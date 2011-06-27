Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,501
|$26,196
|$28,849
|Clean
|$22,675
|$25,269
|$27,803
|Average
|$21,023
|$23,414
|$25,713
|Rough
|$19,370
|$21,559
|$23,622
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,001
|$34,102
|$37,161
|Clean
|$29,911
|$32,894
|$35,815
|Average
|$27,731
|$30,480
|$33,122
|Rough
|$25,552
|$28,065
|$30,429
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,033
|$22,561
|$25,043
|Clean
|$19,329
|$21,762
|$24,136
|Average
|$17,921
|$20,165
|$22,321
|Rough
|$16,512
|$18,567
|$20,507
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,899
|$20,132
|$22,326
|Clean
|$17,270
|$19,420
|$21,517
|Average
|$16,011
|$17,994
|$19,899
|Rough
|$14,753
|$16,568
|$18,281
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,029
|$21,009
|$23,924
|Clean
|$17,396
|$20,265
|$23,057
|Average
|$16,128
|$18,777
|$21,324
|Rough
|$14,860
|$17,290
|$19,590
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,949
|$32,030
|$35,065
|Clean
|$27,931
|$30,896
|$33,795
|Average
|$25,896
|$28,628
|$31,254
|Rough
|$23,860
|$26,360
|$28,713
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,642
|$23,302
|$25,913
|Clean
|$19,917
|$22,477
|$24,974
|Average
|$18,465
|$20,827
|$23,096
|Rough
|$17,014
|$19,177
|$21,218
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,386
|$19,011
|$21,582
|Clean
|$15,810
|$18,338
|$20,800
|Average
|$14,658
|$16,992
|$19,236
|Rough
|$13,506
|$15,646
|$17,672
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,395
|$26,078
|$27,753
|Clean
|$23,538
|$25,154
|$26,748
|Average
|$21,823
|$23,308
|$24,736
|Rough
|$20,107
|$21,461
|$22,725
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,414
|$26,770
|$30,059
|Clean
|$22,591
|$25,822
|$28,970
|Average
|$20,945
|$23,927
|$26,792
|Rough
|$19,299
|$22,031
|$24,614
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,198
|$16,457
|$18,668
|Clean
|$13,699
|$15,874
|$17,991
|Average
|$12,701
|$14,709
|$16,639
|Rough
|$11,703
|$13,544
|$15,286
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,778
|$21,986
|$24,158
|Clean
|$19,083
|$21,207
|$23,283
|Average
|$17,692
|$19,650
|$21,533
|Rough
|$16,302
|$18,093
|$19,782
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,057
|$18,004
|$19,919
|Clean
|$15,493
|$17,367
|$19,198
|Average
|$14,364
|$16,092
|$17,754
|Rough
|$13,235
|$14,817
|$16,311
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,363
|$26,351
|$29,285
|Clean
|$22,542
|$25,418
|$28,223
|Average
|$20,899
|$23,552
|$26,101
|Rough
|$19,257
|$21,686
|$23,979
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,919
|$16,196
|$18,425
|Clean
|$13,430
|$15,622
|$17,757
|Average
|$12,451
|$14,475
|$16,422
|Rough
|$11,473
|$13,328
|$15,087
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,197
|$19,029
|$21,797
|Clean
|$15,628
|$18,355
|$21,007
|Average
|$14,489
|$17,008
|$19,428
|Rough
|$13,350
|$15,660
|$17,848
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,410
|$21,016
|$23,570
|Clean
|$17,763
|$20,272
|$22,716
|Average
|$16,469
|$18,784
|$21,008
|Rough
|$15,174
|$17,295
|$19,300
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,134
|$22,766
|$25,351
|Clean
|$19,427
|$21,960
|$24,432
|Average
|$18,011
|$20,348
|$22,595
|Rough
|$16,595
|$18,736
|$20,758
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,348
|$20,009
|$22,614
|Clean
|$16,738
|$19,300
|$21,795
|Average
|$15,519
|$17,884
|$20,156
|Rough
|$14,299
|$16,467
|$18,517
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,540
|$21,353
|$24,110
|Clean
|$17,888
|$20,597
|$23,236
|Average
|$16,584
