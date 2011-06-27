Used 1990 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

Great Truck T. Lo. , 03/21/2004 13 of 13 people found this review helpful A great truck built like a tank but suprisingly quick. Mine has the 5.0 (302) and it is a great motor, it gets this beefy truck moving pretty quickly, this engine is a torque monster with good horsepower. My truck has a great highway ride with plenty of passing power. It can also do smokey burnouts if the need arises. Report Abuse

Great Ford Truck dubs , 10/23/2003 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is the one of the best trucks ever made. It has a lot of towing capabilities, it is 2 wheel drive but it is still pretty good offroad, it has an extreme amount of torque and pretty high horsepower too, it has the 5.0 (302) and it will keep up with Hemi dodges and most other trucks too. The truck has a smooth ride, especially for the huge suspension that it has. It is also built like a tank. This truck is good in almost every aspect.

Built to last John , 01/25/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My dad bought this car back in 1995 from my grandfather's work. He paid I think 3000 for it with 175,000 miles. It's now 2009 has 300,800 miles and it still runs strong. The 4x4 still works great the paint has no clear coat fading or splitting. Nothing has been changed besides starter battery and maintenance otherwise it's all original. It's not the prettiest but definitely not the ugliest. It's well worth your money to buy one and it will last forever.

Build Ford Tough! Aaron , 02/07/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I inherited this truck from my grandfather after he passed away. I got it in 2005 and it had less than 50k miles on it. It just now hit 93k. It had been babied until I got it and since has been used as a daily driver. I would say that this is a highly reliable truck. Mine has the 4.9L I-6 in it, which is the better motor. Although it is not easy on the gas, better than the V8 though, and alittle underpowered for serious hulling and highway use, it is a great everyday, in-town driver. Mine is in great shape, and only recently starting to show rust. I still have people checking my truck out and commenting on how nice it is. They don't build them like that anymore! A+ Ford!