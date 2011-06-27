  1. Home
2015 Ford F-150 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,501$26,196$28,849
Clean$22,675$25,269$27,803
Average$21,023$23,414$25,713
Rough$19,370$21,559$23,622
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,001$34,102$37,161
Clean$29,911$32,894$35,815
Average$27,731$30,480$33,122
Rough$25,552$28,065$30,429
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,033$22,561$25,043
Clean$19,329$21,762$24,136
Average$17,921$20,165$22,321
Rough$16,512$18,567$20,507
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,899$20,132$22,326
Clean$17,270$19,420$21,517
Average$16,011$17,994$19,899
Rough$14,753$16,568$18,281
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,029$21,009$23,924
Clean$17,396$20,265$23,057
Average$16,128$18,777$21,324
Rough$14,860$17,290$19,590
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,949$32,030$35,065
Clean$27,931$30,896$33,795
Average$25,896$28,628$31,254
Rough$23,860$26,360$28,713
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,642$23,302$25,913
Clean$19,917$22,477$24,974
Average$18,465$20,827$23,096
Rough$17,014$19,177$21,218
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,386$19,011$21,582
Clean$15,810$18,338$20,800
Average$14,658$16,992$19,236
Rough$13,506$15,646$17,672
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,395$26,078$27,753
Clean$23,538$25,154$26,748
Average$21,823$23,308$24,736
Rough$20,107$21,461$22,725
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,414$26,770$30,059
Clean$22,591$25,822$28,970
Average$20,945$23,927$26,792
Rough$19,299$22,031$24,614
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,198$16,457$18,668
Clean$13,699$15,874$17,991
Average$12,701$14,709$16,639
Rough$11,703$13,544$15,286
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,778$21,986$24,158
Clean$19,083$21,207$23,283
Average$17,692$19,650$21,533
Rough$16,302$18,093$19,782
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,057$18,004$19,919
Clean$15,493$17,367$19,198
Average$14,364$16,092$17,754
Rough$13,235$14,817$16,311
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,363$26,351$29,285
Clean$22,542$25,418$28,223
Average$20,899$23,552$26,101
Rough$19,257$21,686$23,979
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,919$16,196$18,425
Clean$13,430$15,622$17,757
Average$12,451$14,475$16,422
Rough$11,473$13,328$15,087
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,197$19,029$21,797
Clean$15,628$18,355$21,007
Average$14,489$17,008$19,428
Rough$13,350$15,660$17,848
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,410$21,016$23,570
Clean$17,763$20,272$22,716
Average$16,469$18,784$21,008
Rough$15,174$17,295$19,300
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,134$22,766$25,351
Clean$19,427$21,960$24,432
Average$18,011$20,348$22,595
Rough$16,595$18,736$20,758
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,348$20,009$22,614
Clean$16,738$19,300$21,795
Average$15,519$17,884$20,156
Rough$14,299$16,467$18,517
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,540$21,353$24,110
Clean$17,888$20,597$23,236
Average$16,584$19,085$21,489
Rough$15,281$17,573$19,742
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,858$23,575$26,241
Clean$20,125$22,740$25,291
Average$18,658$21,071$23,389
Rough$17,192$19,402$21,487
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,516$25,145$27,731
Clean$21,725$24,255$26,727
Average$20,142$22,474$24,717
Rough$18,559$20,694$22,707
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,009$29,032$32,006
Clean$25,095$28,004$30,846
Average$23,267$25,949$28,527
Rough$21,438$23,893$26,208
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,529$30,562$33,547
Clean$26,562$29,480$32,332
Average$24,626$27,316$29,901
Rough$22,691$25,152$27,470
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,417$21,138$23,804
Clean$17,770$20,390$22,941
Average$16,475$18,893$21,216
Rough$15,180$17,396$19,491
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,346$20,905$23,414
Clean$17,701$20,165$22,566
Average$16,411$18,685$20,869
Rough$15,122$17,205$19,173
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,854$29,191$31,503
Clean$25,910$28,158$30,362
Average$24,022$26,091$28,079
Rough$22,134$24,023$25,796
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,796$25,228$27,626
Clean$21,994$24,335$26,625
Average$20,392$22,549$24,623
Rough$18,789$20,762$22,621
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,592$31,270$34,881
Clean$26,622$30,163$33,617
Average$24,682$27,949$31,089
Rough$22,742$25,735$28,562
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Platinum 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,079$33,558$36,980
Clean$29,021$32,370$35,640
Average$26,907$29,994$32,961
Rough$24,792$27,617$30,281
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,957$26,461$28,930
Clean$23,115$25,524$27,882
Average$21,431$23,651$25,785
Rough$19,746$21,777$23,689
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,503$32,601$35,654
Clean$28,466$31,447$34,362
Average$26,391$29,139$31,779
Rough$24,317$26,830$29,195
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,111$18,851$21,530
Clean$15,544$18,184$20,750
Average$14,412$16,849$19,190
Rough$13,279$15,514$17,630
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,185$24,313$27,378
Clean$20,440$23,452$26,386
Average$18,951$21,731$24,402
Rough$17,461$20,009$22,418
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,009$28,881$31,707
Clean$25,095$27,859$30,558
Average$23,267$25,813$28,261
Rough$21,438$23,768$25,963
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,193$20,745$23,249
Clean$17,554$20,011$22,406
Average$16,274$18,542$20,722
Rough$14,995$17,073$19,037
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,414$23,095$25,727
Clean$19,697$22,278$24,795
Average$18,261$20,642$22,931
Rough$16,826$19,007$21,066
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 Lariat 4dr SuperCab 8 ft. LB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,854$24,612$27,322
Clean$21,086$23,741$26,332
Average$19,550$21,998$24,352
Rough$18,013$20,255$22,372
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 4dr SuperCab 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,856$18,306$20,706
Clean$15,298$17,658$19,956
Average$14,184$16,361$18,456
Rough$13,069$15,065$16,955
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,432$18,813$21,146
Clean$15,855$18,147$20,380
Average$14,699$16,815$18,847
Rough$13,544$15,483$17,315
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,430 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,622 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,430 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,622 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,430 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,622 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Ford F-150 ranges from $11,473 to $18,425, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.