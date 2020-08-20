Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me
- 68,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,977$4,138 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***4X4*** CLEAN CARFAX*** BEST DEALS ON WORK TRUCKS**** READY FOR WORK*** LIKE NEW*** WE FINANCE EVERYONE*** BUY HERE PAY HERE*** Bad or No Credit??? No Problem fast approval guaranteed!!!! Like New 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. All vehicles priced to sell fast. Bluetooth. Phone connectivity. 4 wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, OnStar, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCNKPEH7FZ177477
Stock: 177477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 174,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,444$3,015 Below Market
TS&S Ford - Madras / Oregon
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Summit White RWD EcoTec3 4.3L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Features: 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, Dark Ash With Jet Black Interior Accents Cloth, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display, 4 Speakers, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, E85 FlexFuel Capable, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Graphite-Colored Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, Heavy Duty Suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 6 Months Directions & Connections Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Preferred Equipment Group 1WT, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/Chevrolet MyLink (Rtl), Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/4.2" Diagonal Color Display, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Rear step bumper, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 17" x 8" Painted Steel, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, Dark Ash With Jet Black Interior Accents Cloth. Come to www.tsandsfordmadras.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 541-475-7204 for Help with any of our Departments!! See us on our Facebook page. Take the short drive to Madras and enjoy our low pressure small town environment. *See dealer for details. Not all customers qualify for all rebates see dealer for detailS. Reviews: * Powerful, fuel-efficient engines; many available configurations; well-built, comfortable interior; quiet highway ride. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Standard Cab, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCNCPEH5FZ354573
Stock: 72391A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- 40,398 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,587$4,552 Below Market
Chevrolet 112 - Medford / New York
This outstanding example of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT is offered by Mazda Chevrolet Hyundai 112. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving a 4 wheel drive vehicle, such as this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT, include superior traction and stability. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chevrolet Silverado 1500. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: The full-size pickup truck segment has never been more popular, or more competitive. With its 2015 Silverado 1500, Chevrolet has staked its claim once again as king of the hill. The 2015 Silverado boasts a refined level of comfort, sophistication and brute force not found in trucks from Ford and Ram, specifically in the all-aluminum range of engines, where Chevy has laid claim to the most fuel-efficient V8 found in a full-size truck. In fact, at 23 mpg on the highway, the 5.3L unit provides a better return than the turbocharged V6 employed in the Ford F-150. Add in the fact that Chevy managed to make so many innovative changes while keeping the base price steady, and it's no surprise that the new Silverado is a hit. This model sets itself apart with extensive features and options, Improved interior with added comfort and convenience, best fuel economy of any V8 pickup, and best-in-class tow ratings
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREC5FZ352468
Stock: U29244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 103,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,494$4,237 Below Market
Toyota of Greenville - Greenville / South Carolina
6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, jet black Cloth.CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 813 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC9FG299995
Stock: FG299995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 85,508 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,471$4,529 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/1LT..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPCREC1FG120326
Stock: Z120326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 66,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,548$5,199 Below Market
Maserati of Cleveland - Middleburg Heights / Ohio
Clean Carfax One Owner 2015 Chevy Silverado LT1 with a Z71 package. This vehicle is finished in Silver Ice Metallic over Black Interior and had a MSRP of $44395 and was equipped with the following equipment (LT Convenience Package, 20" Polished Wheels, Rear View Back Up Camera, Remote Start and Satellite Radio). EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD 16/22 City/Highway MPG Thank You for viewing our vehicle. Maserati of Cleveland has a full line of vehicles both NEW and Pre-Owned. If you would like to see our full line of vehicles please visit us at www.maseratiofcleveland.com. As a long time staple in the community we at Maserati of Cleveland would like to be recognized as a place of surprise and delight, where world-class, engaged team members, regardless of their role, take complete ownership of our clients experience with the goal of creating a life-long positive memory. Cleveland, North Olmsted, Westlake, Strongsville, Hunting Valley, Bentleyville, Gates Mills, Hudson, Brecksville, Avon, Motorsports, Rolls Royce, Wraith, Ghost, Dawn, Aston Martin, Vantage, Vanquish, Vulcan, Valkyrie, DB9, Volante, Rapide, Maserati, Ghibli, Quattroporte, GranTurismo, Levante, Certified, Used, Bentley, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Land Rover, Cadillac, Mercedes, Porsche, AMG, Parts, Service, Finance, Luxury, Exotic, Dominic Cinalli, Lease, Authorized Dealer, trade, Convertible, Cabriolet, Executiv Car Loan, Community, Charity, Flight Plan, Review, Comparison, Supercar, for sale, guide, car, automobile, automotive, industry, performance, dealership, purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREC6FZ176336
Stock: Z1248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 91,882 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,999
All American Chevrolet of San Angelo - San Angelo / Texas
