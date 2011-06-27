Used 2015 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

From Tundra to F150 John Tritz , 07/27/2015 King Ranch 4dr SuperCrew 5.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 45 of 50 people found this review helpful The King Ranch SCREW just keeps on rolling at over 127,000 miles now. Not a lot to update...I'm. Had the factory rear brakes replaced at about 125,000 Absolutely no other changes. All features of the KR still work fine...never had to work on any of them. The Coyote keeps humming along...no oil use between oil changes at 5,000 mile intervals, no changes to the suspension since the last report and still running the same BFG KO2's which have about 55K miles on them now. The truck and set up are still the best I've ever had. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Nice Truck " BUT " jim , 10/04/2015 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 37 of 42 people found this review helpful Outside looks very nice,BUT rear bed sits way too high for my likes.i plan on lowering rear height a couple of inches,ride is a little bouncy with empty bed but was to be expected. one big complaint is for almost $50,000 you dont get the 2 speed 4wd Auto system in an XLT,to me it makes having a 4WD almost useless for any on road driving,or having to keep turning it on and off all the time as you run into dry pavement at times,come on Ford all 4WD systems should have the 4WD Auto setting,most of us dont take them off road,we need to just set it and forget about it in Auto setting. I have the fold down console whiuch the headrest blocks the cup holders by the floor when down,my 2011 ford cup holders pulled out past the headrest,so no problem,new design sucks,along with that why were the headlight switches moved so low,hard to operate there,also the new AC vents are not as usefull as old ones,feel truck has moved backwards in design since owning a 2011 XLT to compare it with. I am getting 18MPG city driving with the 5.0 V8 and 21 on highway,i have no complaints with that,love the outside looks of truck and get lots of complements on the Ruby Red Metallic color,so heres hoping i will get used to its little flaws IMO,and that it dos not need any warranty service,as i did with my 2011 XLT ,thats another story, Well here is NEW update,I have now had truck for about 8 mos.and i love this truck inspite of some of the things i had mentioned when i first got it new,you get used to things after awhile,so far i have only had a problem with hard downshift from 5th to 4 gear,but that has mostly stopped but took almost 4000 miles before trans programed itself,still getting 18 miles to the gallon with the 5.0 very happy with that,the blocked cup holders i mentioned I solved by removing headrest to fold down console,I never use it as a seat anyway,still trying to decide how to level truck,raise front or lower back ? lol, It does ride great as is,and has not needed to go back to dealer for any warranty work so far,just oil & filter change,which costs WAY too much at Ford Dealer.UPDATE 10/10/2016 still great, no problems,lowered rear by removing blocks under springs,looks great now almost level, no change in ride,the 5.0 engine exhaust sounds really good with stock exhaust system on it,still vary rare hard downshift from 5th to 4th,so have not had ford dealer reprogram trans computer,there is a service bulletin for it,that ford has out for the problem.UPDATE 04/2017 truck doing great,no problems at 16,000 miles,just oil changes and tire rotation,the Goodyear Wranglers are holding up very well too ,still loving the truck.UPDATE 12/2017 Truck still running great,now has 22,000 miles on it. NEW UPDATE 12/2019 still own truck,and it is doing great,no issues,a couple of minor recalls,still have original Goodyear tires on it at 40,000 miles still very good tread left ,did lower back of truck by removing blocks under springs,looks better now,did have to get Ford dealer to reprogram shifting of trans ok now,just installed new battery in it lasted about 5years,Still Lovin It !😃 And it's almost paid for lol .Another UPDATE 6/2020 Still very happy with truck,now 5 years old no big issues,still factory Goodyear Wrangles 43,000 miles,should last 1 more year,shocks starting to feel a little soft,just had new Bilstein 5100 shocks installed all the way around,with front adjustable to raise front end up 2" now finally leavel,shocks great ,huge improvement in ride,all in all it has been a great truck for 5 yrs now,hope it continues 😉🙂 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Got a Lemon but a nice truck otherwise Rob C , 02/03/2016 XLT 4dr SuperCrew 6.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 24 of 27 people found this review helpful Bought a new 2015 XLT 2.7 ecoboost for a great deal. 42250 MSRP and with 7K discount and 7K rebate paid 28K for this truck! First new vehicle in 27 years. Unfortunately it spent 33 days in the shop out of the first 90 days of owning it. It shut the engine off while driving 3 times. Now after 3 repairs attempts it shifts irregularly now and then. Great design and most have no issues but this one was just not one of those without problems. Highway mileage is awesome, acceleration if really great. Roominess cant be beat and the camera spoils you. I did not like the 8 inch screen that only uses 2 of the 4 boxes if you don't have navigation and climate control, kind of a waste. Ford bought my truck back after the CA lemon lawyer took care of handling it. Decided to stay with used vs new. Report Abuse

Lemonade Ben Hamilton , 01/22/2016 Lariat 4dr SuperCrew 4WD 5.5 ft. SB (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 37 of 43 people found this review helpful A brief summary: a great looking truck with a lot of technology (that sadly doesn't work) Almost fully loaded Lariat. Performance: Acceleration and braking are average; acceleration being modest except when put into Sport mode. Road holding and steering are quite good for a truck. Shifting is sometimes abrupt and not always intuitive (has failed to shift multiple times) Comfort: Road noise reduction is excellent (3.5L Twin Turbo is quiet and tires are exceptionally quiet). Aside from that, seat comfort is average, though not suitable for long drives. Interior: Lots of room for movement. Lots of storage everywhere. The rear cab is obscenely large, much to the joy of passengers. The logic of controls is poor; there are duplicates of buttons, some of which also have soft keys on the display. There is also no need for 6 buttons to operate the cruise control. Safety Features: Incredibly bright headlights (LEDs), the blind spot monitoring system works very well, and the truck itself does not have terrible blind spots. The traction is sub-par in weather (snow/ice/rain) and gets squirrelly easily (even with 4WD/AWD) Tech: All seems about average. The voice commands load quickly, only minor issues are with the entertainment center; radio occasionally cuts out and the sub-woofer audio package is incredibly underwhelming, along with trouble connecting to devices. All sections of Reliability were given a 1 star, as nothing has been reliable. I have spent more time than I would care to admit driving a loaner Focus, and found that to be incredibly reliable. Repair frequency has been more the 2x a month. Dealership support has been decent, though most issues are unable to be resolved or the dealer simply resets the computer (which does not solve anything other than clearing codes). Engine is incredibly unreliable. It stalls, it doesn't start (often) and it lies about it's fuel mileage. Transmission can shift worse than I did when I was learning to drive a Semi. Technicians have said the transmission "learns," but I would say it is "learning" the wrong way (getting worse). Electronics have literally shut off while the engine was running. This included power breaks and steering. Ford said it was nothing to be concerned about. Currently has spent 53 days in repair since purchase for anything from minor defects (radio cutting out, AC on seat getting hot and melting, etc) to completely unacceptable defects (engine stalls/dies while driving or idle-ing, ALL electronics TURN OFF while truck is on, etc). Obviously a lemon, but not according to Ford, which has been very un-helpful concerning their responsibility to consumers, State and Federal laws (yes, lawyers are involved). All in all, 1/10 never buying a Ford again. (1 is for looks) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse