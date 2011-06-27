Used 1991 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

one long haul Ford Paradise , 05/02/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful i bought this truck from my uncle, who used it as a consruction truck. so far it has had a long, hard life, but it keeps on coming. it has about 375k miles on it now, and the only thing i have had to do to it is replace the radiator, and do a tune-up and do regular mainteanance. it has a 300ci motor in it, and has been truckin forever. i love this truck Report Abuse

Most Reliable Vehicle A person can have Ford Owner , 11/17/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've owned my truck for several years. As a strong GM fan I never took into consideration owning a Ford but this one is strong reliable and all around great. 290000 miles and still running strong

Great work/fun vehicle cali_scotsman , 03/20/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I'd describe mine as a cadillac on stilts-- the seat is like an extreamly comfortable couch, driving is very smooth and easy, and easy shifting from 2H, 4H, N, and 4L. Very roomy-- 5 1/2 foot wide inside cab and plenty of head space. Definately look into these.

Good all around truck stephen , 07/31/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have a 1991 F150 Custom std. cab 2WD 4.9L L6. I drove it to school and back 5 years ago the only problems I have had was the water pump, heater core and replacing tires (me being a 17 yr old boy). I would definitely buy another truck like this, but I would like the 5.0. I suggest this truck to anyone. I had 155,000 miles on it when I bought it and it has been a great truck.