Trailer Hitch, SEATS, FRONT CLOTH BUCKET WITH (KA1) HEATED SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEAT BACKS, TRAILERING PACKAGE, Chrome Wheels READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, WiFi Hotspot Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: TEXAS EDITION, 1LT TRIM includes Texas Edition badging and 20" wheels (Includes (Z82) Trailering Package, (G80) locking differential and (RD4) 20" x 9" polished-aluminum wheels. LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster with (AZ3) bench seats, (CJ2) dual-zone climate control, (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter system, (IO5) MyLink 8" Diagonal Color Touch audio system, (UVC) Rear Vision Camera, (C49) rear-window defogger and (KI4) 110-volt power outlet (Includes (T3U) front fog lamps. (N37) manual tilt and telescopic steering column included with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.), ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm), SEATS, FRONT CLOTH BUCKET WITH (KA1) HEATED SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEAT BACKS includes 10-way power driver and 6-way power front passenger seat adjusters, including driver/front passenger power recline and driver/front passenger power lumbar. Also includes adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets. TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD) Plus TT&L and fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPCREC9FG380148
Stock: 380148P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 93,702 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,900$3,604 Below Market
Theel Motors - Rolla / North Dakota
This Silverado LT has cloth bench seating, giving you that extra room for an additional passenger. The driver and passenger seat are heated, letting you take that morning chill off. The Z71 package provides the essentials for the off-road adventures you want to go on. The truck has been well cared for. The previous owner chose to keep it plain and simple and so it is priced very competitively. If you're looking for an affordable truck, we think this one will work for you. Check it out today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC0FG181883
Stock: 2520A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,085 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900$4,477 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. With 4WD, you can take this 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT to places roads don't go. It's all about the adventure and getting the most enjoyment out of your new ride. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: The full-size pickup truck segment has never been more popular, or more competitive. With its 2015 Silverado 1500, Chevrolet has staked its claim once again as king of the hill. The 2015 Silverado boasts a refined level of comfort, sophistication and brute force not found in trucks from Ford and Ram, specifically in the all-aluminum range of engines, where Chevy has laid claim to the most fuel-efficient V8 found in a full-size truck. In fact, at 23 mpg on the highway, the 5.3L unit provides a better return than the turbocharged V6 employed in the Ford F-150. Add in the fact that Chevy managed to make so many innovative changes while keeping the base price steady, and it's no surprise that the new Silverado is a hit. This model sets itself apart with extensive features and options, Improved interior with added comfort and convenience, best fuel economy of any V8 pickup, and best-in-class tow ratings
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC8FG519885
Stock: 519885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,781 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,678$4,076 Below Market
IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 4.3L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Cocoa/Dune w/Cloth Seat Trim. Reviews: * Powerful, fuel-efficient engines; many available configurations; well-built, comfortable interior; quiet highway ride. Source: Edmunds -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: USB, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 13.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.18, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 13.6, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 0.79, Floor material: rubber/vinyl, Assist handle: front, Cruise control, Dimming rearview mirror: manual day/night, One-touch windows: 4, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control, Steering wheel: tilt, 4WD selector: manual hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.42, Alternator: 150 amps, Auxiliary engine cooler, Battery rating: 730 CCA, Battery saver, Battery: maintenance-free, Oil cooler: auxiliary, Bumper detail: rear step, Door handle color: black, Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel, Front bumper color: black, Grille color: black, Mirror color: black, Pickup bed light, Pickup bed type: fleetside, Rear bumper color: black, Tailgate protection cap, Window trim: black, Clock, Driver information system, Gauge: oil pressure, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: manual, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: vinyl, Power door locks, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Trailer stability control, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms, Rear shock type: twin-tube gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: painted steel, Tow hooks: front, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: front and rear, Solar-tinted glass
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKPEH1FZ297808
Stock: IAD7478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,871 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,900$4,674 Below Market
Doyle Subaru - Webster / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC8FG231011
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 195,488 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,988$1,571 Below Market
Coughlin Chillicothe - Chillicothe / Ohio
***4WD/AWD/4X4***, ***BACKUP/REAR/REVERSE CAMERA***, *** LOCAL TRADE-IN***, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT in Summit White is a great choice! Please call or e-mail first for the best and quickest information. ***COME VISIT THE ALL NEW COUGHLIN IN CHILLICOTHE AT 1221 N. BRIDGE STREET*** Visit www.coughlinchillicothe.com to see more of this storeâ s new and used vehicle inventory for sale. Pricing excludes tax, title, license and document fee. While we make every effort to prevent pricing errors, key stroke and human errors do occur. Please see dealer for details. 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKREH2FZ272850
Stock: CC6620C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-27-2020
- 74,851 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,277$3,476 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
Looking for a family vehicle? This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is great for kids and adults. It is a one-owner truck in great condition. The title records confirm this. Yes, the odometer does read only 386,029 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this Silverado 1500 is one really great deal. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage.We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is equipped with a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a truck that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Chevrolet Silverado 1500's 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 will give you the luxury that everyone wants. The best thing about this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is that its features have features.You can rest assured that this truck is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. Looking at this truck, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. One way to judge how well a truck has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. Our inspection of this truck confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this truck is still in beautiful condition.Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. Every car we sell comes with an AutoCheck report. According to their latest, this truck is a one-owner vehicle.Rest assured knowing that this truck comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast.Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Reston!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCVKSEC7FZ386029