|$19,085
|$21,489
|Rough
|$15,281
|$17,573
|$19,742
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,858
|$23,575
|$26,241
|Clean
|$20,125
|$22,740
|$25,291
|Average
|$18,658
|$21,071
|$23,389
|Rough
|$17,192
|$19,402
|$21,487
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,516
|$25,145
|$27,731
|Clean
|$21,725
|$24,255
|$26,727
|Average
|$20,142
|$22,474
|$24,717
|Rough
|$18,559
|$20,694
|$22,707
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,009
|$29,032
|$32,006
|Clean
|$25,095
|$28,004
|$30,846
|Average
|$23,267
|$25,949
|$28,527
|Rough
|$21,438
|$23,893
|$26,208
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,529
|$30,562
|$33,547
|Clean
|$26,562
|$29,480
|$32,332
|Average
|$24,626
|$27,316
|$29,901
|Rough
|$22,691
|$25,152
|$27,470
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,417
|$21,138
|$23,804
|Clean
|$17,770
|$20,390
|$22,941
|Average
|$16,475
|$18,893
|$21,216
|Rough
|$15,180
|$17,396
|$19,491
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,346
|$20,905
|$23,414
|Clean
|$17,701
|$20,165
|$22,566
|Average
|$16,411
|$18,685
|$20,869
|Rough
|$15,122
|$17,205
|$19,173
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,854
|$29,191
|$31,503
|Clean
|$25,910
|$28,158
|$30,362
|Average
|$24,022
|$26,091
|$28,079
|Rough
|$22,134
|$24,023
|$25,796
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,796
|$25,228
|$27,626
|Clean
|$21,994
|$24,335
|$26,625
|Average
|$20,392
|$22,549
|$24,623
|Rough
|$18,789
|$20,762
|$22,621
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,592
|$31,270
|$34,881
|Clean
|$26,622
|$30,163
|$33,617
|Average
|$24,682
|$27,949
|$31,089
|Rough
|$22,742
|$25,735
|$28,562
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,079
|$33,558
|$36,980
|Clean
|$29,021
|$32,370
|$35,640
|Average
|$26,907
|$29,994
|$32,961
|Rough
|$24,792
|$27,617
|$30,281
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,957
|$26,461
|$28,930
|Clean
|$23,115
|$25,524
|$27,882
|Average
|$21,431
|$23,651
|$25,785
|Rough
|$19,746
|$21,777
|$23,689
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,503
|$32,601
|$35,654
|Clean
|$28,466
|$31,447
|$34,362
|Average
|$26,391
|$29,139
|$31,779
|Rough
|$24,317
|$26,830
|$29,195
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,111
|$18,851
|$21,530
|Clean
|$15,544
|$18,184
|$20,750
|Average
|$14,412
|$16,849
|$19,190
|Rough
|$13,279
|$15,514
|$17,630
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,185
|$24,313
|$27,378
|Clean
|$20,440
|$23,452
|$26,386
|Average
|$18,951
|$21,731
|$24,402
|Rough
|$17,461
|$20,009
|$22,418
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,009
|$28,881
|$31,707
|Clean
|$25,095
|$27,859
|$30,558
|Average
|$23,267
|$25,813
|$28,261
|Rough
|$21,438
|$23,768
|$25,963
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,193
|$20,745
|$23,249
|Clean
|$17,554
|$20,011
|$22,406
|Average
|$16,274
|$18,542
|$20,722
|Rough
|$14,995
|$17,073
|$19,037
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,414
|$23,095
|$25,727
|Clean
|$19,697
|$22,278
|$24,795
|Average
|$18,261
|$20,642
|$22,931
|Rough
|$16,826
|$19,007
|$21,066
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,854
|$24,612
|$27,322
|Clean
|$21,086
|$23,741
|$26,332
|Average
|$19,550
|$21,998
|$24,352
|Rough
|$18,013
|$20,255
|$22,372
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,856
|$18,306
|$20,706
|Clean
|$15,298
|$17,658
|$19,956
|Average
|$14,184
|$16,361
|$18,456
|Rough
|$13,069
|$15,065
|$16,955
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,432
|$18,813
|$21,146
|Clean
|$15,855
|$18,147
|$20,380
|Average
|$14,699
|$16,815
|$18,847
|Rough
|$13,544
|$15,483
|$17,315