bed-side storage, and Multiple model configurations to suit all needs
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Big Horn with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C6RR7LT7FG641640
Stock: 641640
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,164 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,748$3,102 Below Market
Hometown Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Vinita / Oklahoma
2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4D Extended Cab Bright White Clearcoat 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This Ram 1500 has many features and is well equipped including.Hometown Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram is a locally owned dealership with deep roots in our community. We pride ourselves on offering new and used vehicles at current market based prices with a strong focus on customer service before, during and after the sale. We want your vehicle even if you don’t buy from us!! Hometown can offer the top dollar for your trade, just ask us!! Customer service and respect is at the core of our business. Hometown Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram is a locally owned dealership with deep roots in our community. We pride ourselves on offering new and used vehicles at current market based prices with a strong focus on customer service before, during and after the sale. We want your vehicle even if you don’t buy from us!! Hometown can offer the top dollar for your trade, just ask us!! Customer service and respect is at the core of our business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7FTXFS605834
Stock: 9109A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- 99,111 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,900$3,783 Below Market
Freeway Motors - Rogers / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Laramie with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7NG0FS685505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,995$3,908 Below Market
Sax Motor Co - Dickinson / North Dakota
Tradesman trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 23 MPG Hwy/16 MPG City! Flex Fuel Capability, Auxiliary Audio Input, Four Wheel Drive, Trailer Hitch, Bed Liner. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Four Wheel Drive, Flex Fuel Capability, Auxiliary Audio Input, Tow Hitch Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Tradesman with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7KG7FS789865
Stock: 8768
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 45,634 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,988$2,863 Below Market
Upstate Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Attica / New York
Hey!! Look right here!! This brawny 2015 RAM 1500 Tradesman/Express, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you.. Priced below MSRP!!! Climb into savings with our special pricing on this solid 1500* Climb into this flexible Tradesman/Express and experience the kind of driving excitment that keeps you smiling all the way home.. Optional equipment includes: Quick Order Package 26C Express, Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 8HP70...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ram 1500 Express with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C6RR7FT3FS705709
Stock: RP886B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
