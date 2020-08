Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

Chevrolet 112 - Medford / New York

This outstanding example of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT is offered by Mazda Chevrolet Hyundai 112. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT, include superior traction and stability. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chevrolet Silverado 1500. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: The full-size pickup truck segment has never been more popular, or more competitive. With its 2015 Silverado 1500, Chevrolet has staked its claim once again as king of the hill. The 2015 Silverado boasts a refined level of comfort, sophistication and brute force not found in trucks from Ford and Ram, specifically in the all-aluminum range of engines, where Chevy has laid claim to the most fuel-efficient V8 found in a full-size truck. In fact, at 23 mpg on the highway, the 5.3L unit provides a better return than the turbocharged V6 employed in the Ford F-150. Add in the fact that Chevy managed to make so many innovative changes while keeping the base price steady, and it's no surprise that the new Silverado is a hit. This model sets itself apart with extensive features and options, Improved interior with added comfort and convenience, best fuel economy of any V8 pickup, and best-in-class tow ratings

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCVKREC5FZ352468

Stock: U29244

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020