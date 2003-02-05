Used 1991 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me

20,569 listings
F-150 Reviews & Specs
  • 1994 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    1994 Ford F-150 XL

    139,769 miles
    4 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $1,495

    Details
  • 1994 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    1994 Ford F-150 XL

    190,198 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,595

    Details
  • 1995 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    1995 Ford F-150 XL

    180,100 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,477

    Details
  • 1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer
    used

    1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer

    94,714 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,900

    Details
  • 1996 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    1996 Ford F-150 XL

    200,659 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,200

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 XLT

    200,854 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 XLT

    161,139 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Lease

    $3,990

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 XL

    186,984 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 Lariat

    160,274 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,350

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 Lariat

    180,787 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 Lariat

    190,595 miles

    $2,799

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 Lariat

    221,767 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,002

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 XL

    161,812 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,877

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150
    used

    1997 Ford F-150

    145,581 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 Lariat

    197,918 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,998

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 XL
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 XL

    405,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,389

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150
    used

    1997 Ford F-150

    352,555 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    1997 Ford F-150 Lariat

    180,378 miles
    4 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,490

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-150 searches:

  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 1991 Ford F-150

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-150
Overall Consumer Rating
4.525 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (12%)
one long haul
Ford Paradise,05/02/2003
i bought this truck from my uncle, who used it as a consruction truck. so far it has had a long, hard life, but it keeps on coming. it has about 375k miles on it now, and the only thing i have had to do to it is replace the radiator, and do a tune-up and do regular mainteanance. it has a 300ci motor in it, and has been truckin forever. i love this truck
Report abuse
