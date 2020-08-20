Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

Looking for a family vehicle? This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is great for kids and adults. It is a one-owner truck in great condition. The title records confirm this. Yes, the odometer does read only 386,029 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this Silverado 1500 is one really great deal. Plus, even better! There aren't any smoke odors because the previous owner was a non-smoker. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Anything meant to stand the test of time must first be built upon a solid foundation. Without a shred of doubt, we guarantee that this vehicle's foundation has not been compromised by any structural damage.We know the importance of a powerful engine for those tough jobs. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is equipped with a 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine to help you complete all of the tough jobs. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a truck that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Chevrolet Silverado 1500's 5.3L V8 OHV 16V engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. If you require superior ground clearance and an off-road style suspension, then this baby is for you. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 will give you the luxury that everyone wants. The best thing about this Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is that its features have features.You can rest assured that this truck is mechanically perfect from stem to stern as a result of our thorough multi-point inspection process. Looking at this truck, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. One way to judge how well a truck has been cared for and that is how clean the interior is. This one is nothing less than impeccable. Our inspection of this truck confirms that all major mechanical features are in great shape and ready to go. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this truck is still in beautiful condition.Ask about getting a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. We take great pride in being a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. We can assure you that every car has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a CARFAX history report. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the CARFAX report proves it. If you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a AutoCheck report. Our AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership is dedicated to ensuring that you not only drive away happy but confident that the vehicle you are purchasing stands up to AutoCheck's rigorous standards. Every car we sell comes with an AutoCheck report. According to their latest, this truck is a one-owner vehicle.Rest assured knowing that this truck comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. Priced to sell and way below BLUE BOOK, this one is going to move fast.Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Reston!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCVKSEC7FZ386029

Stock: 386029

Certified Pre-Owned: No