Stock: 386029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,272$4,089 Below Market
Audi Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
REDUCED FROM $23,988!, FUEL EFFICIENT 21 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $8,200 below NADA Retail! Clean. Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Tow Hitch, SEATING, HEATED AND COOLED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET, Alloy WheelsKEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer HitchOPTION PACKAGESSUNROOF, POWER, DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE (Includes Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Safety Alert Seat and (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist. LTZ PLUS PACKAGE includes (JF4) power adjustable pedals, (UQA) Bose premium audio system, (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist and (UVD) heated leather steering wheel, SEATING, HEATED AND COOLED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET, CHEVROLET MYLINK AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION WITH AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, USB PORTS auxiliary jack, SD card slot, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, hands-free smartphone integration, Pandora Internet radio, voice-activated technology for radio and phone, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET WITH (KA1) HEATED SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEAT BACKS includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 2-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleAFFORDABLEWas $23,988.WHY BUY FROM USAt Audi Omaha, we are here to help you find the perfect Audi vehicle that fits your luxury, capacity and performance needs. Audi vehicles are engineered to provide an exhilarating driving experience with the best high-class characteristics and technology.Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKSECXFG151054
Stock: PA070547A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 128,524 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,981
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC6FG529945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,999$3,012 Below Market
Town and Country Ford - Charlotte / North Carolina
Boasts 23 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO, DEFOGGER, REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC, WHEELS, 20' X 9' (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) POLISHED-ALUMINUM. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential., SUSPENSION PACKAGE, HIGH PERFORMANCE, SPORT, 1LT TRIM includes 20' wheels (Includes (Z82) Trailering Package, (G80) locking differential and (RD4) 20' x 9' polished-aluminum wheels., LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster with (AZ3) bench seats, (CJ2) dual-zone climate control, (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter system, (IO5) MyLink 8' Diagonal Color Touch audio system, (UVC) Rear Vision Camera, (C49) rear-window defogger and (KI4) 110-volt power outlet (Includes (T3U) front fog lamps. , TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD), TIRES, P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, TIRE, SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM, UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY, SUMMIT WHITE, SEATS, FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH, 3-PASSENGER, AVAILABLE IN CLOTH OR LEATHER includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and center fold-down armrest with storage. Also includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushion, and storage pockets. (STD). The Experts' Verdict... As reported by Edmunds: Powerful, fuel-efficient engines many available configurations well-built, comfortable interior quiet highway ride. Visit Us Today Stop by Town and Country Ford Inc. located at 5401 East Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28212 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCRCRECXFZ299345
Stock: TFE299345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 90,932 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,795$3,957 Below Market
McGuire Chevrolet - Newton / New Jersey
CREW CAB Z71 Off Road short bed Silverado LT with the All Star Package plus Navigation so you get all the great power options, heated cloth seats, MyLink BlueTooth connectivity, heated power outside mirrors, Rear Vision Camera, tilt wheel, cruise control, thin profile LED fog lamps and keyless entry. Enjoy the powerful 6 speaker CD Stereo with XM Satellite radio and 8 Inch color display radio. Has Apple/Android Car Play so you can view your phones screen on the vehicles large color display and conveniently use your Maps app for NAVIGATION and other apps also. Has a locking tailgate and the fantastic rear step bumper that makes getting into the cargo bed EZ. Has a 6.5 foot cargo bed with the LED cargo area lights. Ready to to TOW with the Z82 Trailering Package that includes a locking rear differential, fluid coolers and receiver. Also has an integrated rear brake controller. We added a brand new soft style top quality cargo cover so you have weather proof and more secure cargo space. Looks fabulous in the Deep Ocean Blue Metallic paint with Chrome bumpers, chrome accents, the 6 inch chrome side assist steps, 18 Inch Aluminum wheels and an IMMACULATE Ebony cloth interior. This top quality off lase truck is super clean inside and out. This was not a contractors truck but it is ready for you to put to work any way you need it to. Has a quality hard back cargo cover for more secure and weather proof cargo carrying capability. Easily folds up and out of your way. You get the balance of all the Chevrolet warranties. This Silverado has room for 6 passengers. Call us today with any questions you might have. CALL US TODAY for fast and accurate answers to any questions you might have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCUKREC2FG345442
Stock: 6152T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 157,077 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,999$4,156 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr 2WD Crew Cab 143.5 LT with 1LT features a L83 engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is WHITE with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, AM/FM, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Split Front Bench, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCPCREC8FG145238
Stock: # W6178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
